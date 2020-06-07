World
Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Kindergarten
District 2, Vietnam
  • Architects: KIENTRUC O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  409
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Panasonic, Bao Chau, Binh Duong, Caesar, Ceasar
  • Lead Architect: Đàm Vũ
  • Project Team: Anni Lê, Tài Nguyễn, Dân Hồ, Phương Đoàn, Duy Tăng, Giang Lê, Đức Lê, Tân Phạm
  • Constructor: Đinh Đức Anh Vũ
  • Client: Chuon Chuon Kim Edu
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten project was introduced to Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2 as an educational environment that captivates and stimulates meaningful cross interactions amongst the children and the adult. Installed within the school is an openness with a spark of curiosity that allows people of all ages to venture and explore the space in a relaxing and calming atmosphere.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

As we have engaged in numerous educational projects, we recognize that these experiences are equally as important as the responsibility of nurturing the kids. It invokes a sense of pride, and interests within the teacher and the staffs. It inspires and embraces them, for they have chosen to dedicate their lives to the education and the well-being of the children on a daily basis.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Like a giant Lego building, the kindergarten is constructed entirely in bare brick forming patterns and openings that is playful to the eyes, conveying a unique aesthetic value and promoting natural ventilation. Classrooms and utility rooms are organized around a playful core. Each floor is arranged in an alternating pattern to enhance vertical interaction, encourage children to be more receptive to their surroundings, and stimulate their inner creativity.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section 1
Section 1
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Juxtapose to the calming atmosphere of the classrooms, the core is ample and full of movement.  From the garden on the ground floor, the spaces form an aperture that frames a continuous perspective that is visible from outside in and inside out. Continually upward, the interior spaces connect to an open rooftop garden, waiting to be discovered with a rewarding experience of the infinite vista of the Saigon river.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The journey of discovery in the kindergarten is a very liberating one because of the continuous changes, and the endless experiences that are tailored personally to each space. Conclusively, Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten is a place of surprises that will never cease to tickle the curious souls, children and adult alike.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Originally published on May 11, 2018. 

Project gallery

Project location

Address: District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Cite: "Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O" 07 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894344/chuon-chuon-kim-2-kindergarten-kientruc-o/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Hiroyuki Oki

