Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

-
Architects: Valerio Olgiati
- Area: 487 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Mikael Olsson
-
Manufacturers: Essequattro S.p.A
Text description provided by the architects. A marble shell is laid over an existing two-storey structure. The facades, floors, walls, ceilings are entirely made of marble.
The blue-green Pinta Verde from Brazil is exceptional and creates a wonderful atmosphere for Céline.
The exhibition space on the ground floor is a canopy, held by concrete pillars. These columns connect the entire building to the foundation.
The virtual world exists in parallel with the physical. Above is a space deep inside the marble, where shoes and ready-to-wear are displayed.
More tent than boutique, this is a place where an internal universe can be imagined.