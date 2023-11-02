Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Lago Ranco, Chile
  • Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5737 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Glasstech, Ingelam
  • Lead Architect: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Plan - Site plan
Plan - Site plan
Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Nicolás Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located on the shore of the Golfo Azul in Lake Ranco.
It has an elongated shape that gives it a relatively perpendicular orientation to the lake.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

In its upper part, it is densely populated with large native trees and has a transverse slope. As you move towards the lake, the density of the forest decreases and the slope increases and becomes longitudinal, falling sharply towards the beach.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows, Garden
© Nicolás Saieh
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor

This causes the land to be spatially divided into two different situations.
In the upper part, which is where it is accessed, the land has greater intimacy and connection with the forest, while in the lower third, the steep slope opens the land to beautiful distant views and the space escapes with great dominance from the landscape.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Nicolás Saieh
Section A-A / Section B-B
Section A-A / Section B-B

Given the beauty of the forest, the first decision was to intervene as little as possible in the place. With this premise, there is a tree-free strip of approximately 6 meters that is also advantageously located in the direction of the contour lines. This free space is then used by projecting a narrow and long volume, which avoids cutting trees.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Nicolás Saieh
Elevations
Elevations

As if it were a fallen trunk, common in the southern forests, the project proposes a wooden bar suspended between the trees, used as a covering, the larch shingle, common in local constructions, which is left natural so that over time it takes on the characteristic gray color of the dry trunks and blends into the landscape.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Saieh

This bar is located longitudinally to the land, taking advantage of its length, so that as you constantly walk through the house you experience the connection between this duality of the intimate forest versus the distant views.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

The children's bedrooms, guest bedrooms, and more private living rooms are immersed in the intimacy of the forest while the master bedroom and living room are at the remote and suspended end, taking advantage of the best views.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Nicolás Saieh

In the transversal sense, the project proposes a single-span roof, which opens the space towards the northeast to receive the winter sun when the oaks shed their leaves and also allows us to perceive the height and verticality of the trees.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

Programmatically, the house was designed to be able to be divided into two, so as to have the flexibility of using it completely when the whole family is there or in parts when fewer people use it.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

Both sections have independent access and service areas that allow autonomous operation of the parts, which is very practical when two families share the same roof.

Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

Cite: "Maytue House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz" [Casa Maytue / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz] 02 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009100/maytue-house-juan-carlos-sabbagh-cruz> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags