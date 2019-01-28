World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Formzero
  6. 2017
  7. Planter Box House / Formzero

Planter Box House / Formzero

  • 01:00 - 28 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Planter Box House / Formzero
Save this picture!
Planter Box House / Formzero, © Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

© Ameen Deen © Ameen Deen © Ameen Deen © Ameen Deen + 26

  • Architects

    Formzero

  • Location

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Lead architect

    Lee Cherng Yih

  • Contractor

    Jaya Bintang

  • Project Description

    Caleb Ong & Lee Cherng Yih

  • Drawing

    Ameen Deen

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ameen Deen
Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a house for a retired couple who are passionate in growing foods, the plants filled Planter Box House appears less defined, as its appearance oscillates between garden, farm and house, anticipating for a redefinition of contemporary tropical house.

Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

The house with its cascading concrete planter boxes occupied with more than 40 types of edible plants on every floor, creates a strong visual contrast with the surrounding buildings. Its recessed frontage provides additional public spaces for inter-neighborhood interaction. Beyond the boundary, the first planter box is built around an existing jasmine tree. This planter serves an urban furniture, a connection between the couple and their neighbour. 

Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

The internal spaces are imbued with a strong sense of hospitality and the owner’s attitude towards tropical sustainable urban community living and farming. Upon opening the gate, one could experience the light and cross ventilation while also able to read the whole ground floor visually as there are only glass walls and window in between the front and the back. Separated by the living room and the central staircase of the house, the back of the building is celebrated with a double volume kitchen and dining area with full height glass window that could open outwards towards a green wall at the back.

Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

Taking inspiration from the vernacular tropical house, split bamboo produced by the indigenous people called Temuan from Negeri Sembilan is used as formwork for the concrete work of the planter boxes. While this bamboo texture signifies an abstract organic form of the house, it is also a sustainable solution to low maintenance finish that could age well with the rain and urban pollution.     

Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

The Planter Box House is a physical representation of the owner’s lifestyle. It is also a knowledge platform in which the married couple constantly improvises the irrigation and planting system. Such custom made irrigation system is interconnected between the planter boxes that stores and recycles nutritious resources and rainwater within the land. It also allows full and precise manipulation of the planter box from the soil composition to the level of water being supplied to each individual planter box.              

Save this picture!
© Ameen Deen
© Ameen Deen

This project serves as a valuable opportunity and experience not only for the client to learn about farming in tropical setting, but also for the surrounding community. The life of the building is expected to be continually improved, developed and grows organically along with the married couple.            

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Formzero
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Malaysia
Cite: "Planter Box House / Formzero" 28 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910200/planter-box-house-formzero/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream