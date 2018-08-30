World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US

100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US
Save this picture!
100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US, © Jeremy Bitterman
© Jeremy Bitterman

Considered one of the noblest building materials - and also a favorite of many global architects - wood delivers aesthetic, structural, and practical value in the most versatile of ways. Through different techniques, such as crafted or prefabricated wood, wooden construction remains relevant not only in the history but also in the forefront of architecture and design (thanks to new technologies that have expanded its possibilities).

From temporary pavilions to single-family homes and multi-story, large-scale institutions, wood has shown its value at the same level as many other structural materials such as steel, brick, or even concrete. This is especially prominent in the United States, where renowned architects are using new techniques to advance the solutions that this material can provide. Also, new regulations are allowing architects to further explore the diversity and possibilities of building with wood.

With the help of ThinkWood, we’ve gathered 100 examples of the best wood structures in the United States.

Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer

Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

Maximizing your next mid-rise project.
Find out how forward-thinking developers are finding new ways to maximize density using wood-frame construction. Link

Indianapolis Zoo Bicentennial Pavilion and Promenade / RATIO Architects

Save this picture!
© Susan Fleck
© Susan Fleck

West Campus Union / Grimshaw

Save this picture!
© James Ewing
© James Ewing

T3 / Michael Green Architecture +DLR Group

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Looking for inspiration for your next project?
Check out our gallery showcasing innovative uses of wood. Link

Camp Baird / Malcolm Davis Architecture

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture

Save this picture!
© Astula INC
© Astula INC

Thompson Exhibition Building / Centerbrook Architects and Planners

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

Armstrong Avenue Residence / The LADG

Save this picture!
© Nathaniel Riley
© Nathaniel Riley

Aspen Art Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran / OTTO
© Michael Moran / OTTO

Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Matter Design
Courtesy of Matter Design

Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

Save this picture!
© Alex Hayden
© Alex Hayden

Framework / Works Partnership Architecture

Save this picture!
© Joshua Jay Elliot
© Joshua Jay Elliot

Looking up. What’s the Future of Tall Wood Buildings in the United States? Link

Atalaya Shelter / Jaime Inostroza

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Indiana Hardwood CLT / IKD

Save this picture!
Courtesy of IKD Indiana Hardwood
Courtesy of IKD Indiana Hardwood

Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Cedar Hall / DesignbuildBLUFF

Save this picture!
© Baylee Lambourne
© Baylee Lambourne

Grace Farms / SANAA

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Manzeum / Modus Studio

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

1 Hillside / Tim Cuppett Architects

Save this picture!
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

Michigan Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture + Environment Architects

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Half-Tree House / Jacobschang Architecture

Save this picture!
© Noah Kalina
© Noah Kalina

Trout Lake House / Olson Kundig

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bitterman
© Jeremy Bitterman

Florence Recreation Pavilion / Morgan Studio Architecture & Interiors + Kuhn Riddle Architects

Save this picture!
© JS Photo
© JS Photo

Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Save this picture!
© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren

The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

Save this picture!
© Audrey Hall
© Audrey Hall

Pound Ridge House / Tsao & McKown Architects

Save this picture!
© Simon Upton
© Simon Upton

Sparrow House / Samantha Mink

Save this picture!
© Samantha Mink
© Samantha Mink

L’Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bitterman
© Jeremy Bitterman

One North / Holst Architecture

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

What’s allowed? Learn how to Maximize Building Heights and Floor Sizes in your Next Multi-Story Project. Link

Echoing Green / Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Dubuisson
Courtesy of Studio Dubuisson

Adam Aronson Fine Arts Center / Trivers Associates

Save this picture!
© Sam Fentress
© Sam Fentress

The Greenest Home on the Block / Caron Architecture + Dwell Development

Save this picture!
© Tucker English
© Tucker English

Installation Two: Volume and Void / Jordana Maisie

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Calcott
© Nicholas Calcott

Amagansett Dunes / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bates Masi
Courtesy of Bates Masi

Shotgun Chameleon / ZDES

Save this picture!
© Paul Hester
© Paul Hester

Courtyard House on a River / Robert Hutchison Architect

Save this picture!
© Mark Woods
© Mark Woods

Watermill House / Desai Chia Architecture

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Camp Graham / Weinstein Friedlein Architects

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

Promised Land / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bates Masi
Courtesy of Bates Masi

Underhill / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran / OTTO
© Michael Moran / OTTO

Skyview / Murray Legge Architecture

Save this picture!
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

COR Cellars / goCstudio

Save this picture!
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

CLTHouse / atelierjones

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Phoenix House / Anderson Anderson Architecture

Save this picture!
© Anthony Vizzari
© Anthony Vizzari

Lightbox / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Joseph Phelps Vineyards / BCV Architects

