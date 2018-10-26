World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Heatherwick Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio

  • 06:00 - 26 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio
Save this picture!
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow + 41

  • Project team

    Jordan Bailiff, Einar Blixhavn, Erich Breuer, Darragh Casey, Jennifer Chen, Dani Rossello Diez, Ben Dudek, Andrew Edwards, Alex Flood, Daniel Haigh, Phil Hall-Patch, Steven Howson, Sonila Kadillari, Michael Kloihofer, Nilufer Kocabas, Ivan Linares Quero, Elli Liverakou, Freddie Lomas, Jose Marquez, Mira Naran, Ian Ng, Hannah Parker, Monika Patel, Luke Plumbley, Jeff Powers, Thomas Randall-Page, Emmanouil Rentopolous, Angel Tenorio, Takashi Tsurumaki, Pablo Zamorano
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Long-time resident of King’s Cross, the studio has reinvented two heritage rail buildings from the 1850s as a new shopping district with close to 60 units, fully opening up the site to the public for the first time.

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

The project is the first major building completion in London for Heatherwick Studio and one of several large-scale developments in the capital that the studio is currently working on. These include a new major building for Google in King’s Cross that is currently under construction and the transformation of Olympia London.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

In 2014, the studio was commissioned by King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership to radically rethink the site. The pair of elongated Victorian coal drops was built to receive coal from Northern England for distribution around London by barge and cart. But over the years the ornate cast-iron and brick structures had become partially derelict, serving light industry, warehousing, and nightclubs before partial abandonment in the 1990s.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

The challenge was to transform the dilapidated buildings and long, angular site into a lively retail district where the public could gather and circulate.

Save this picture!
Upper Level Plan
Upper Level Plan

The design extends the inner gabled roofs of the warehouses to link the two viaducts and define the yard, as well as creating fluid patterns of circulation. The flowing roofs, supported by an entirely new and highly technical freestanding structure interlaced within the heritage fabric, rise up and stretch towards each other until they touch. This forms an entirely new floating upper storey, a large covered outdoor space and a central focus for the entire site.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The studio’s design celebrates the specific texture and history of the Victorian industrial buildings while creating 100,000 sq ft of new retail area, as well as significant public space. The units vary in size (ranging from 160 sq ft, 1300 sq ft, 2500 sq ft to over 20,000 sq ft), accommodating a wide range of established and emerging brands, alongside new restaurants, bars and cafes.

Save this picture!
Mezzanine Level Plan
Mezzanine Level Plan

With entrances at both ends of the site and scattered along Stable Street, the yard will become a new permeable and distinctive public space, contributing to the wider transformation of King’s Cross as a vibrant place to live, work, relax and study.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Heatherwick Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Retail United Kingdom
Cite: "Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904676/coal-drops-yard-heatherwick-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream