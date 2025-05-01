Discover the Full List of Special Projects and Participants of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition, organised by La Biennale di Venezia under Carlo Ratti's curatorship and the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective," is set to transform Venice into a "Living Laboratory" of experimentation and collaboration. This year's special projects extend beyond the exhibition grounds, integrating into various city locations and Forte Marghera in Mestre, providing an alternative perspective that expands the reach of architectural discourse.
The Biennale promises to be a dynamic platform uniting over 750 participants from diverse backgrounds, including architects, engineers, mathematicians, climate scientists, and artists. Such a broad coalition of over 280 projects underlines the Exhibition's focus on inclusivity and interdisciplinary collaboration, an essential aspect for adaptation. The selection process proposed a bottom-up, open call approach through the Space for Ideas initiative, which ran between May and June 2024. It encouraged participation from global teams, from Pritzker Prize winners and Nobel laureates to emerging architects and scientists.
These endeavors reflect a paradigm shift in authorship, emphasizing a collective approach inspired by scientific research. Special projects brought to life by La Biennale di Venezia include Margherissima at Forte Marghera. Designed by Nigel Coates and a collaborative team, it focuses on the contaminated area near Ponte della Libertà. Meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert Museum's "On Storage," curated with Brendan Cormier and Diller, Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), delves into global storage architecture and features a new film by DS+R. Additionally, Roofscapes, one of the emerging offices selected as one of ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices, presents an installation on adapting Parisian buildings to heatwaves, demonstrating possible adaptations for dense urban environments..
This year's exhibition also introduces collaboration at a global level, linking with institutions like the UN's COP30, C40, and the Davos Baukultur Alliance. Read on to discover the full list of projects and participants, as outlined by the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.
0.5
1. Caterina Miralles
708 + 10%
2. Eric Owen Moss Architects
10,000 Hours of Care
3. Lina Ghotmeh—Architecture
100 Facts
4. Ye Yuan
5. Ziyue Zhang
14°C
6. Imma Sierra
7. Clémence Althabegoïty
A House for the Price of a Car
8. Philippe Starck
A Real-Time Twin in Venice
9. Zhang Li, Urban Ergonomics Lab, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University
10. Xie Qixu
11. Deng Huishu
12. Wang Ziheng
13. Pang Lingbo
14. Chen Yuhong
15. Mei Xiaohan
16. Ye Yang
A Robot's Dream
17. Gramazio Kohler Research, ETH Zurich
18. MESH
19. Studio Armin Linke
A Satellite Symphony
20. Space Caviar
21. Robert Gerard Pietrusko
22. Ersilia Vaudo
Acapulco: Selective Memories
23. a|911
24. Cadena Concepts
25. Esrawe
ACROS Fukuoka Prefectural International Hall
26. Emilio Ambasz & Associates
After the End
27. Liam Young
Agentic Architecture: Synthesising Complexity for Regenerative Futures
28. Alisa Andrasek
Akiya (空き家): Kazunori`s case
29. Lucia Filippini
30. Andrea Terceros Barron
31. Linshiro Ono
32. Kazunori Hamana
Alizi
33. Idaaf Architects
Alternative Skies
34. Wesam Al Asali
35. Sigrid Adriaenssens
36. Romina Canna
37. Robin Oval
Alternative Urbanism: The Self-Organized Markets of Lagos
38. Tosin Oshinowo, Oshinowo Studio
Alusta Pavilion for Multispecies Encounters
39. Suomi/Koivisto Architects
40. Maiju Suomi
41. Elina Koivisto
Am I a Strange Loop?
