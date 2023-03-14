House 4 Aguas / Viento Norte

+ 17

Houses • Puerto Varas, Chile Architects: Viento Norte

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 265 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Matias Riveros

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Casa Mobili , Fuegos del Sur , Galpón 08 , Tablao PV , Wasser

Lead Architects : Dulce Elena Sánchez, Valeria Perramont

City : Puerto Varas

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Casa 4 Aguas is a single-family house located in the rural sector of Puerto Varas. The lot has a pronounced hill, which at its highest point reaches a view of the Calbuco volcano and Lake Llanquihue. The project adapts to the slope and seizes the views of the lake and volcano.

To achieve this, the uses of the house are divided by floors. On the first floor, in the lower part of the lot, we locate the access and parking lots, accompanied by a barbecue area that integrates directly with the natural level of the lot. Thus we achieve a flexible circulation of visitors and access protected from rain.

The main floor, or floor 2, is located on top of the access, creating the covered space of the entrance. This main level, whose proportions are rather elongated, rests on the highest point of the lot, which is why it has one sector at the natural level, while another sector acts as the cover for floor 1.

The bedrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry room, and bathrooms are located on this floor. This play of levels, added to a large northeast window, allows for a privileged view of the Calbuco volcano at the height of the treetops. Finally, on the third floor, there is an open mezzanine that overlooks the main space, intended for visitors.

The characteristic shape of the roofs is determined by functionality. With two gabled roofs each, a smaller one for the most intimate area of the bedrooms and a larger and taller one that houses the common spaces and mezzanine.

The materiality of the house contrasts a contemporary steel structure, a necessary structure to achieve the covered parking and to support the large volume, combined with the traditional wood construction of the area.