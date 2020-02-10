World
Small House 01 / 90odesign

Small House 01 / 90odesign

© Cung Vit © Cung Vit © Cung Vit © Cung Vit + 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 90odesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Cung Vit
  • Architect In Charge: 90odesign
© Cung Vit
Text description provided by the architects. The construction site lies on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city, 30 kilometers from the center. Here, the signature tropical climate is perpetual and annual average temperature typically ranged high. The majority of residents commute to the city
center for their work on a daily basis. The area is occupied by single-story properties 30 years of age by and large though its landscape is not without refurbished and recently elected houses.

© Cung Vit
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Cung Vit
The house is constructed atop the foundation of an old property of a peculiar shape enclosed by the surrounding buildings. The homeowners, a family of four, wish for their house an abundance of refreshing natural elements and a high degree of
privacy. The design deliberately has its functional spaces encircle the central garden, the main source of natural light, and would, thus, encourage the bonding of family members.

© Cung Vit
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
© Cung Vit
The front consists of two brick walls with a shaded space nested in-between, shielding the house from direct sunlight and inviting fresh air into the property. By virtue of it compatibility to the local tropical air, rough brick is a common material in the area. It becomes the central piece of inspiration, complemented by walnut wood on white paint. The kitchen area and the washrooms are further accentuated by monochromatic pattern tiles. The design aims for a cozy living space, greenery intertwined throughout to offer a truly restful air for the homeowners.

© Cung Vit
Project gallery

About this office
90odesign
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
