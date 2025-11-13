Ammodo Architecture Awards 2025 Announces 26 Recipients for Socially and Ecologically Responsible Design

The second edition of the Ammodo Architecture Award has recognized 26 recipients for their contributions to socially and ecologically responsible design. Selected from 168 submissions spanning over 60 countries, the laureates represent a wide range of practices, from established offices to emerging collectives and community-led initiatives. Each recipient receives a grant ranging from €10,000 to €150,000 to support the continued development of their projects. Beyond recognition and financial support, the Ammodo Architecture initiative also functions as a knowledge platform, connecting awardees across regions and facilitating the exchange of ideas on key themes identified by the advisory committee.

Awardees were selected by an international advisory committee chaired by Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director of the World Press Photo Foundation. The panel also included Andrés Jaque, Dean of Columbia GSAPP; Anupama Kundoo, Professor at TU Berlin; Floris Alkemade, former Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands; Mariam Issoufou, Professor at ETH Zurich; and Loreta Castro Reguera, Professor at UNAM, Mexico City. Nominations were sourced through an invitation process coordinated by regional ambassadors to ensure diversity and representation across continents.

This year's selection spans six regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North & Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia & Oceania. The chosen projects address diverse urban and rural contexts, tackling issues such as housing, education, ecological restoration, and collective living. Common themes include adaptive reuse, urban rehabilitation, the preservation of traditional knowledge, and the restoration of natural systems. Each project responds to its specific environment while proposing new ways for architecture to strengthen communities, sustain ecosystems, and enhance everyday life.

The Social Engagement category recognizes twelve projects where architects employ design as a tool for social and ecological responsibility. Among them are the Zheshui Natural Library by LUO Studio in China, a community-built structure in Shanxi's Taihang Mountains, and the Machan_Korail Community Platform by Paraa and residents in Bangladesh, which transforms a former dumping ground in Dhaka into a shared space for art, learning, and dialogue. LUO Studio intends to establish a co-creation studio for rural ecological development in Shangling Village, while Paraa will organize participatory workshops and community events to support new public space interventions.

The Local Scale category features twelve self-initiated spatial projects with localized social and ecological impact. Examples include the Main Stage of MuyunaFest by Espacio Común in Peru, a floating cultural platform constructed with local materials in Iquitos, and the Magdy El Khouly Street Renovation by Ahmed Hossam Saafan (AHS CxA) in Egypt, a pilot project revitalizing public space in Cairo's Ezbet Khairallah through inclusive, small-scale design. Espacio Común plans to build a new stage for the 2026 edition of Muyuna Fest, which will later serve as a permanent community space, while AHS CxA will develop a temporary public intervention promoting ecological awareness and community participation.

