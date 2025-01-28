Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile

On a slope, along the banks of a river, among trees, or on an expansive hillside, each territory serves as a living testament to its local traditions. Through its architecture, the experimentation, appreciation, and use of certain materials, construction techniques, local crafts, and site-specific tools aim to preserve stories and pass on the discoveries and learnings that have shaped many of the practices still used in construction today. In Chile, the language of wooden shingles evokes a reflection rooted in history and an understanding of relationships, timelines, and life networks.

Shingles are flat, thin rectangular wooden boards commonly used in the construction of houses, churches, and buildings in southern Chile, mainly in the Region of Los Lagos and particularly in the archipelago of Chiloé. For many years, they have been applied to facades, roofs, and indoors in various dimensions, shapes, finishes, and thicknesses. They are installed by layering one piece over another to prevent rain and cold from entering.

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 4 of 31
MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

The most commonly used wood in Chile is alerce (larch), due to its resistance to moisture, versatility, aesthetic beauty, and ease of manipulation in the form of shingles. However, due to excessive logging, this species is now endangered, and cutting down live trees has been prohibited since 1976. Today, synthetic shingles made of fiber cement or recycled materials from older constructions are being developed.

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 21 of 31
House IV / Staudt Arquitectura. Image © Justin Mullet

The Totoral House by LAGAR Arquitectos and the Abovedada House by Edward Rojas Arquitectos use recycled shingles in their cladding, which are part of the local heritage, maintaining a connection to a craft that may be on the verge of extinction and to a community shaped by wooden constructions. While alerce shingles have captivated many artists, artisans, designers, and architecture professionals, there are also shingles made from other species like lenga, present in projects such as House IV by Staudt Arquitectura or the Hats House by SAA architecture + territory, which aim to bring local construction traditions closer to their inhabitants through architecture.

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 23 of 31
Hats House / SAA arquitectura + territorio. Image © Nico Saieh

While the reflection on ecological materials includes variables such as maintenance, sustainability, resource conservation, and the potential for reuse or recycling, the craft of making shingles also stands out as part of the cultural identity of individuals and their communities. The facade restoration of the Jardín Infantil Lobito Marino in the Aysén Region, for example, demonstrates how it is possible to empower and value the carpenter's craft through teaching technical knowledge and practices in support of quality construction.

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 19 of 31
Casa Haus III / Staudt Arquitectura. Image © Justin Mullet

Understanding the role of humans in habitable spaces and their active and conscious commitment to fostering more sustainable practices in the construction industry goes beyond considering which tools or technological systems can be incorporated. Given the varying climatic, geographical, and economic conditions of environments worldwide, it is worth questioning: what will be the future of materials around us, like wood, bamboo, concrete, and their derivatives? How will reuse and/or recycling practices impact the environment in the coming years, and what techniques will replace them?

Next, we propose to explore the design decisions and strategies for applying wooden shingles in contemporary architecture through a selection of houses in Chile that use demolition, recycled, and reused shingles, among others, as cladding for exteriors and interiors.

MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 7 of 31
MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 14 of 31
La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos. Image © Chris Sepúlveda

House 4 Aguas / Viento Norte

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 9 of 31
House 4 Aguas / Viento Norte. Image © Matias Riveros

Totoral House / LAGAR Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 3 of 31
Totoral House / LAGAR Arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 30 of 31
Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos. Image © Nicolás Saieh

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 27 of 31
Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje. Image © Guy Wenborne

Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 28 of 31
Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos. Image © Antonella Torti

House IV / Staudt Arquitectura

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 20 of 31
House IV / Staudt Arquitectura. Image © Justin Mullet

Casa Haus III / Staudt Arquitectura

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 17 of 31
Casa Haus III / Staudt Arquitectura. Image © Justin Mullet

Vodanovic House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 24 of 31
Vodanovic House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Hats House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 16 of 31
Hats House / SAA arquitectura + territorio. Image © Nico Saieh

Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 11 of 31
Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Zegers

Casa LM / Juan Pablo Labbé

A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile - Image 8 of 31
Casa LM / Juan Pablo Labbé. Image © Pancho Gallardo

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "A Cultural, Architectural, and Territorial Tradition: Houses That Recycle and Showcase Wooden Shingles in Chile" [Una tradición cultural, arquitectónica y territorial: casas que reciclan y ponen en valor las tejuelas de madera en Chile] 28 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026166/a-cultural-architectural-and-territorial-tradition-houses-that-recycle-and-showcase-wooden-shingles-in-chile> ISSN 0719-8884

