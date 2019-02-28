Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on top of a pre-existing granite wine cellar, Pavilion House takes advantage of its programmatic (in)definition to work on an open and abstract space, simultaneously interior and exterior, which benefits from its proximity to a diverse nature.

Configuring itself as a small habitable space on the mountain, Pavilion House seeks to maximize its versatility and spatial simultaneity. A four-volume wall-set defines the living space and determines the views on the surrounding landscape, while concealing the basilar 'program' - sleeping, staying, eating and bathing - allowing this to be partially activated, depending on the user wishes.

Seeking the integration into the landscape and, on the other hand, an introspective comfort, the exterior and interior facade of these volumes is assumed abstract and textured, defined by a continuous slat of vertical wooden rulers. Framing and compressing these volumes, the ceiling and floor stand in a dark palette that defines both as an absent matter, while helping to rescue the exterior landscape,emphasising its mutant presence in the inner space.