  08:00 - 5 March, 2019
Frame House / NOMO STUDIO, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    NOMO STUDIO

  • Location

    Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Alicia Casals

  • Design Team

    Karl Johan Nyqvist, Jordi Ribes

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Client

    Privado

  • Engineering

    e2a arquitectos

  • Collaborators

    Francesc Sbert
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the northeast coast of Minorca, Spain, inside the urbanization of Coves Noves with a magnificent view over the sea. The steep inclination of the plot together with the site regulations made the positioning of the house very limited. In order to avoid the house in front blocking the views, the house was pushed back to the highest point of the plot and the main entrance was located on the first floor. To further guarantee this clear view, the traditional program was flipped so that the dayarea is located on the first floor and the bedrooms on the groundfloor. Only the master bedroom can be found on the top floor, responding to the clients request to have a summer house easy to open and close for short weekend stays where maybe only the couple lives there. In this way, the house can be understood as a single level loft with an extension for their children and guests below.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The strong contrast between the openness of the sea-view facade and the opacity of the side and back facades create a strong framing effect. To further enhance this gesture the roof is inclined opening up towards the view and the whole front facade is glazed from floor to ceiling with large sliding windows. Using prefabricated hollow core slab for the roof, usually found only in industrial buildings, allowed us to create a 11m large span to cover a column free terrace with completely undisturbed views. One whole prefabricated element was removed from the roof creating a large frameless skylight that brings light to the windowless back.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the kitchen and living room there are large sliding windows that can open up to a 43 sqm large covered terrace where gatherings often take place. The master bedroom has a private balcony with no visual connection to the common terrace. The client wanted a house that could give privacy for their children, thus the children’s bedrooms all have their individual private bathrooms and terraces plus an extra living room only for them. This gives a mix of private and common areas only for the young.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

In situ concrete was chosen for the facade as a zero-maintenance material that would age beautifully in Minorca’s aggressive climate of high humidity and extreme salt levels. The house’s off-white facade blends in with the ochre and terracotta colored soil that surrounds the house. Finally, a band of vertical striped relief goes around the façade organizing all windows and doors.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The choices of products used were made considering a good quality-price balance. The need to have very good technical support for architectural studies and minimalist lines is important. In addition, being very large brands, all offer good after-sales support in Menorca.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Cite: "Frame House / NOMO STUDIO" [Frame House / NOMO STUDIO] 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912614/frame-house-nomo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

