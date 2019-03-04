World
  2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists
2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2019 has been an unprecedented year for the ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the global community of architects who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

By participating in the process, the ArchDaily community decides what it means to push architecture forward. So without further ado, these are the most inspiring building, according to ArchDaily readers.

VOTE HERE


HOUSES

Brick Cave / H&P Architects
Hofmann House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

© Fernando Alda
HOUSING

Future Towers / MVRDV
Drivelines Studios / LOT-EK
Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo
DUO Twin Towers / Büro Ole Scheeren
15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects

© Ossip Van Duivenbode
CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE

Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates
UCCA Dune Art Museum / OPEN Architecture
V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
House for Architectural Heritage / Noura Al Sayeh & Leopold Banchini Architects
The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners

© Qingshan Wu
HOSPITALITY

Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio
Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA
Hotel Jakarta / SeARCH
The Walled - Tsingpu Yangzhou Retreat / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Beer Singnoi
OFFICES

The Illusion / OBBA
EENWERK & Irma Boom Office / Barend Koolhaas
Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez
C&P Corporate Headquarters / INNOCAD
Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects

© Kyungsub Shin
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE

S Space / H&P Architects
Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos
Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG
Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS

Liverpool Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA
Pompejus / RO&AD Architecten
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects
The MaoHaus / AntiStatics Architecture
La Marseillaise / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

© Katja Effting
SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE

House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA
BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT
Bavillion / Studio Ardete
ICD Aggregate Pavilion 2018 / ICD University of Stuttgart
A45 / BIG

© Purnesh Deb Nikhanj
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio
micasa vol.C / Studio MK27
Bulgari Kuala Lumpur / MVRDV
Nike Box MSK / KOSMOS architects + Strelka KB
Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

© Courtesy of Studio MK27
EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O
Glassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects
Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology / Herzog & de Meuron
Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates
WeGrow / Bjarke Ingels Group

© Edmund Sumner
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE

Skorba Village Center / Enota
Imaculada and Cheia de Graça Chapel / Cerejeira Fontes Architects
Crematorium Siesegem / KAAN Architecten
Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos Arquitectura
Tejorling Radiance Temple / Karan Darda Architects

© Sebastian van Damme
HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE

Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés
‘De poort van Borne’ Healthcare Center / Reitsema & partners architecten
Shelter For Victims Of Domestic Violence / Amos Goldreich Architecture + Jacobs Yaniv Architects
Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine / GLA
Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects

© Ronald Tilleman
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE

Dream & Maze / Studio 10
Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes
JOHN ANTHONY / Linehouse
Palazzo Doria Pamphilj Apartment Renovation / SUPERVOID
Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus

© Chao Zhang
SPORTS ARCHITECTURE

New Padel Pavilion / Saboia+Ruiz Arquitetos
Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte
Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT
Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco
Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects

© Vincent Fillon
INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE

Star Engineers, Administrative Building and Factory / Studio VDGA
Brown Sugar Factory / DnA
The Macallan New Distillery and Visitors Experience / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Sechelt Water Resource Centre / PUBLIC
Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

© Ziling Wang
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on March 12th, 2019.

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2019 Building of the Year Awards!

