  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. Dominique Coulon & associés
  6. 2018
  7. Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés

Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés

  • 03:00 - 13 September, 2018
Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés
Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés, © Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

© Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons + 43

  • Architects

    Dominique Coulon & associés

  • Location

    41 Rue du Maréchal Joffre, 68330 Huningue, France

  • Design Team

    Dominique Coulon, Olivier Nicollas, Gautier Duthoit

  • Architects assistants 

    Javier Gigosos-Ruipérez, Diego Bastos-Romero

  • Area

    3932.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eugeni Pons

  • Client

    Ville de Huningue

  • Competition 

    Gautier Duthoit

  • Construction site supervision

    Olivier Poulat

  • Structural Engineer 

    Batiserf Ingénierie

  • Mechanical Plumbing Engineer 

    Artelia

  • Cost Estimator  

    E3 économie

  • HQE specialist

    Artelia

  • Fire safety system 

    Artelia

  • Acoustics 

    Euro sound project

  • Landscape 

    Bruno Kubler

  • Budget 

    4 000 000 €
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. This housing for elderly people is located on the banks of the Rhine. The exceptional situation of the site allowed us to turn the common areas and the hall towards the river: the residents can enjoy the choreography of passing boats. The programme consists of twenty-five fifty-square-meter homes, a restaurant in three sections, a computer room, a hobby workshop, a vegetable garden and a petanque field.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Everything is organised to foster relations among the residents. Collective living spaces are as generous as possible, with abundant natural light. We have designed places that encourage exchanges and social interaction. Encounter-inviting events and sequences punctuate the routes.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The staircase stands at the centre of the building, rendering it unavoidable. In combination with the wide central space, it invites mobility. Upstairs, the patio brings light from the south into the heart of the building. The white volume inside seems suspended; it deconstructs the empty space and lends a certain strangeness to the whole.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
First Floor
First Floor
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Red concrete, terracotta and wood produce a benevolent atmosphere. Outside, the building is enveloped in brick on all sides. We selected a craft brick that is non-standard, irregular and  occasionally misshapen. The walls catch the light; by emphasising its rustic port setting, the building connects itself to the history of the Rhine.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Cite: "Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901996/housing-for-elderly-people-in-huningue-dominique-coulon-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

