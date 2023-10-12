Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Singapore
  5. Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA

Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA

Save
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA

Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapePan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, WindowsPan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapePan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Darren Soh

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Pan Pacific Orchard proposes a new prototype for high-rise tropical hospitality. Located at 10 Claymore Road, it features tropical, breezy open-air architecture and lush greenery throughout its four distinct strata containing a matrix of guestrooms, social spaces, and garden terraces.

Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Darren Soh
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Image 19 of 29
Plan - 2nd Floor and Forest Terrace
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Darren Soh

Located at the ground level, the Forest Terrace steps down from Claymore Road to Claymore Drive with a cascading water plaza edged by forest trees. This dramatic entrance doubles as a publicly accessible urban connection that connects Claymore Road to Orchard Road and offers both guests and the public a respite from the hustle and bustle of the densely built-up district. The Beach Terrace above is a tropical oasis with an organically shaped emerald lagoon, meandering sandy beachfront, and palm groves floating above the bustling Orchard Road. Further up, the Garden Terrace orientates towards the quiet Claymore residential estate. Flanked by the hotel’s bar and lounge, this sky terrace showcases a manicured garden with reflection pools and planter beds. At the top, the Cloud Terrace comprises a landscaped event plaza surrounded by a 400-seat ballroom, function room, planter islands, and reflection pools. The terrace is sheltered by a photovoltaic canopy above. Green columns anchor each terrace and visually connect the four strata. Together with the landscaping on the terraces, the building replaces 200% of its site area with greenery. The selection of greenery echoes the theme of each stratum, bringing nature and biodiversity back to the city.

Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Image 26 of 29
Long Section
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Darren Soh

The innovative form and organization provide high density combined with generous gardens and public spaces. The 347 keys are distributed across the Beach, Garden, and Cloud Terraces, with the interiors designed to reinforce the character of each stratum, offering a unique boutique-scale experience.

Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Image 20 of 29
Plan - 5th Floor and Beach Sky Terrace
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Studio Periphery

Pan Pacific Orchard contributes to the vibrancy of the city by revealing celebrations that are normally hidden indoors. This is made possible by the open-air, cross-ventilated yet sheltered spaces, which are designed specifically for Singapore’s equatorial climate, where warm, humid air, low wind speeds, and frequent, yet unpredictable, heavy rainfall make fully outdoor events a challenge. These garden volumes provide views for both the rooms and the neighbors, creating a spatial interplay with the neighborhood that is lacking in most high-density environments. The mirrored ceilings reveal the landscape and activities of the street below. Likewise, the signature creeper-clad columns make a powerful green statement. The huge volumes function as giant sunshades to the terrace and rooms, while the reflective ceilings act as thermal mirrors, providing radiant cooling by doubling the surface area of gardens and water.

Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Image 28 of 29
East Elevation
Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography
© Darren Soh

Pan Pacific Orchard has obtained the Green Mark Platinum rating, Singapore’s highest environmental certification, with its incorporation of active systems and passive design strategies that reduce energy and water needs. It will be Singapore’s distinctive garden hotel and a green icon in its famed Orchard Road.

Save this picture!
Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Darren Soh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:10 Claymore Rd, Singapore 229540

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WOHA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSingapore
Cite: "Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel / WOHA" 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008122/pan-pacific-orchard-hotel-woha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags