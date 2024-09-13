Lessons from Roberto Burle Marx: Designing Resilient and Evolving Urban Landscapes

Save this picture! Aerial view of the Flamengo Parkalong the shore of Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image © T photography via Shutterstock

Roberto Burle Marx is often celebrated as a pioneering figure in landscape architecture, particularly for his innovative approach to integrating nature within urban environments. His work, characterized by a deep respect for native flora and a commitment to ecological balance, offers valuable lessons for contemporary landscape architects. At a time when climate change and biodiversity loss are pressing global concerns, revisiting Burle Marx's principles provides insight into creating urban spaces that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also resilient and sustainable.

From the 1930s to the 1990s, Burle Marx's work anticipated many of today's concerns about sustainability and urban well-being. Long before terms like "sustainable design" or "green infrastructure" became commonplace, Burle Marx was already advocating for the use of native plants, recognizing their role in creating self-sustaining ecosystems that required minimal intervention. His projects often transformed neglected urban areas into vibrant, ecologically balanced spaces that not only improved the environment but also enhanced the quality of life for city dwellers.

Burle Marx understood that landscapes are dynamic, ever-changing entities rather than static compositions. He emphasized the importance of designing with a long-term vision, ensuring that his landscapes could adapt to changes over time, both in terms of ecological shifts and human use. As modern cities grapple with the challenges of rapid urbanization, climate adaptation, and biodiversity conservation, Burle Marx's work offers a prescient model for how landscape architecture can address these critical issues. By exploring his legacy, we can extract key lessons on how to prioritize native flora, design for resilience, and understand the dynamic nature of landscapes, all while creating spaces that are deeply connected to their cultural and ecological contexts.

Lesson: Biodiversity and Local Identity

Roberto Burle Marx's design for Parque do Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro exemplifies his groundbreaking approach to landscape architecture, urban planning, and preservation of local biodiversity and cultural identity. Developed in the 1960s, and conceived as an urban garden that transitions between the sea, city, and mountains, the park provided versatile spaces for recreation, leisure, and cultural activities. With 1.2 million square meters, Flamengo Park transformed a former landfill into a vibrant urban ecosystem, featuring over 17,000 trees from 240 species. By prioritizing native Brazilian species, the architect not only preserved the local ecological identity — promoting biodiversity by providing habitats for local fauna and creating plants adapted to local climate conditions requiring less water and maintenance — but also strengthened cultural connections to the land crafting spaces that are distinctly Brazilian. This approach was instrumental in Rio de Janeiro becoming the first city in the world to earn UNESCO World Heritage status as an Urban Cultural Landscape in 2012.

Another defining feature of Parque do Flamengo is how Burle Marx's landscape design acts as the unifying element that ties together the various architectural landmarks within the site, including the Monumento aos Mortos da Segunda Guerra Mundial, the Marina da Glória, and the Museu de Arte Moderna. His seamless integration of landscape and architecture underscores the role of outdoor spaces as vital connectors within the urban fabric, enhancing the city's identity and functionality. Through this, Burle Marx set a powerful precedent for contemporary landscape architects and urban planners, exemplifying how urban landscapes can serve as dynamic repositories of biodiversity and cultural heritage, creating spaces that are not only ecologically significant but also deeply connected to the residents and their local environment.

Lesson: Adaptability and Multifunctionality

Roberto Burle Marx's work on The Copacabana Beach Promenade and the Conjunto Residencial Prefeito Mendes de Moraes (Pedregulho) exemplifies his ability to blend functionality, aesthetics, and cultural heritage. Completed in 1970, the Copacabana promenade features an iconic undulating mosaic pattern that reinterprets the traditional design of Lisbon's Rossio Square. Stretching 2.5 kilometers, this mosaic is one of the largest in the world, with its black and white tiles enhancing the coastal view and framing the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain. By elongating the curves and aligning them with the sea, Burle Marx created a harmonious connection between the natural landscape and Brazil's colonial history, ensuring it remains a central, functional part of urban life that embodies the city's character and enhances its resilience to environmental challenges.

