Japan's Tallest Skyscraper: Pelli Clarke & Partners Completes Tokyo's Mori JP Tower

Pelli Clarke & Partners has just completed the Mori JP Tower, now standing as Japan’s tallest building. Situated in the recently revitalized Azabudai Hills district, the tower emerges at the center of this development. Establishing a new focal point for Tokyo’s skyline, the building soars 330 meters at the heart of this dynamic new mixed-use district in the city center.

+ 19

Created in collaboration with leading Japanese developer Mori Building, Pelli Clarke & Partners designed the urban layout and architectural vision for the 8.1-hectare Azabudai Hills. The design includes a comprehensive master plan and the construction of three high-rise towers. Planned as a contemporary urban district, Azabudai Hills integrates residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces within its trio of high-rise structures, along with green areas, art venues, culinary establishments, educational facilities, retail outlets, and cultural hubs. In fact, the development is expected to attract nearly 30 million visitors annually, symbolizing a forward-looking perspective on Tokyo’s urban revitalization.

The top 11 floors of the Mori JP Tower have been designated as Aman Residences, Tokyo, under the hospitality company Aman. Adjacent to the tower, two additional mixed-use buildings complement the surrounding landscape. The tower’s “Residence A” rises 53 floors, housing 32- residential units in addition to Aman’s flagship 122-key luxury hotel, which is scheduled to open this month. Meanwhile, “Residence B,” which features 64 floors, offers 970 residential units.

Related Article Zaha Hadid Architects Renovates Monaco's Le Schuylkill Tower

At the base of each tower is a “modern urban village” modeled after the local geology and acting as a focal point with native plants and water features. Japan’s Sou Fujimoto Architects designed the shop area, while the UK-based Heatherwick Studio created the lower-level architecture and public areas.

Azabudai Hills aims to blend urban living with natural aspects while maintaining a commitment to environmental conservation and community well-being. Ground-level features include a variety of parks, retail stores, market halls, pedestrian pathways, and public spaces that promote accessibility and connectedness across the neighborhood. In fact, a third of the property comprises green spaces, such as a large lawn used for social events that boast over 320 different plant species, including an urban orchard.

Azabudai Hills seeks to be a model of sustainability; as part of its commitment to the global RE100 project, all of its energy comes from renewable, zero-emission sources. Through the exclusive Energy Web System of Mori Building, tenants may track where their energy comes from, guaranteeing transparency. By utilizing technologies like sewage heat recovery, the development reduces CO2 emissions by about 70 tonnes per year throughout the district.

The entire property features rainwater harvesting equipment, and the collected rainwater is used for irrigation. In fact, water-saving fixtures help achieve a forty percent reduction in water consumption over the LEED norm, and wastewater from residential apartments is also treated and recycled in workplace floor toilets. To assure structural safety throughout Japan's earthquake season, Azabudai Hills has included seismic-responsive design features across all three buildings. In the neighborhood development category, the development received preliminary Platinum LEED certification. Additionally, the Mori JP Tower is on track to become the first skyscraper in the world to receive accreditation for WELL, LEED ND, and LEED BD+C (CS).

In other similar news, The Guangxi China Resources Tower has recently received the distinguished “Tall Building Award” from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. In New York, BIG’s One High Line development nears completion, featuring two twisting towers that share the Hudson River skyline. Finally, construction on the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia has recently restarted after a five-year hiatus. The tower is set to become the world’s tallest skyscraper, beating the UAE’s Burj Khalifa.