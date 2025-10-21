Techo International Airport by Foster + Partners Opens in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Save this picture! Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh. Image © Krzysztof Szymanski / Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has completed the Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, marking a new chapter in the nation's vision for sustainable growth and improved regional connectivity. Situated 20 kilometers south of the city center, the airport's terminal building spans 235,500 square meters and forms the centerpiece of a 24-square-kilometer master plan. Drawing inspiration from Cambodia's vernacular architecture and tropical landscape, the design integrates cultural references and environmental responsiveness to create a contemporary yet contextually rooted gateway for international travel. The first phase, including the head house and northern pier, opened to the public in 2025, while the southern pier is scheduled for completion by 2030.

The terminal comprises a central head house flanked by two aerofoil-shaped piers. The layout prioritizes efficiency and clarity, with short walking distances, direct sightlines, and intuitive circulation to enhance the passenger experience. A single roof canopy extends from the drop-off zone to the airside, unifying the building's programmatic elements beneath one sweeping structure. Supported by 36-meter-spanning structural "trees," the roof undulates across the terminal and culminates at its center, echoing the monumental geometries of Cambodia's temples and palaces.

Inside, the lightweight steel grid shell supports a latticed soffit inspired by traditional basket weaving, filtering daylight through the terminal and creating a distinctive visual rhythm. Around 180 skylights are positioned around the structural trees to introduce natural light deep into the space while minimizing glare. Native plant species, including Romduol trees, local palms, and tropical flowers, punctuate the terminal, strengthening the connection between architecture and landscape. Materials such as local stone, steel, aluminum, concrete, and glass are combined to achieve a warm, tactile quality, while over 200 hand-crafted sculptures and a central bronze-cast Buddha celebrate Cambodia's cultural heritage within a contemporary framework.

The overhanging roof canopy provides natural shading for exterior and interior areas, reducing the need for mechanical ventilation. The skylight system maximizes daylight penetration, minimizing energy consumption associated with artificial lighting. An extensive water management strategy preserves the site's surrounding ecosystems, while a lake and public park highlight native flora and fauna, creating a natural habitat for local wildlife. Accessibility and well-being are prioritized through level circulation routes, gentle ramps, and a variety of public spaces, retail areas, and restaurants designed to accommodate both travelers and the local community.

Foster + Partners also developed the wider airport city master plan, positioning the terminal as the focal point of a larger integrated development. A new bus station and planned high-speed rail link aim to encourage public transport use and reduce car dependency, establishing the airport as an intermodal hub. At the heart of the master plan, a green public park offers a tranquil setting for travelers and residents alike, reinforcing the project's commitment to creating a sustainable and human-centered environment.

In other recent projects, Foster + Partners and MANICA have been commissioned to design a new stadium following Milan's approval of the San Siro sale. Meanwhile, the practice's mixed-use development in Mayfair is now under construction. Recent completions and proposals also include a new residential development along Dubai's beachfront and an approved timber residential project in Switzerland.