Similarly, the Pedregulho project exemplifies Burle Marx's strategic use of landscape design to enhance residential spaces. By incorporating native plants and thoughtful layouts, the landscape architect created multifunctional outdoor areas that provide natural cooling, privacy, and community interaction zones. This approach — commonly developed by the landscape architect in residential projects — aligns with the architectural vision while addressing residents' needs, demonstrating how landscape elements can be integral to the overall project. In both projects, Burle Marx's design philosophy emphasizes creating visually appealing yet adaptable spaces, setting a standard for resilient urban landscapes that serve immediate and future community needs.

Lesson: Adaptive Management and Continuous Education

Burle Marx viewed landscapes as living, evolving systems rather than static designs, a philosophy vividly embodied in the Sítio Roberto Burle Marx, his former residence that now functions as a public garden and museum. Initially established as a plant nursery in the 1940s, the Sítio evolved into a living laboratory for botanical experimentation, showcasing over 3,500 plant species of tropical and subtropical flora, many of which are rare or endangered. This place exemplifies Burle Marx's commitment to adaptive management and continuous education, serving as a global center for research and learning that attracts botanists and landscape architects, while its ongoing evolution underscores the importance of viewing landscapes as living entities that require adaptive management, challenging the concept of a "finished" landscape and highlighting the need for long-term stewardship.

Burle Marx's adaptive approach is evident in projects like the gardens of the Ministry of Education and Health building and the 82-hectare Parque del Este in Caracas, completed in 1961. This urban park blends design, architecture, and nature, providing a green space for residents and visitors. Despite maintenance challenges, it remains an internationally significant modernist landscape that promotes appreciation for conservation. These projects showcase Burle Marx's skill in integrating complex planting with spatial design, creating visually appealing and ecologically functional environments. His work underscores the role of landscape architecture in adapting to change and fostering connections between people and nature, inspiring contemporary landscape architects to prioritize adaptive management and continuous learning as fundamental elements of sustainable design.

Lesson: Integration of Art and Ecology

Roberto Burle Marx's work on the Ministry of Education and Health building in Rio de Janeiro, completed in 1938, exemplifies the architect's ability to blend ecological design with visual artistry, revealing how urban spaces can be aesthetically and ecologically conscious. The rooftop garden, innovative for its time, features sinuous forms and vibrant colors that evoke 19th-century garden plans while reinterpreting them in a modernist context. This garden not only improved building insulation and mitigated the urban heat island effect but also created a sanctuary for biodiversity, showcasing the multifaceted benefits of integrating nature into urban architecture. All these features contribute to the idea that urban development and nature conservation are mutually exclusive, creating emotional connections through modernist abstract forms and selective plantings. The rooftop garden demonstrates how cities can function as complex ecosystems benefiting both people and nature, enhancing the building's functionality and highlighting the synergy between innovative landscape design and modernist architecture.

A garden is a complex of aesthetic and plastic intentions; and the plant is, to a landscape artist, not only a plant — rare, unusual, ordinary, or doomed to disappearance — but it is also a color, a shape, a volume, or an arabesque in itself. Roberto Burle Marx

Beyond its ecological impact, the design reflects Burle Marx's belief in art as a transformative tool for urban environments. Influenced by his painting background, his landscape approach features abstract patterns and bold colors, treating landscapes as dynamic, living canvases. The rooftop garden's fluid forms and vibrant colors merge aesthetics with ecological function, blending artistic expression with practical design. This seamless integration of artistic expression with functional design resulted in landscapes that were not only visually compelling but also ecologically sustainable and culturally significant, redefining the discipline of landscape architecture and transforming it from a utilitarian practice into a form of environmental art.

In relation to my life as a plastic artist, the most rigorous disciplinary training for drawing and painting, was the garden...I was interested in applying, to nature itself, the plastic composition foundations, according to the aesthetic feeling of my time. It was, in short, the way I found to organize and compose my drawing and painting using less conventional materials. Roberto Burle Marx

Roberto Burle Marx's lessons are more pertinent than ever as we confront the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. His work exemplifies how urban spaces can be both resilient and aesthetically pleasing by prioritizing native flora, designing for adaptability, and integrating art with ecology. Burle Marx viewed plants not just as botanical specimens, but as elements of color, shape, and volume in his artistic compositions. His legacy encourages a holistic approach to urban design, emphasizing the integration of cities with larger ecosystems. By adopting these principles, contemporary landscape architects and urban planners can create sustainable, vibrant, and life-affirming environments that benefit both human inhabitants and local ecosystems.

