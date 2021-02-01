Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. A marble shell is laid over an existing two-storey structure. The facades, floors, walls, ceilings are entirely made of marble.

The blue-green Pinta Verde from Brazil is exceptional and creates a wonderful atmosphere for Céline.

The exhibition space on the ground floor is a canopy, held by concrete pillars. These columns connect the entire building to the foundation.

The virtual world exists in parallel with the physical. Above is a space deep inside the marble, where shoes and ready-to-wear are displayed.

More tent than boutique, this is a place where an internal universe can be imagined.