Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastPier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, WindowsPier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamPier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Chile
  • Architects: Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  289
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Guy Wenborne
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Lumion, Arauco, Bipanel, Villalba Aceros
  • Lead Architects : Ricardo Abuauad, Silvia Undurraga
Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Guy Wenborne

“The Pier House” is located on the large island of Chiloé, in southern Chile. It is a relatively flat property that borders an abrupt and green slope as it reaches the inland sea, opening up to a magnificent view.

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Guy Wenborne
Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Guy Wenborne

The house is arranged parallel to the slope, forming a unitary and long volume with a large front to take better advantage of the views. The volume is worked in half floors, with the bedroom area on two levels, and an intermediate level for the public area where the kitchen, dining room and living room, access and covered terrace are located. This allows the public area, since the entire house is covered by the same roof structure, to have greater height. As the work is located between the visitor accessing the property and the sea view, we chose to open in its center a sort of transparent "window", formed by the glazed volume of the living room and the access, which allows the eye to cross the volume and understand the general layout. This window is crossed by a walkway that forms the access and leads to a viewpoint, resembling a pier and where the best view of the slope can be appreciated.

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Guy Wenborne
Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Image 17 of 20
Axo

Chiloé Island is a fragile environmental site, at risk. That is why this work has been thought of in an environmentally responsible way and is as autonomous as it was possible to do. Due to the scarcity of drinking water on the island, this house is designed to have the least possible impact on the consumption of this element, since its large nave is part of a rainwater collection system that allows filling a buried pond of 23,000 liters. This water is used for showers, washing, irrigation, etc., after purification. The house is structured through SIP panels, specially manufactured with a grooved plywood face that is the interior finish of walls and ceilings. In addition, a series of local building traditions are integrated into this structure, such as the reuse of larch shingles, the use of tin on the facade, and the color and braiding of the Chiloé facades, among others. All of this transforms this project into one that is very typical of the place where it is built.

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Coast
© Guy Wenborne

About this office
Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje
Office

Cite: "Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje" [Casa del muelle / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje] 14 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985125/pier-house-ciudad-nueva-arquitectura-y-paisaje> ISSN 0719-8884