42. Takashi Ikegami
43. Luc Steels
AMARE (Atlas of Migrations, Acrossings and Rootings in Europe)
44. Marco D'Annuntiis, Le città di Villard
Amazonian Agroecology Hub
45. Al Borde
An Architectural Spacesuit for a Colombian Rainforest
46. Kurt Hollander
An Atlas of Forest Occupations
47. Bernadetta Budzik
48. Rachel Rouzaud
An Electric Future: What Green Industrialists Can Learn From the Chicago World's Fair
49. Eckholm Studios
50. Gensler
An Urbanism of Emergent Intelligence: The Waters of Naples
51. laboratorio architettura nomade lan
52. OBRA Architects
53. PRAUD
54. CoolCity
Ancestral Innovation
55. Instituto Humanitas360
Ancient Future: Bridging Bhutan's Tradition and Innovation
56. Bjarke Ingels Group
57. Laurian Ghinitoiu
58. Arata Mori
ANTI-RUIN
59. OZRUH
AquaPraça
60. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
61. Eric Höweler and J. Meejin Yoon, Höweler + Yoon
ARBOR.Pilae
62. Maria Kuptsova
Architecton
63. Victor Kossakovsky
Architectural Intelligence for Space
64. Jacques Rougerie
Architecture as a Living System: The Theory and Practice of an Evolutionary Design Process
65. John Frazer
66. Julia Frazer
Architecture as Trees, Trees as Architecture
67. OLA Office for Living Architecture
68. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich
Archive and the City: Serendipity Between Memory and Urban Space
69. Studio FM Milano
70. DensityDesign Lab
71. Luigi Farrauto
72. Jon Kleinberg
73. Achille C. Varzi
74. Marco Santambrogio
With the Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts of La Biennale di Venezia
Ascents: Events: Implements
75. modem
76. Smout Allen
Atlas of Popular Transport
77. Civic Data Design Lab, MIT with Norman B. Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism, MIT
Atomized/Retrofitted Functioning
78. fabric | ch
Bangkok Bastards
79. Chat Architects
Before New York
80. Eric Sanderson
81. Lucinda Royte
82. Annie Fu
83. Jesse Moy
BeLieving in the Mountains
84. Laura Fregolent
85. Mary Anne Ocampo
86. Rebecca Ocampo
87. Sabrina Meneghello
88. Cale Wagner
Biorock Pavilion
89. Kelly Hill
90. Michael Pawlyn
91. Adam Holloway
92. Karen Bird
93. Ed Clark
94. Andy Hayles
95. Jon Stevens
Biotopia
96. Winy Maas
97. Federico Diaz
Blue Garden: The Architecture of Emergence
98. Tanvi Khurmi
99. Rita Espinha Dos Santos Abreu Morais
Born in a Camp
100. Rizvi Hassan
101. Khwaja Fatmi
102. Alice Cochrane
Born of the Land: The Typology of the Cretan House
103. Areti Kotsoni
Boucaneries
104. Atelier Pierre Thibault
Brain-Storm Streaming
105. Mirna Zordan
106. Freddy Curiél
Bridging The Health Divide: Achieving Equitable Healthcare Access in Rural Kenya Through Artificial Intelligence
107. Geoffrey Mosoti Nyakiongora
Bringing Back the Past, Another Way of Looking Into the Future
108. Peter Pichler Architecture
Building Amphibious Natures
109. Amina Chouairi
Building as Collective Prototyping
110. Vicente Guallart
111. Daniel Ibañez
Building for Quantum
112. Marina Otero Verzier
113. Manuel Correa Correa
114. Manu Clementina Sancho
115. Emil Nygård Olsen
Bungalow Compounds: Accumulating Interest, Building Values in Johannesburg
116. Kirsten Dörmann
117. Sarah de Villiers
Bursting Bubbles
118. VOLUME
Calculating Empires: A Geneology of Technology and Power Since 1500
119. Kate Crawford
120. Vladan Joler
California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, CA
121. Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Canal Café
122. Diller Scofidio + Renfro
123. Natural Systems Utilities
124. SODAI
125. Aaron Betsky
126. Davide Oldani
Cantico Tiberino: Cradle of More-than-Human Intelligences
127. Laboratorio Roma050
128. Enrico Alleva
129. Davide Curatola Soprana
130. Frame by Frame
Carosello
131. John Lin
132. Christopher Roth
133. Lidia Rățoi
134. Davide Spina
135. Kaiho Yu
Circularity Handbook
136. PILLS
137. JIN ARTS
138. typo_d
139. Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office
140. Róng Design Library
141. Valeria Tatano
