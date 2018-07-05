Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus

-
Architect
-
LocationLisbon, Portugal
-
AuthorsManuel Aires Mateus, Francisco Aires Mateus
-
Area1115.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
CoordinationMaria Rebelo Pinto
-
InteriorsLuz Jiménez, Sara Calem, Maria Bello, Pauline Gasqueton
-
EngineeringBetar + Prom&e
-
ConstructionManuel Mateus Frazão
-
LandscapePROAP
Text description provided by the architects. The Santa Clara project envisioned the renovation of a building in Lisbon. A building with undefined history, with different construction periods and transformations, as it is common in historically rich areas.
The goal was to construct a building that reflects the living experience of the city. A search, not done by the reproduction of traditional elements, but by a recombination of elements, materials, atmospheres and proportions, to bring back this idea of living. A plain architecture, that combines few elements, while striving for quality in the use of real materials. An idea of authenticity and, therefore, an idea of timelessness.