World
La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Chris Sepúlveda

La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeLa Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenLa Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, DoorLa Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Countertop, KitchenLa Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Villarrica, Chile
  • Architects: M3 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  209
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chris Sepúlveda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Cintac
  • Lead Architects: Cristóbal Pérez, María Francisca Pradenas, Pilar Rodríguez ,Simon Toro
  • Lighting Design: Ilumat
  • Construction: IGF
  • Structural Design: MC2
  • City: Villarrica
  • Country: Chile
La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Chris Sepúlveda

Text description provided by the architects. Casa La Puntilla is a family's second home located in Villarrica, Araucanía region, southern Chile. It is projected as a compact volume on two levels, to reduce the surface area on the ground and conserve as much as possible the native vegetation of the place. The volume responds to the typical shed typology that characterizes southern Chile. The intermediate spaces arise from setting backplanes on different faces useful for the north wind, winter rains, and strong summer sun. A single additional element is attached to the volume: the elongated roof that reaches perpendicular to the shed and serves as a gallery, parking lot, or covered patio as required.

La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Chris Sepúlveda
Axo
Axo

Structurally, it is made up of 6 steel frames spaced 2.40 meters apart, which modulates the interior use of the spaces. As a passive lighting and heating strategy, the shed extends on its long side to the north, while services and warehouses are projected to the south. Three modules were used for the most private program (bedrooms), inhabiting the roof at 40°, while two were freed up to propose a generous double height for the family gathering, where the living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony study coexist. This space is visually connected by a curtain wall to the last module, the barbecue terrace to the east, allowing you to enjoy warm mornings and cool summer afternoons.

La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Chris Sepúlveda
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Countertop, Kitchen
© Chris Sepúlveda
La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Chris Sepúlveda

Externally, it is covered towards the south façade with a continuous, opaque, neutral and low-maintenance metal blanket, which mixes with the shadow of the trees. North and west facades are covered in larch tiles that will change as time passes. Inside, white leadwood highlights the grain and intensifies the effect of natural lighting.

La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Chris Sepúlveda

Cite: "La Puntilla House / M3 Arquitectos" 29 Jan 2024.

Top #Tags