142. Massimiliano Condotta
143. Xiaoqing Cui
144. Zhengwei Tang
Circularity on the Edge
145. Kateryna Lopatiuk
146. Herman Mitish
147. Yana Buchatska
148. Orest Yaremchuk
149. Oleksandr Sirous
150. Roman Puchko
City of Plants
151. Ma Yansong / MAD
Climate Realignment: Tactical Adaptations to Urban Heat
152. Roofscapes Studio
153. Tim Cousin
154. Olivier Faber
155. Eytan Levi
Co-Poiesis
156. Philip Yuan
157. Bin He
Coding Plants: An Artificial Reef and Living Kelp Archive
158. Terreform ONE
159. Mitchell Joachim
160. Peder Anker
161. Melanie Fessel
162. Paul D. Miller aka Dj Spooky
Collective Baukultur
163. Oliver Martin, Swiss Federal Office of Culture
164. Jeff Merritt, World Economic Forum
165. Thomas Selby, Davos Baukultur Alliance
Common Futures: the AlUla Oasis as a Laboratory
166. Lucio Frigo, MATERIA
Community Land Trust, Corso Giulio: Building an Inclusive Community with a Collaborative Housing Project
167. Fondazione Community Land Trust - Terreno Comune
168. Fondazione di Comunità Porta Palazzo
169. Sandra Giannini, Santiago Gomes, and Paolo Maccario, Follow the Architect Studio
CONQ - Marine biobased building materials
170. Angie Dub
171. Heidi Jalkh
Conscriptio: Co-Designing Customization in Architecture
172. Sofia Lorenzo and Nayla Cefarelli, XAARCHIVE Studio
Constructing La Biennale
173. Albert-László Barabási, BarabasiLab, Northeastern University
174. Michele Bonino, DAD, Politecnico di Torino
175. Paolo Ciuccarelli, Center for Design, Northeastern University
176. Albena Yaneva, DAD, Politecnico di Torino
Cool Forest
177. Kate Orff, SCAPE Landscape Architecture
178. Marco Scano
179. Max Piana
180. Craig Douglas
Cool My City / Oasis Montpellier
181. Coldefy
Cradle of Consciousness
182. Mphethi Morojele , MMA Design Studio
183. Kgaugelo Lekalakala, Black Space
Crisis Formalism
184. ANY
Cultivating in Shallow Waters: The Messolonghi Saltworks Production Landscape
185. Andreas Nikolovgenis
Data Centres and the City: From Problem to Solution on the Path to Sustainable Urbanism
186. Grimshaw Architects
187. Arup Australia
Data Clouds
188. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT
189. JOURNEY
190. Gareth Doherty
191. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
192. Washington Fajardo
193. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT
194. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT
Deserta Ecofolie: A Prototype for Minimum Dwelling in the Atacama Desert and Beyond
195. Pedro Ignacio Alonso
196. Pamela Prado
Design as an Astronaut
197. Valentina Sumini
198. Cody Paige
199. Tommy Nilsson
Design for Communities
200. Aurelie Callegari
201. Giacomo Moor
202. Silvia Orazi
Design for Freedom: Eradicating Forced and Child Labor from the Building Materials Supply Chain
203. Grace Farms Foundation
Designing Resilient Blue-Green Infrastructures in the Peri-Urban Landscape of Antananarivo, Madagascar
204. Adrienne Grêt-Regamey
205. Philipp Urech
206. Nicolas Salliou
207. Christophe Girot
Digital Dérives of Ableist Cities
208. Kirsten Day
209. Andrew Martel
210. Peter Raisbeck
Diriyah Art Futures - A New Art Center to Digital Arts. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
211. Schiattarella Associati
Doxiadis' Informational Modernism
212. Farzin Lofti-Jam
213. Mark Wasiuta
Earthen Rituals
214. Lola Ben-Alon
215. Natural Materials Lab, Columbia University GSAPP
Elephant Chapel
216. Boonserm Premthada
Energy Boulevard
217. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
218. Andreas Kipar
Epidermitecture; a radically new perspective on how to maintain our urban and architectural surfaces
219. Adam Hudec
220. Natália Štundová
221. Laura Rabbachin
222. Michelle Howard
223. Katja Sterflinger
224. Tomáš Tichomirov
Even in Arcadia…
225. Olalekan Jeyifous
Extant Leaves
226. Olivia Heung
227. Scott March Smith
Extinction Plan; Reimagining the Afterlife of Schools in Shrinking Cities
228. PRAUD
Eyes on the Street
229. Arianna Salazar-Miranda, Senseable City Lab, MIT
230. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
231. Edward L. Glaeser
232. Simon Kuper
Fabbrica dell'Aria
233. PNAT
Fabricated Combines
234. Sara Codarin
235. Masataka Yoshikawa
First Steps in Architecture
236. Mark W. Moffett
Floating Ecosystems
237. Natura Futura
Flotta Alberi
238. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber
236. Bauhaus Earth
237. Margret Boysen
238. Green4Cities
239. Peter Spitaler
240. Lion Verheyden
Fog-X
241. Pavels Hedström
Forest Gens: Human-Nature Interrelations in Amazonia
242. POLES | Political Ecology of Space
243. AO | Architects Office
Fragile Frontlines: A Forensic Atlas of Loss and Damage in the Third Pole
244. Madeeha Merchant, Urban Justice League
245. Iza Khan
246. Andrew Kruczkiewicz
247. Austin Lord
248. Sue Lim
249. DOT – Design of Territories
Fratelli Tutti
250. Matteo Thun & Partners
Free Laundry, Human Connection, Unlikely Conversation
251. Nicholas Marchesi
Fresnillo Playground
252. Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
FRICKS: Upcycled Foamed Bricks
253. Juliana Mariz de Oliveira Simantob
254. Claudia Gowgiel
255. Pinelopi Filothei Karali
FRIDGES: Architectures of Preservation
256. Federico Coricelli
257. Federico Cadeddu
258. Giovanna Gattlen
259. Michele Andaloro
260. Carol Coricelli
From Belongings to Belonging
261. ELEMENTAL
From Liquid to Stone: A Reconfigurable Concrete Tectonic Against Obsolescence
262. Inge Donovan
263. Jenna Schnitzler
264. Caitlin Mueller
265. Keith J Lee
266. Pitipat Wongsittikan
From Nail to Network: Distributed Micro-Factories for Timber Housing
267. AUAR (Automated Architecture)
From Plantation to Pavilion: Weaving Ecologies in the Plantationocene
268. Zhicheng Xu
269. Kevin Mastro
From Waste to Energy: Infrastructures of Sociability
270. Hubert Klumpner, Chair of Architecture and Urban Design, ETH Darch Zurich
271. Pablo Levine Mardones
272. Thalía Reyes Zambrano
From Waste to Resource: Robotic 3D Printing Recycling Plastics
273. Building Construction Lab, Cornell University
274. David Costanza Studio
275. Fabiola Guzmán, Flora Rural
276. Luisel Zayas, Formateria
FundamentAI
277. ecoLogicStudio
278. Synthetic Landscape Lab, Innsbruck University
279. Urban Morphogenesis Lab, The Bartlett UCL
Gateway To Venice's Waterways
280. Norman Foster Foundation
281. Michael Mauer, Porsche
282. Miguel Kreisler, BAU + Empty
283. Ragnar Schulte, Porsche
284. Christopher Hornzee-Jones, Aerotrope
Geological Microbial Formations
285. Karen Antorveza Paez
286. Benjamin Dillenburger
287. Robert Kindler
288. Dimitrios Terzis
Gieđa dievva ullut / En neve ull / A Handful of Wool
289. Eduardo Cassina
290. Ragnhild Petrikke Gressnes
291. Anna Kristiansen
292. Simone Romy Ritter
293. National Center for Outsider Art / Trastad Collection
Gran Caffè Quadri
294. Teresa Sapey + Partners
295. Aaron Betsky
Great Together
296. Rocio Calzado and Jasper Meurer, Docar films
Grounded Growth: Groundwater's Blueprint for Intelligent Urban Form
297. Anthony Acciavatti
GUSTOSA (Graphic Umwelt Set Theory of Signs and Affordances)
298. Joaquín Perailes Santiago
299. Aitor Frías Sánchez
300. Lucía Jalón Oyarzun
301. Juana María Sánchez Gómez
302. Diego Jiménez López
Hope on Water
303. Sevince Bayrak and Oral Goktas, SO? Architecture and Ideas
Hope Village Community Building
304. Hassell
305. Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia
306. Eckersley O'Callaghan
Hopeful Monsters
307. Winka Dubbeldam and Justin Korhammer, Archi-Tectonics NYC
Hospedería del Teatro: Inhabiting in and from the Poetry of La Ronda
308. Andrés Garcés Alzamora
309. Erick Caro
310. Diletta Cimadamore
311. Rodrigo Daine
312. Ivan Ivelic
HOTLINE
313. Angela Almeida
314. Elyse Frenchman
HouseEurope!
315. HouseEurope!
316. s+ (station.plus, D-ARCH, ETH Zurich)
317. b+ Prototypen
318. CCA—Canadian Centre for Architecture
Housing Stock: Automated Building Layouts for Sustainable Cities
319. Ramon Elias Weber
Hybrid Ecologies: The Planetary Metabolism of AI
320. Martín Tironi
321. Manuela Garretón
Hyper Sponge
322. Huang Jia Wei
Image of the Forest
323. Sonia Litwin
324. Angela Vujic
Impermanences Tractatus
325. New-Territories_S/he_F.Roche
326. Emanuele Coccia
327. Dave Pigram with Shirley Tam, UTS-AFRL
328. Damien Sorrentino
329. Mika Tamori
In the Fold of Shadows: Prosthetic Dialogues
330. Mahwish Khalil
331. Laura-India Garinois
Ingesting Architectures
332. Sumayya Vally, Counterspace
Insoculae
333. Orproject
334. Orlab, University of Cincinnati
Insieme: Track, Trace, and Transform Reclaimed Stories
335. Catherine De Wolf, CEA, ETH Zurich
336. Vanessa Costalonga, CEA, ETH Zurich
337. Clara Blum, CEA, ETH Zurich
338. Océane Durand-Maniclas, CEA, ETH Zurich
Intelli-femina-gens from the Global-South-America
339. Francesca Franchi
340. William Hodges Hendrix
Intermediate Intelligences
341. Giancarlo Mazzanti, El Equipo Mazzanti
342. Lorenzo Castro
Interwoven
343. Diana Scherer
Istanbul: A Way Out
344. Eren Sezer
345. Egemen Sezer
346. Nour Fneich
347. Andrei Calin Teodorescu
348. Raşit Eren Cangür
Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum
349. Studio Zhu Pei
JUNCTION: Engineering an Imaginative Leap
350. WOOD-SKIN, Materea Industries
351. Mammafotogramma
Kampung Admiralty
352. WOHA Architects
Keep on Truckin'
353. Julia Hedges
Khudi Bari
354. Marina Tabassum Architects
La Libreria
355. Diller Scofidio + Renfro
356. Diane von Fürstenberg
357. Schlaich Bergermann Partner
358. Transsolar
Laguna
359. PRODUCTORA
Landscape of Regenerative Voices: Socio-Ecological Corridor
360. Fundación Cerros de Bogotá
361. Diana Wiesner Arquitectura y Paisaje
Le Nouvel KLCC
362. Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Liminis
363. Polymorf
Lithic Chords / Corda Litica
364. Andrea Granitzio, Fondazione Sciola
365. Cristina Morbi, Maetherea
366. Francesco Banchini
Living Architecture: Biophilia
367. Refik Anadol Studio
Living Architecture: From Indigenous Knowledge to Digital Design
368. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich
369. Living Bridge Foundation
370. Neue Kunst am Ried
Domino 3.0: Generated Living Structure
371. Kengo Kuma, SEKISUI HOUSE – KUMA LAB, The University of Tokyo
372. Yutaka Matsuo, Matsuo - Iwasawa Lab, The University of Tokyo
373. Norihiro Ejiri, Ejiri Structural Engineers
374. Minoru Yokoo, Kengo Kuma & Associates
Local Resource / Collective Knowledge
375. GXN
376. 3XN
377. CITA - Centre for Information Technology and Architecture
Lodging in Time
378. Hyperlocal Design
Lunar Ark
379. IVAAIU City
Machine Mosaic
380. Daniela Rus
Machine View of the City
381. Certain Measures
MAIIA - Mapping with AI for Informal Areas
382. Antonio Vazquez Brust
Manameh Pavilion
383. Rashid Bin Shabib
384. Ahmed Bin Shabib
385. Vladimir Yavachev
386. Yusaku Imamura
387. Jonathan Shannon
Map of Glass
388. Barkow Leibinger
389. capattistaubach
Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre
390. Peter Rich Architects
Margherissima
391. Nigel Coates Studio
392. Ingrid Schroeder, Architectural Association
393. Guan Lee, Grymsdyke Farm
394. John Maybury
395. Michael Keverne
396. Jan Bunge
Mars Hydrosphere
397. Clouds Architecture Office
398. Jun Sato Structural Engineers
Material Bank: Matters Make Sense
399. Stefano Capolongo, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
400. Ingrid Maria Paoletti, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
401. Margherita Palli Rota
402. Konstantin Novosëlov, National University of Singapore
Meta Park: Climate Resilient Urban Planning
403. Ying Li
404. ChengHe Guan
Metabolic Home: New Forms of Cohabitation and Decarbonization in the Dense City
405. Lydia Kallipoliti
406. Areti Markopoulou
407. Post-Spectacular Office
Milano Urban Mine
408. Andrea Bortolotti, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
409. Matteo Clementi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
410. Federico Godino, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
411. Elena Luongo, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
Model Apartment: The Microcosm
412. Jiyong Jeon, Jangmin Choi, and Onejea Lee, Haenglim Architects & Engineers
Monumental Ground
413. Chiara Pradel
414. Michele Moreno
Mutabionts: New Neophyte Landings
415. Elisa T. Bertuzzo
416. Marta Orlando
417. Prerna Bishnoi
MycoMuseum
418. Bhakti V Loonawat and Suyash Sawant, Anomalia
Natural, Artificial, Collective São Paulo
419. Philip Yang
420. Milton Braga
421. Hugo Mesquita
422. Guilherme Wisnik
423. Carolina Bueno Andrade Silva
Nature Trilogy
424. Li Hu and Huang Wenjing, OPEN Architecture
425. Zhang Nan
NATURÓPOLIS
426. Jorge Mario Juaregui
Necto
427. SO-IL
428. Mariana Popescu
429. TheGreenEyl
Oasis d'Aboukir
430. Patrick Blanc
Ocean City
431. Transborder Studio
Oceanic Refractions
432. AM Kanngieser
433. Mere Nailatikau
434. Laisiasa Dave Lavaki
435. Tumeli Tuqota
436. Joseph Kamaru
437. Elise Misao Hunchuck
Open Regeneration of Housing Estates in Barcelona
438. Pere Joan Ravetllat Mira
439. Sara Vima Grau
440. Jesús Quintana Gómez
441. Aleix Salazar Aloy
442. Còssima Cornadó Bardón
443. Marta Domènech Rodríguez
444. Isaac Colin Ramió
Organizing in the Lobby
445. The Architecture Lobby
Orti Generali
446. Stefano Olivari
447. Matteo Baldo
448. Isabella De Vecchi
449. Marco Bottignole
450. Francesca Sardella
451. Giuseppe Moccia
452. Eleonora Ciampi
453. Giuseppe Olivari
454. Omor Faruk
Ostana: Two Community Architectures for Resettlement
455. Antonio De Rossi
Out of the Cave
456. Ana B. Marín-Arroyo
457. Federica Crivellaro
458. Gabriela Amorós
Oxyville
459. Jean-Michele Jarre
460. Maria Grazia Mattei, MEET Digital Culture Center
461. Antoine Picon
Palm Onto-Intelligence
462. Maria Paz Gutierrez
463. Donald Gensler
Participatory Urbanism
464. Zaha Hadid Architects
465. The Block by Block Foundation
466. BlockWorks
PERSPECTIVES
467. Future Cities Laboratory Global
Planet Brain
468. Jeffrey Huang
469. Frederick Chando Kim
470. Mikhael Johanes
471. Muriel Waldvogel
Plant Intelligence
472. Frederika Adam
Plantation Futures
473. Enrique Cavelier
474. Celina Chinyere Abba
Planting Buildings
475. Material Cultures
Post Office Pod: Working from Everywhere
476. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
477. Recchi Engineering
478. Richard Florida
479. Marialena Nikolopoulou
480. Rohan Silva
481. Anna Maria Scaravella
Post-Extractivist Imaginaries: Ecotopias at the Cultural Boundaries of Global Climate Emergency
482. Maximillian Nowotka
483. Gabriel Visconti Stopello
Priests and Programmers
484. Adam Jasper
Probiotic Tower
485. Design & More International
Production Potential: The Future of Vacant Buildings
486. Versostudio, Arsenalia
487. Field States
Prompts & Provenance: Re-situating Place in Text-to-Image Models
488. Virginia Zangs
489. Judd Smith
Protest Architecture from German Climate Protests in Hambach Forest
490. Oliver Elser, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)
491. Forest Collective from Hambach Forest
492. Something Fantastic
493. MAK – Museum of Applied Arts
Proxy Ocean
494. Florian Kilian Jaritz
495. Franziska Gödicke
Public Map Platform
496. Flora Samuel
497. Irit Katz
498. Caitlin Shepherd
499. Alec Shepley
500. Piers Taylor
Rain and Shine: Climate Responsive Adaptive Architecture
501. Agnes Parker
Ray Harlem
502. Frida Escobedo Studio
503. William Klukowski, Ray
504. Laura Rog, LMXD
Re-Energizing the City : Nuclear Batteries and SMRs
505. INSTANCE
Re-Forming Materials
506. René Rissland
507. Robert M. Hazen
508. Martina Dietrich
509. Sofia Pfister
510. Jürgen Lehmeier
511. Matthias Massari
Re-Leaf
512. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT
513. Pietro Pagliaro
514. Sara Beery
515. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
516. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT
517. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT
518. Jae Joong Lee, Senseable City Lab, MIT
Recycling Intelligences
519. Lluis Ortega
520. Enrique Romero
521. Julia Capomaggi
522. Nil Brullet
Recypark
523. 51N4e
Reflected Heritage: Digital Cultural Landscapes of the US National Park Service
524. Julie Deanna McGilvray
525. Angelina Ribeiro-Jones
526. Brent R. Fortenberry
527. John-Mark Collins
528. Randall Frambes Mason
Reimagining Waters from Source to Land: The Living Archive of the Orontes River
529. Joelle Deeb
Relational Wood Systems
530. Helen & Hard Architects
Reservoirs of Venice
531. Dietmar Offenhuber
532. Orkan Telhan
Resourceful Intelligence: Enhance Urban Mining in the Built Environment
533. Park
534. Accurat
535. Gabriele Masera, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
536. Francesco Pittau, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
537. Michele Versaci, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
Rethinking Materiality: Natural Resources and Human Resourcefulness
538. Anupama Kundoo
Revival of Ordinary Trees
539. Dong Gong, Vector Architects
Revolutionizing Clean Energy: Integrating Advanced Nuclear Solutions and the Built Environment
540. Pininfarina
541. newcleo
542. Fincantieri
Roma è una Cometa
543. Umberto Vattani
544. Giampaolo Nuvolati
545. María Margarita Segarra Lagunes
546. Cristiana Collu
547. Giuseppe D'Acunto
Rural Rebellion
548. Christoph Hesse Architects
Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA)
549. MASS Design Group
Sea Oasis - Survival Architecture
550. Dotdotdot
SEEK
551. Nicholas Negroponte
Sian Ka'an Reforestation Nursery
552. Rodríguez + de Mitri
Sidewalk Toronto's Master Innovation and Development Plan
553. Daniel L. Doctoroff
554. Joshua Sirefman
Smoke Screen
555. Virginia San Fratello
Soft Infrastructure
556. Jaakko Heikkilä
557. Emil Lyytikkä
Solar Cooker
558. GRACE
559. Ekaterina Golovatyuk
560. Giacomo Cantoni
Song of the Cricket
561. University of Melbourne with:
562. Alexander J. Felson, Urban Ecology and Design Lab (UEDLAB), Faculty of Architecture, Building and
Planning, University of Melbourne
563. Filippo Maria Buzzetti, Fondazione Museo Civico di Rovereto/IC Parise di Arzignano
564. Miriama Young, Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, University of Melbourne
565. Theresa Jones, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne
566. Enzo Moretto, Esapolis Grande Museo Vivente degli Insetti
567. Will Carter (Yiradyuri / Ngunnawal), Indigenous Partnerships, University of Melbourne
568. Alice Kesminas, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne
569. Jagannath Aryal, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne
570. Michael Kearney, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne
571. Ary Hoffmann, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne
Sound Greenfall
572. Sofia Boarino
Space Garden
573. Aurelia Institute
574. Heatherwick studio
575. Brent Sherwood
SpaceSuits.Us: A Case for Ultra Thin Adjustments
576. Emily Ezquerro
577. Jerónimo Ezquerro
578. Charles Kim
579. Stephanie Rae Lloyd
580. Emma Sheffer
581. Sam Sheffer
Speakers' Corner
582. Christopher Hawthorne
583. Johnston Marklee
584. Florencia Rodriguez
Specific Gravity
585. Mattaforma
Stone Clouds: European Data Centers
586. Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect
Stonecrust: The Microbeplanetary Infrastructure of Lithoecosystems
587. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
588. Gokce Ustunisik
Sun Stone
589. Ensamble Studio
Surface/Subsurface: The Contours of Changing Climates
590. WEISS/MANFREDI - Michael A. Manfredi, Marion Weiss
T-an, the art of Utushi
591. Tomohisa Miyauchi
592. Naoko Tamura
593. Kunimitsu Hata
594. Atsuko Mochida
595. Simone Shu-Yeng Chung
Talking to Elephants
596. Marc Sherratt Sustainability Architects
597. Franco Schoeman
Teatro Verde
598. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
599. Chuck Hoberman
600. Hanif Kara and Ed Tibuzzi, AKTII
Tech-Community Driven Living Labs: Fostering Care Ecologies at Tecnológico de Monterrey
601. Alfredo Hidalgo
602. Emanuele Giorgi
603. Carlos Cobreros
604. Maria Elena de la Torre Escoto
605. Maximillian Nowotka
Terms and Conditions
606. Transsolar
607. Bilge Kobas
608. Daniel A. Barber
609. Sonia Seneviratne
Terraforms: Designing Complex Material Systems
610. Enza Migliore
611. Matteo Convertino
612. Amedeo Martines
Territorial Design and Long Institutions of Intelligence
613. Chen Chu
Thammasat Urban Rooftop Farm
614. Watcharapon Nimwattanagul and Kotchakorn Voraakhom, LANDPROCESS
The 10%
615. Sebastian Gonzalez Quintero
The Analects of Gaudí
616. Mark Burry
The Architecture of Virtual Water
617. Benedetta Tagliabue - EMBT Architects
618. w a t e r s p a c e
The Biology of the City
619. Manuel Orazi
The Curse of Dimensionality
620. Laura Kurgan
621. Adeline Chum
622. Michael Krisch
623. Adam Vosburgh
624. Jia Zhang
The Dis-Orientalist
625. Lina Ahmad
626. Roberto Fabbri
627. Omair Faizullah
628. Marco Sosa
The Dunes: Resilient Communities
629. WXY architecture + urban design
630. RISE (Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity), Jeanne DuPont
The Earth After X Billion
631. Joyce Hsiang and Bimal Mendis, Plan B Architecture & Urbanism
The Kitintale Collective
632. Priscilla Namwanje
The Langtou Experiment
633. Yung Ho Chang , Atelier FCJZ
634. Shen Min, Guangdong Vipshoop Philanthropic Foundation
The Living Orders of Venice
635. Studio Gang
THE ORIGIN: The Venetian Lagoon
636. Yann-Arthus Bertrand
The Only Flowering Plant in the Ocean
637. Vessel
The Other Side of the Hill
638. Beatriz Colomina
639. Roberto Kolter
640. Patricia Urquiola
641. Geoffrey West
642. Mark Wigley
The Perimeter of Architecture: Amid the Elements
643. Sylvia Lavin
644. Emanuel Admassu and Jen Wood, AD—WO
645. Erin Besler, Besler & Sons
646. Rachaporn Choochuey, all(zone)
647. DESIGN EARTH
648. First Office
649. Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample, MOS
650. DK Osseo-Asare
651. A/P Practice
The Refreshing Choir
652. Philippe Rahm architectes
The Reincarnated Grid
653. Trung Mai
The Ritual, The Void, The Repair
654. Limbo Accra
The Shifting Alpine Landscape
655. Francesco Garofalo, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
656. Chiara Geroldi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
657. Cecilia Furlan, Boku University
658. Edoardo Bracchi, Openfabric
659. Jennifer Fauster, Boku University
660. Maria Camila Katich, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
661. Luis Miguel Ocampo
662. Laura Cristina Parra, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
663. Emilie Stecher, Boku University
The Storm: Architectures of Vernacular Geoengineering
664. Eva Franch i Gilabert and Jose Luis de Vicente, FAST
The Third Paradise Perspective
665. Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte
The Tide
666. Marco Bressan
667. Mat Travizano
668. Jose Aguirre
669. Andrés Ortiz
670. Ivan Raskovsky
671. Joaquin Bressan
672. Albert Martinez
THERMOCENE
673. Giorgio Ferrero and Rodolfo Mongitore, MYBOSSWAS
674. EX.
675. ARTECO
676. KINO Produzioni
Thoravej 29—Repurposing Itself
677. Hampus Berndtson
678. philmann architects
Three Landscape Essays: Mobile Ecosystems for Future Climates
679. Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco
680. Lys Villalba
681. Montserrat Bonvehi
682. Seth Denizen
Time Reclaiming Structures
683. Dima Srouji
684. Piero Tomassoni
Tiny Penthouses: A Reincarnating Masterplan via XL 3D printing
685. Hedwig Heinsman
To Grow a Building
686. Nof Nathansohn
Tracing the Voids: Adapting the Ordinary
687. Shweta Ranpura
Tradition meets Innovation: Evolving Stoneworks Through 3D Concrete Printing
688. Marco Galasso
689. Roberto Cognoli
690. Giovanni Marinelli
691. Ernesto Cesario
692. Daniele Berdini
Transforming Legacy: The Evolution of Extractive Cultures in the European Arctic
693. Stefano Tornieri
694. Agatino Rizzo
Transspecies Kitchen
695. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
696. Natalie Schrauwen
Uncommon Knowledge: Plants as Sensors
697. Sonia Sobrino Ralston
Underground Climate Change
698. Subsurface Opportunities and Innovations Laboratory, Northwestern University
699. GEOEG
700. ENERDRAPE
Uni(wi)fied: Community-Designed, Community-Owned WiFi Structures in Harlem
701. Catherine Ahn
702. Fabrizio Furiassi
Unpredictable Atmosphere
703. Lucia Rebolino
Urban Evaporative Cooling and the Ecological Semiotics of Heat and Pollution in Athens
704. Jon Goodbun
705. Aran Chadwick
706. Flora McLean
707. Rosa Schiano-Phan
708. Juan Vallejo
Urban Heat Chronicles
709. Emma Greer, C40 Cities
710. Azra Aksamija, MIT Future Heritage Lab
711. Elisabetta Bianchessi, T12 Lab
712. Alberto Wolfango Amedeo D'Asaro, QuasiQuasi
713. Anna Doneda, Project for People
VAMO
714. Circular Engineering for Architecture Lab, ETH Zurich
715. Digital Structures Group
716. MIT Morningside Academy for Design
717. Anku
Vela Celeste: Reimagining Home
718. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
719. Gaetano Manfredi
720. Laura Lieto
Venice Forever: From Reality to Imagination
721. Cibic Workshop
722. Andrea Rinaldo
Venice in Conversation
723. Eytan Mann
724. Eliyahu Keller
725. Mark Jarzombek
Vessels for Liminal Dialogues
726. Fundación Organizmo
727. Alice Grandoit-Šutka
Voice of Commons
728. Giulia Foscari, UNA/UNLESS
Volcanic Infrastructures
729. Cristina Parreño Alonso
730. J. Roc Jih
731. Skylar Tibbits
Water Cities
732. Taller Capital
Water-Filled Glass: Fluid Architecture and Liquid Engineering
733. Water-Filled Glass
734. Hydro Building Systems, Wicona Europe
Weather Premium
735. Eduardo Castillo-Vinuesa
736. Luiza Crosman
Wetland Enmeshments: Water Cables and Data in Quilicura, Chile.
737. Serena Dambrosio
738. Nicolas Diaz
739. Marina Otero Verzier
Wetland Games
1. Nomeda Urbonas
2. Gediminas Urbonas
3. Raphael Mathevet
4. Indre Umbrasaite
5. Alexander Eriksson Furunes
Where Everyone is an Architect
740. Hady Sanad
Where the Flow Ends
741. Mass Collective
WikiHouse: Architecture for the People by the People
742. Open Systems Lab
Wine Country
743. David Hurtado
Wireframe of Life
744. Better Shelter
X-UTOPIA
745. FUTURESEARCH STUDIO
Yawanawá Sacred Village
746. André Corrêa do Lago
747. Marcelo Rosenbaum
748. Fernando Serapião
749. Guilherme Wisnik
Zero-Carbon Futures: AI-Driven Participatory Building Design
750. George Guida
751. Daniel Escobar
752. Tatjana Crossley
753. Giovanna Elizabeth Pillaca Morote
Zhangjiakou Village - Research Centre for Earth Architecture
754. Christoph Hesse Architects
755. Luo Studio
Editor's Note: The information displayed about each pavilion here has been officially provided by the organization.
