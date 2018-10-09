World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Soccer Stadium
  4. Hungary
  5. KÖZTI Architects
  6. 2018
  Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects

Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects

  03:00 - 9 October, 2018
Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects
Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects, © Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

© Tamás Bujnovszky © Tamás Bujnovszky © Balázs Danyi © Norbert Perness

  Architects

    KÖZTI Architects

  Location

    Miskolc, Hungary

  Lead Architects

    Péter Pottyondy, Bence Pottyondy, Ádám Kiss, Zsuzsanna Áts-Leskó, Balázs Tóth, Kristóf Jebudenszki

  Project Team

    Gyula Barna, Nóra Döbrentei, Flóra Pottyondy, Sándor Liziczai, Péter Hegedüs, Szilárd Szakál, András Máramarosi, Rita Pataky

  Area

    7360.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Tamás Bujnovszky, Balázs Danyi, Norbert Perness
© Norbert Perness
Text description provided by the architects. The new football stadium of Miskolc, the largest town in Northern Hungary, has been a state-funded project. At the beginning of the design period, six different concept designs were presented to the Client, the Sports Club, the Municipality and the Fan Club. Based on these designs, the Client decided to have the existing stadium, built in 1939, totally demolished.

© Norbert Perness
The further designs of the new stadium were based on the approved version of the concept design. The chalice-shaped mass of the stadium opens up towards its surroundings and attracts the approaching spectators with glimpses of the green grass visible through slits.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
© Tamás Bujnovszky
The double mass of the grandstand, supported by slender reinforced concrete pylons, and the pronouncedly overhanging butterfly roof give a graceful, floating impression despite their size, owing to the strips of shadow between them. The expanded aluminum plate facing, used everywhere, create simple, geometrical forms of the reinforced concrete and steel structural elements.

© Balázs Danyi
Sections
Sections
© Balázs Danyi
There is a large square in front of the new stadium for14.680 spectators, divided by stairs and ramps. Entry points are located at the four corners of the building. There are rows of toilets and cafeterias under the grandstand. The service building of 7.360 m2 area built around the stadium is divided into three parts according to function. On the northern side, facing the town is a brasserie open every day and a gift shop.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

The western side accommodates the changing rooms, event halls, offices and VIP rooms. There are building management rooms and areas for the guest fans on the southern side. In Miskolc-Diósgyőr, being a football fan is part of the local identity, so the new stadium has been built in a good place.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

KÖZTI Architects
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Soccer stadium Hungary
Cite: "Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects" 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898550/diosgyor-stadium-kozti-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

