World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Diogo Aguiar Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio

Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio

  • 06:00 - 28 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on top of a pre-existing granite wine cellar, Pavilion House takes advantage of its programmatic (in)definition to work on an open and abstract space, simultaneously interior and exterior, which benefits from its proximity to a diverse nature.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan 1:50
Plan 1:50
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Configuring itself as a small habitable space on  the  mountain, Pavilion  House  seeks to  maximize its versatility and spatial simultaneity. A four-volume wall-set defines the living space and determines the views on the surrounding landscape, while concealing the basilar 'program' - sleeping, staying, eating and bathing - allowing this to be  partially  activated, depending  on  the user wishes.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Seeking the integration into the landscape and, on the other hand, an introspective comfort, the exterior and interior facade of these volumes is assumed abstract and textured, defined by a continuous slat of vertical wooden rulers. Framing and compressing these volumes, the ceiling    and floor stand in a dark palette that defines both as an absent matter, while helping to rescue the exterior landscape,emphasising its mutant presence in the inner space.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Diogo Aguiar Studio
Office
Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Pavilion House / Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs + Diogo Aguiar Studio" 28 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912264/pavilion-house-andreia-garcia-architectural-affairs-plus-diogo-aguiar-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream