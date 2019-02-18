ArchDaily's 2019 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

2018 marked a banner year for ArchDaily. Our global audience has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, taking advantage of the nearly 40,000 new articles and 4300 projects added to our site. We are proud and excited to reach readers in every corner of the world, and we savor the opportunity to continue sharing the inspiration, knowledge, and tools needed to design a positive urbanizing world.

We recently shared with our readers the trends that will define the field of architecture in 2019. We are able to confidently identify these trends, not just because of our experience in reporting on them but also due to our data-driven approach. We are committed to listening to and sharing the interests of our readers - and no effort exemplifies this better than our annual Building of the Year awards.

The 2019 edition of BOTY, presented in partnership with Unreal Engine, is a particularly exciting one for ArchDaily, as it marks ten consecutive years of our flagship award program. With the Building of the Year award, we ask you, the reader, to share in the responsibility of recognizing and rewarding the projects making an impact in the profession. In sharing your opinion, you become part of an unbiased and representative network of jurors and peers that have been dedicated to elevating the most relevant projects in the profession of the past decade.

Over the next three weeks, your collective wisdom will whittle the more than 4,000 projects published in the last year to just 15 stand-outs––the best project in each category on ArchDaily.

This is your chance to reward the architecture you love by nominating your favorite for the 2019 Building of the Year Awards!

Save this picture! Zeitz MOCCAA / Heatherwick Studio. Photo © Iwan Baan

The Process

During the next 2 weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (in fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2018) per category. This stage starts on February 18th and ends on March 4th at 12:01AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the voting stage, starting March 4th and ending on March 11th at 10:00AM EST. The winner will be announced on March 12th, 2019.

Save this picture! Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura NAP. Photo © Nacasa & Partners

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published between January 1st 2018 and December 31st 2018 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public Architecture, and Religious Architecture, Small Projects, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

Save this picture! Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero . Photo © Leonardo Finotti

First stage: Nominations

Starting February 18th, 2019, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One nomination per category.

Nomination ends on March 4th, 2019 at 12:01AM EST.

The five projects with the most nominations for each category will move on to the voting round.

Save this picture! Caixa Forum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Photo © Jesús Granada

Second stage: Voting

On March 4th, 2019, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end March 11th, 2019 at 10:00AM EST.

Save this picture! Gymnasium of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang. Photo © Haiting Sun

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link:

https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2019

Save this picture! Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo Mazzanti. Photo © Alejandro Arango

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on March 12th, 2019.

Winners of each category will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Save this picture! Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Photo © Iwan Baan

Timeline

The nomination process starts on February 18th and ends March 4th, 2019 at 12:01AM EST.

The voting round starts on March 4th and ends March 11th, 2019 at 10:00AM EST.

The winners will be announced on March 12th, 2019.

Save this picture! School for Refugee Children / EAHR . Photo © Martina Rubino

Important notes

All data of registered users will be kept private and will not be shared with 3rd parties.

After each stage, all nominations/votes will be checked. Votes submitted by fake/invalid registrations will be removed. All attempts to abuse the system, such as creating dummy accounts, suspicious behavior from individual IP addresses or any other techniques to generate nominations/votes in automated ways will be logged and reviewed for removal.

ArchDaily reserves the right to analyze the data during every stage of the Awards in order to ensure a fair process.

All questions should be sent to David Basulto, director of the awards, through our contact form.