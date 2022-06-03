We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. 611 West 56th Street Tower / Álvaro Siza Vieira

611 West 56th Street Tower / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Save this project
611 West 56th Street Tower / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Nova Iorque, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. This long narrow, residential tower becomes ‘home’ from the outside, while its windowed walls climb toward the sky to capture incredible urban views from the inside.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Located at 823 11th Avenue and the corner of 56th Street, the recently completed residential tower 611 W 56th St, rises up from the ever-changing New York City neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen. Set within a forest of buildings that shoot from the ground, shoulder to shoulder, unique yet just one cell of a growing body – with the spontaneity of a cypress tree or a bamboo stalk.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Capturing its portion of the NYC skyline along the western edge of Manhattan near the Hudson River, this tower claims the northwest corner of Eleventh Avenue for its base. It stands on a narrow site within a heterogeneous context of higher and lower buildings, dark and brilliant, old and contemporary, and a variety of time evolved materials, textures, and colors. The structure has a profile of 36 floors projecting from the building’s base while respecting the strict urban zoning requirements of the site. It measures 172,000 SF, over 450 feet tall, and provides a diversity of residences ranging from one- to four-bedroom units, terraced ‘maisonette’ duplexes, and penthouses.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

A primary architectural design objective for 611 W 56th St residential tower was to mark this important urban intersection, creating a strong architectural presence on an extremely narrow site in order to firmly connect with and celebrate its prominent corner relationship within the city and its streets.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

At the same time, this white limestone volume reaches toward the sky in brilliant contrast, rising against the adjacent black glass and steel neighboring development to the north. It grows tall out of its surrounding built landscape of time-evolved neighboring buildings of many sizes, proportions, and mixed materials like more traditional brick and stone.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

611 W 56th tower joins a pre-existing urban forest and a heterogeneous evolving neighborhood, striving for volumetric respect for urbanization and context.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nova Iorque, NY, Estados Unidos

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Álvaro Siza Vieira
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "611 West 56th Street Tower / Álvaro Siza Vieira" [Edifício 611 West 56th Street / Álvaro Siza Vieira] 03 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983076/611-west-56th-street-tower-alvaro-siza-vieira> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream