The 50 Best Houses of 2020 (So Far)

We've recently passed the halfway point of 2020, and to date, we've published hundreds of residential projects featuring distinct ways of living on ArchDaily. In a year marked by the worst health crisis that humanity has experienced in the last century, the Covid-19 pandemic, the house has gained new meanings and values, reiterating that no matter how diverse its program, a home's purpose is to shelter its inhabitants.

Context, topography, scale, materials, budget and user desires are a range of aspects (and challenges) that define the most varied architectural solutions. It is no surprise that residential works are the most popular project category on ArchDaily. In the list below you'll find the residences that gained the most interest, featuring the 50 most popular projects across the whole ArchDaily network during the first half of 2020.

Save this picture! © Wison Tungthunya & W Workspace Company Limited

Save this picture! © Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography