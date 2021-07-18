We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Newberg Residence / Cutler Anderson Architects

Newberg Residence / Cutler Anderson Architects

© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann+ 16

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
Newberg, United States
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family 1,650 square foot residence and 550 sf guest house was designed to broaden the owners’ already strong emotional connection to the living world.  The owners and architect Jim Cutler of Cutler Anderson Architects chose the site of an overgrown, man-made pond in an area of the owners’ 88 acre vineyard that was not conducive to cultivation.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

The design attempts to make the pond and residence a single entity in which the owners can enjoy and connect with the wild creatures that come to the water on both regular and varied schedules.  To this end, the building of Douglas Fir and Cor-ten steel was placed as a bridge across the north end of the pond.  The pond itself was enlarged and loosely ordered to integrate with the structure of the residence.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Elevation
Elevation

The site plan was choreographed so that visitors park their vehicles 150 feet away.  They then walk through the forest to a bridge crossing a small section of the pond, and on to the main entry. The broad vista of the pond offers a compressive release upon opening the front door.  It is the hope that this experience will be memorable to the visitor.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Designed as a simple steel frame carrying a wooden roof structure, the primary box houses a kitchen, living/dining room and master bedroom.  An indoor mudroom “link” connects the home to the garage.  To enable guests to experience the place, the guest house is connected by an outdoor covered walkway.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Integral to the design of the residence, south-facing glazing (Cardinal LoE 272) maximizes light and warmth in the Pacific Northwest.  The home also uses radiant heating in the floors.  The wood and steel construction materials were locally-sourced; and native vegetation fosters wildlife.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

To date the owners regularly observe:  Dragonflies, Crawfish, Rainbow trout, Bats, Cedar waxwings, A blue heron (named Herman), Wood ducks, Hawks, Garter snakes, Frogs, Salamanders, Possum, Deer, Raccoons, Coyotes. 

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Originally published on August 01, 2016. 

Project gallery

About this office
Cutler Anderson Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Newberg Residence / Cutler Anderson Architects" 18 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/792412/newberg-residence-cutler-anderson-architect> ISSN 0719-8884
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jeremy Bittermann

纽伯格私宅，与自然共居 / Cutler Anderson Architects

翻译成中文