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Artist Studio in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Far Pond / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bates Masi
Courtesy of Bates Masi

SuralArk / Austin + Mergold + Marc Krawitz

Save this picture!
© Austin Mergold
© Austin Mergold

Pomona College Studio Art Hall / wHY

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Wolf Creek Red Tail / Johnston Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Johnston Architects
Courtesy of Johnston Architects

Naples Botanical Garden Visitor Center / Lake|Flato Architects

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Elizabeth II / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bates Masi
Courtesy of Bates Masi

Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

North Pamet Ridge House / Hammer Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hammer Architects
Courtesy of Hammer Architects

Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture
Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture

Reveley Classroom Building / Patano Studio Architecture

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Patano Studio Architecture
Courtesy of Patano Studio Architecture

Dixon Water Foundation Josey Pavilion / Lake|Flato Architects

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Indian Mountain School Student Center / Flansburgh Architects

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

Qui Restaurant / A Parallel Architecture

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Woodland House / ALTUS Architecture + Design

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Kinfolk / Berg Design Architecture

Save this picture!
© Edward Caruso
© Edward Caruso

Live Oak Bank Headquarters / LS3P Associates

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Save this picture!
Courtesy of De Leon Primmer Architecture Workshop
Courtesy of De Leon Primmer Architecture Workshop

Tasting Room at Sokol Blosser Winery / Allied Works Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bitterman
© Jeremy Bitterman

The Crow's Nest / BCV Architects

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Mothersill / Bates Masi Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bates Masi
Courtesy of Bates Masi

Parking Garage Project / Studio di Architettura

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio di Architettura
Courtesy of Studio di Architettura

Bushwick Inlet Park / Kiss + Cathcart

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

A-Frame ReThink / Bromley Caldari Architects

Save this picture!
© Mikko Kikuyama
© Mikko Kikuyama

Cascades Academy of Central Oregon Campus / Hennebery Eddy Architects

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

St. Elizabeths East Gateway Pavilion / Davis Brody Bond

Save this picture!
© Eric Taylor
© Eric Taylor

Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect

Save this picture!
© Alberto Vecerka / ESTO
© Alberto Vecerka / ESTO

Newberg Residence / Cutler Anderson Architects

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture

Save this picture!
© skylab
© skylab

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Team / atelierjones

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Güiro Art Bar / Los Carpinteros + Absolut Art Bureau

Save this picture!
© Roberto Chamorro
© Roberto Chamorro

Won Dharma / hanrahanMeyers architects

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran / OTTO
© Michael Moran / OTTO

Tolleson Offices / Huntsman Architectural Group

Save this picture!
© David Wakelly
© David Wakelly

Federal Center South Building 1202 / ZGF Architects

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Garden Pavilion / Robert Edson Swain Architecture + Design

Save this picture!
© Ken Gutmaker
© Ken Gutmaker

Stapleton Library / Andrew Berman Architect

Save this picture!
© Naho Kobuta
© Naho Kobuta

Yountville Town Center / Siegel + Strain Architects

Save this picture!
© David Wakely Photography
© David Wakely Photography

Casey Key Guest House / Sweet Sparkman Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sweet Sparkman Architects
Courtesy of Sweet Sparkman Architects

Temenos / Roth Sheppard Architects

Save this picture!
© Frank Ooms
© Frank Ooms

Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye / Fennell Purifoy Architects

Save this picture!
© Ken West
© Ken West

Newton House / NADAAA

Save this picture!
© Josh Horner
© Josh Horner

Copperhill Mountain Lodge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Looking for a deeper dive into mass timber products?
Explore our CLT Handbook. Link

One Main Office Renovation / dECOi Architects

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassi
© Anton Grassi

Camp Twin Lakes treehouse / Lord, Aeck & Sargent

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Hillyer Photography
© Jonathan Hillyer Photography

Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Save this picture!
© Roberto de Leon
© Roberto de Leon

Thumb House / Lazor / Office

Save this picture!
© Peter VonDeline
© Peter VonDeline

Centrifugal Villa / OBRA Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OBRA Architects
Courtesy of OBRA Architects

Franktown Ranch / Sexton Lawton Architecture

Save this picture!
© Raul J. Garcia
© Raul J. Garcia

Nature Preserve House / John McLeod Architect

Save this picture!
© Susan Teare Photography
© Susan Teare Photography

Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Cabin at Longbranch / Olson Kundig

Save this picture!
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Thorncrown Chapel / E. Fay Jones

Save this picture!
© Randall Connaughton
© Randall Connaughton

Join the Think Wood Community. Be the first to hear about the latest in wood innovations. Subscribe now.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894707/archdailys-favorite-100-wood-projects-in-the-us/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jeremy Bitterman

美国100个最好的木材建筑项目

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »