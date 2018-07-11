World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
  6. 2018
  7. Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

  • 11:00 - 11 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
Save this picture!
Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, © Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley + 40

  • Architects

    Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

  • Location

    New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

  • Principal in Charge

    Mark Ripple, Allen Eskew

  • Project Manager

    Amanda Rivera

  • Architect of Record

    Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, Executive Architect

  • Landscape Architect & Design Lead

    Hargreaves Associates

  • Design Architects Piety Wharf & Bridge

    Adjaye Associates

  • Design Architects Mandeville Wharf & Bridge

    Michael Maltzan Associates

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Timothy Hursley

  • Urban Design

    Chan Krieger Sieniewicz

  • Structural Engineering

    Kulkarni Consultants

  • MEP Engineering

    Lucien T. Vivien Jr. & Associates

  • Associate Architect

    St. Martin Brown & Associates

  • Associate Landscape Architect

    Johanna Leibe & Associates

  • Lighting Design

    Lam Partners PHA Lighting Design

  • Traffic Engineering

    Urban Systems

  • Cost Estimating

    C.P. O’Halloran Associates Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Part of a larger master plan that envisions a new, greener future for the City of New Orleans and its riverfront, Crescent Park was designed to reconnect people with the river and transform the remnants of the city’s industrial and maritime past into a verdant, accessible, community asset.

Save this picture!
Aerial View
Aerial View
Save this picture!
Plan Area - Plan Phase 1
Plan Area - Plan Phase 1
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

The Park grants unparalleled physical and visual access to the river, creating an environment for locals and visitors to interact and promote a healthy, active lifestyle with unrivaled vistas of the city skyline and the picturesque Crescent City Connection Bridge.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

This 1.4-mile linear park includes 20-acres of indigenous landscaping, a network of paths suitable for walking, jogging, and biking; picnic areas, a dog park, and the adaptive reuse of two industrial wharves: the Piety Wharf and Mandeville Shed. Both structures have been stabilized and repurposed to accommodate public gatherings, festivals and the host of artistic exhibitions that take place throughout the year. In lieu of ne construction, the architects made a conscious decision to  build upon the layers of history and character that already defined the sight. A nod to the industrial past, the repurposing of both structures is a modern reinterpretation. In place of shipping and receiving goods, these two spaces provide opportunities for engagement and interaction, the exchange of ideas and conversation. By reconnecting to the river, New Orleans is following the trend of many world-class cities and exploring opportunities to restore and enhance the natural environment while simultaneously improving citizen’s quality of life.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Landscape Architecture Park Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple" 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897501/crescent-park-eskew-plus-dumez-plus-ripple/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »