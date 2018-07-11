Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

+ 40

Architects Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Location New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Principal in Charge Mark Ripple, Allen Eskew

Project Manager Amanda Rivera

Architect of Record Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, Executive Architect

Landscape Architect & Design Lead Hargreaves Associates

Design Architects Piety Wharf & Bridge Adjaye Associates

Design Architects Mandeville Wharf & Bridge Michael Maltzan Associates

Project Year 2018

Photographs Timothy Hursley

Manufacturers Loading...

Urban Design Chan Krieger Sieniewicz

Structural Engineering Kulkarni Consultants

MEP Engineering Lucien T. Vivien Jr. & Associates

Associate Architect St. Martin Brown & Associates

Associate Landscape Architect Johanna Leibe & Associates

Lighting Design Lam Partners PHA Lighting Design

Traffic Engineering Urban Systems

Cost Estimating C.P. O’Halloran Associates Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Part of a larger master plan that envisions a new, greener future for the City of New Orleans and its riverfront, Crescent Park was designed to reconnect people with the river and transform the remnants of the city’s industrial and maritime past into a verdant, accessible, community asset.

Save this picture! Plan Area - Plan Phase 1

The Park grants unparalleled physical and visual access to the river, creating an environment for locals and visitors to interact and promote a healthy, active lifestyle with unrivaled vistas of the city skyline and the picturesque Crescent City Connection Bridge.

This 1.4-mile linear park includes 20-acres of indigenous landscaping, a network of paths suitable for walking, jogging, and biking; picnic areas, a dog park, and the adaptive reuse of two industrial wharves: the Piety Wharf and Mandeville Shed. Both structures have been stabilized and repurposed to accommodate public gatherings, festivals and the host of artistic exhibitions that take place throughout the year. In lieu of ne construction, the architects made a conscious decision to build upon the layers of history and character that already defined the sight. A nod to the industrial past, the repurposing of both structures is a modern reinterpretation. In place of shipping and receiving goods, these two spaces provide opportunities for engagement and interaction, the exchange of ideas and conversation. By reconnecting to the river, New Orleans is following the trend of many world-class cities and exploring opportunities to restore and enhance the natural environment while simultaneously improving citizen’s quality of life.