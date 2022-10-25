Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Poland
  5. Varso Tower / Foster + Partners

Varso Tower / Foster + Partners

Save
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners

Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, CityscapeVarso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior PhotographyVarso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeVarso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Warsaw, Poland
  • City : Warsaw
  • Country : Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Aaron Hargreaves

Text description provided by the architects. Foster + Partners has completed Varso Tower, an integral part of HB Reavis' Varso Place in Warsaw. At a record-breaking 310 meters, it is the tallest tower in the European Union.

Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Aaron Hargreaves

Situated at the corner of Jana Pawla II and Chmielna Street, the tower forms a gateway to the new development and draws people through the building towards the public plaza on its western end that connects to the neighboring buildings. The social heart of the project is a plaza enclosed within a glazed screen, animated with full-height trees and benches for people to enjoy the surroundings. This ‘urban room’ forms the point of seamless connection between people who work in the offices – who may use it as a sit-out during breaks – and the public, to access the shops and restaurants in the neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aaron Hargreaves

The public realm continues at the top of the tower, accessed directly from the ground via two panoramic lifts, with a viewing platform at level 53. This is the highest inhabited floor in Poland with uninterrupted views of the city. Level 49 will soon offer a fully landscaped terrace bar, with sixteen trees, breaking the record for Warsaw’s highest garden.

Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Facade
© Aaron Hargreaves
Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Aaron Hargreaves
Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 25 of 28
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The offices are served by two banks of high-capacity double-deck lifts, with each car serving two floors at any one time. With 70,000 square meters of premium office space, the tower features large-span floorplates with three-meter clear height for open-plan offices. The building achieves BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Gold certifications, due in part to its triple-glazed façades.

Save this picture!
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Aaron Hargreaves

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Warsaw, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsPoland
Cite: "Varso Tower / Foster + Partners" 25 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991139/varso-tower-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags