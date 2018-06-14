World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Macao
  5. Zaha Hadid Architects
  6. 2018
  Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

  23:00 - 14 June, 2018
Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects
Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects, © Ivan Dupont
© Ivan Dupont

© Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand + 57

  • ZHA Project directors

    Viviana Muscettola, Michele Pasca di Magliano

  • ZHA Facade director

    Paolo Matteuzzi

  • ZHA Project architects

    Michele Salvi, Bianca Cheung, Maria Loreto Flores, Clara Martins

  • ZHA Project team

    Miron Mutyaba, Milind Khade, Pierandrea Angius, Massimo Napoleoni, Stefano Iacopini, Davide Del Giudice, Luciano Letteriello, Luis Migue Samanez, Cyril Manyara, Alvin Triestanto, Muhammed Shameel, Goswin Rothenthal, Santiago Fernandez-Achury, Vahid Eshraghi, Melika Aljukic

  • ZHA Interior team

    Daniel Fiser, Thomas Sonder, Daniel Coley, Yooyeon Noh, Jinqi Huang, Mirta Bilos, Alexander Kuroda, Gaganjit Singh, Marina Martinez, Shajay Bhooshan, Henry Louth, Filippo Nassetti, David Reeves, Marko Gligorov, Neil Ridgen, Milica Pihler- Mirjanic, Grace Chung, Mario Mattia, Mariagrazia Lanza

  • ZHA Concept team

    Viviana Muscettola, Tiago Correia, Clara Martins, Maria Loreto Flores, Victor Orive, Danilo Arsic, Ines Fontoura, Fabiano Costinanza, Rafael Gonzalez, Muhammed Shameel

  • Executive Architect

    Leigh & Orange, Hong Kong

  • Local Architect

    CAA City Planning & Engineering Consultants, Macau

  • Structural Engineering

    Buro Happold International, London/Hong Kong

  • M&E Engineering

    J. Roger Preston

  • Facade Engineering

    Buro Happold International, Hong Kong

  • Third Party Reviewer

    Rolf Jensen & Associates

  • Other Interior Designer

    ¥ Remedios Studio, Hong Kong (Guestrooms, L01 VIP lobby, L03 Spa & Gym, L40 Pool deck and pool villas). Westar Architects International (L02 Gaming areas & Li Ying Restaurant, L42 Gaming Salons). Jouin Manku (L03 Alain Ducasse Restaurant). MC Design (L30 Executive Lounge). Leigh & Orange, Macau (BOH Areas).

  • Quantity Surveyor

    WT Partnership, Hong Kong

  • Lighting Design

    Isometrix, London/Hong Kong

  • Fire Engineering

    Arup, Hong Kong

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Shen Milson & Wilke, Hong Kong

  • Traffic Engineer

    MVA Hong Kong
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ivan Dupont
© Ivan Dupont

Text description provided by the architects. Asia’s most popular entertainment destination, Macau welcomed more than 32 million tourists in 2017, with visitor numbers increasing every year. Located in Cotai, Macau, City of Dreams is a leading integrated resort including casino, two theatres, shopping district, 20 restaurants and four hotels.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Informed by the fluid forms within China’s rich traditions of jade carving, the Morpheus’ design combines dramatic public spaces and generous guest rooms with innovative engineering and formal cohesion.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Conceived as a vertical extrusion of its rectangular footprint, a series of voids is carved through its centre to create an urban window connecting the hotel’s interior communal spaces with the city and generating the sculptural forms that define the hotel’s public spaces.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Linked at ground level with the surrounding three-storey podium of the City of Dreams resort, the Morpheus houses 770 guest rooms, suites and sky villas, and includes civic spaces, meeting and event facilities, gaming rooms, lobby atrium, restaurants, spa and rooftop pool, as well as extensive back-of-house areas and ancillary facilities.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

The design resolves the hotel’s many complex programmes within a single cohesive envelope. Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) was commissioned to build the hotel in 2012. At that time, foundations were already in place of a condominium tower that did not progress.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

ZHA designed the Morpheus as a simple extrusion of the existing abandoned foundations; using this rectangular footprint to define a 40-storey building of two internal vertical circulation cores connected at podium and roof levels where the many guest amenities were required.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
Atrium Section
Atrium Section

This extrusion generated a monolithic block making best use its development envelope that is restricted to a 160m height by local planning codes. This block was then ‘carved’ with voids.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

The underlying diagram of the hotel’s design is a pair of towers connected at ground and roof levels. The central atrium in-between these towers runs the height of the hotel and is traversed by external voids that connect the north and south facades. These voids create the urban window that links the hotel’s interior communal spaces with the city.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Three horizontal vortices generate the voids through the building and define the hotel’s dramatic internal public spaces; creating unique corner suites with spectacular views of both the atrium and the city. This arrangement maximises the number of hotel rooms with external views and guarantees an equal room distribution on either side of the building.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

In-between the free-form voids that traverse the atrium, a series of bridges create unique spaces for the hotel’s restaurants, bars and guest lounges by renowned chefs including Alain Ducasse and Pierre Hermé.

The atrium's twelve glass elevators provide guests with remarkable views of the hotel’s interior and exterior as they travel between the voids of the building.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

As one of the world's leading hotels, the Morpheus' interior spaces necessitated a high degree of adaptability to accommodate the many varying requirements of its guest amenities. The building’s exoskeleton optimizes the interiors by creating spaces that are uninterrupted by supporting walls or columns.

The world’s first free-form high-rise exoskeleton, its rich pattern of structural members at lower levels progresses upwards to a less dense grid of lighter members at its summit.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Morpheus draws on a ZHA’s 40 years of research into the integration of interior and exterior, civic and private, solid and void, Cartesian and Einsteinian. Space is woven within structure to tie disparate programmes together and constantly make connections.

Viviana Muscettola, ZHA's project director explains, "Morpheus combines its optimal arrangement with structural integrity and sculptural form. The design is intriguing as it makes no reference to traditional architectural typologies.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

"Macau’s buildings have previously referenced architecture styles from around the world. Morpheus has evolved from its unique environment and site conditions as a new architecture expressly of this city.

"The expertise of all members of the Morpheus team has created new possibilities for architecture," continued Muscettola. "The comprehensive parametric model combined all of the hotel's aesthetic, structural and fabrication requirements and will radically change how our built environment is planned and constructed.”

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts said, “From the very beginning, we shared ZHA’s vision and determination to push boundaries. Morpheus offers a journey of the imagination. From the curved exterior to the dramatic interior spaces, it pleases the eye and excites the senses: a contemporary masterpiece to be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

© Ivan Dupont
© Ivan Dupont

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Macao
Cite: "Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896433/morpheus-hotel-zaha-hadid-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

