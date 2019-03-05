Frame House / NOMO STUDIO

Architects NOMO STUDIO

Location Spain

Category Houses

Lead Architect Alicia Casals

Design Team Karl Johan Nyqvist, Jordi Ribes

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adrià Goula

Client Privado

Engineering e2a arquitectos

Collaborators Francesc Sbert

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the northeast coast of Minorca, Spain, inside the urbanization of Coves Noves with a magnificent view over the sea. The steep inclination of the plot together with the site regulations made the positioning of the house very limited. In order to avoid the house in front blocking the views, the house was pushed back to the highest point of the plot and the main entrance was located on the first floor. To further guarantee this clear view, the traditional program was flipped so that the dayarea is located on the first floor and the bedrooms on the groundfloor. Only the master bedroom can be found on the top floor, responding to the clients request to have a summer house easy to open and close for short weekend stays where maybe only the couple lives there. In this way, the house can be understood as a single level loft with an extension for their children and guests below.

The strong contrast between the openness of the sea-view facade and the opacity of the side and back facades create a strong framing effect. To further enhance this gesture the roof is inclined opening up towards the view and the whole front facade is glazed from floor to ceiling with large sliding windows. Using prefabricated hollow core slab for the roof, usually found only in industrial buildings, allowed us to create a 11m large span to cover a column free terrace with completely undisturbed views. One whole prefabricated element was removed from the roof creating a large frameless skylight that brings light to the windowless back.

From the kitchen and living room there are large sliding windows that can open up to a 43 sqm large covered terrace where gatherings often take place. The master bedroom has a private balcony with no visual connection to the common terrace. The client wanted a house that could give privacy for their children, thus the children’s bedrooms all have their individual private bathrooms and terraces plus an extra living room only for them. This gives a mix of private and common areas only for the young.

In situ concrete was chosen for the facade as a zero-maintenance material that would age beautifully in Minorca’s aggressive climate of high humidity and extreme salt levels. The house’s off-white facade blends in with the ochre and terracotta colored soil that surrounds the house. Finally, a band of vertical striped relief goes around the façade organizing all windows and doors.

The choices of products used were made considering a good quality-price balance. The need to have very good technical support for architectural studies and minimalist lines is important. In addition, being very large brands, all offer good after-sales support in Menorca.