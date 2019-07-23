World
The 50 Best Houses of 2019 (So Far)
Designing a home will always be the true challenge for an architect. With these projects, the architect needs to fulfill the user's wishes, while simultaneously reinvent new ways of living the day-to-day. Therefore, it is no surprise that residential works are the most popular project category on ArchDaily.  

We've recently passed the halfway point of 2019, and already, we've published more than 1,000 houses, offering projects with a variety of scales, contexts, and typologies. An immense diversity of possibilities that showcase the creativity of architects and serve as a great source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.

In the list below, you'll find the houses that arouse the most interest in our audience. Check out the 50 most popular homes of 2019 (so far). 

W3 South House / LAB606 - Brazil

© Joana França
© Joana França

Four Leaves Villa / KIAS - Japan

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

911-VILLA / VACO Design - Vietnam

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Tiny Holiday Home / i29 interior architects + Chris Collaris - The Netherlands

© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Organic House / Javier Senosiain - Mexico

Courtesy of Javier Senosiain
Courtesy of Javier Senosiain

Planter Box House / Formzero - Malaysia

© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

Flick House / Delution - Indonesia

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Hamra / Collectif Encore - Sweden

© Michel Bonvin
© Michel Bonvin

Library House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura - Brazil

© Jaqueline Lessa
© Jaqueline Lessa

Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city - The Netherlands

© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Pavillon du Lac / Daoust Lestage - Canada

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

House A / Whispering Smith - Australia

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Yarrbat Residence / K2Ld Architects - Australia

© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

C+C House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo - Brazil

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Lake Manitouwabing Residence / MJMA - Canada

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

REX House / Felipe Gonzalez Arzac Arquitecto - Argentina

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

AW Residence / andramatin - Indonesia

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

2 Courtyard House / Robertson Design - United States

© JR Woody Photography
© JR Woody Photography

Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect - Australia

© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Three Court House / RMA Architects - India

© Tina Nandi
© Tina Nandi

Floating House / Talleresque - Mexico

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

Karina House / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto - Mexico

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos - Colombia

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Kambra / Lucija Penko + Medprostor d.o.o. - Slovenia

© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

Container House / Marilia Pellegrini Arquitetura - Brazil

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

RiM House / RM Arquitectura - Spain

© Tomeu Canyellas
© Tomeu Canyellas

Hillside House / BAUEN - Paraguay

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project Tamarama / Modscape + Fox Johnston - Australia

© John Madden
© John Madden

LM House / Elements Lab - Morocco

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Five Story House / stpmj - South Korea

© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun

Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Brazil

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House on an Island / Atelier Oslo - Norway

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio - Portugal

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Frame House / NOMO STUDIO - Spain

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

House in Kyoto / 07BEACH - Japan

© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

ANHS House / G+ Architects - Vietnam

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

House O / Alexis Dornier - Indonesia

© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Aculco House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados - Mexico

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Ha House / VTN Architects - Vietnam

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The Ibiza Campo Loft / The Nieuw + ibiza interiors - Spain

© On a hazy morning
© On a hazy morning

Y/A/O Residence / Octane architect & design - Thailand

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - United States

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

SO House / PHYD Arquitectura - Portugal

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

House Dans l'Escarpement / YH2 Architecture - Canada

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The Tree House / Bloc Architects - South Africa

© Peter Oravecz
© Peter Oravecz

Patio House / OOAK Architects - Greece

© Yiorgos Kordakis
© Yiorgos Kordakis

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus - Portugal

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Botanica House / Guz Architects - Singapore

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The Upstairs House / Wahana Architects - Indonesia

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Orum Residence / SPF: architects - United States

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "The 50 Best Houses of 2019 (So Far)" 23 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921425/the-50-best-houses-of-2019-so-far/> ISSN 0719-8884

