Discover the Full List of Special Projects and Participants of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition, organised by La Biennale di Venezia under Carlo Ratti's curatorship and the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective," is set to transform Venice into a "Living Laboratory" of experimentation and collaboration. This year's special projects extend beyond the exhibition grounds, integrating into various city locations and Forte Marghera in Mestre, providing an alternative perspective that expands the reach of architectural discourse.

The Biennale promises to be a dynamic platform uniting over 750 participants from diverse backgrounds, including architects, engineers, mathematicians, climate scientists, and artists. Such a broad coalition of over 280 projects underlines the Exhibition's focus on inclusivity and interdisciplinary collaboration, an essential aspect for adaptation. The selection process proposed a bottom-up, open call approach through the Space for Ideas initiative, which ran between May and June 2024. It encouraged participation from global teams, from Pritzker Prize winners and Nobel laureates to emerging architects and scientists.

These endeavors reflect a paradigm shift in authorship, emphasizing a collective approach inspired by scientific research. Special projects brought to life by La Biennale di Venezia include Margherissima at Forte Marghera. Designed by Nigel Coates and a collaborative team, it focuses on the contaminated area near Ponte della Libertà. Meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert Museum's "On Storage," curated with Brendan Cormier and Diller, Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), delves into global storage architecture and features a new film by DS+R. Additionally, Roofscapes, one of the emerging offices selected as one of ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices, presents an installation on adapting Parisian buildings to heatwaves, demonstrating possible adaptations for dense urban environments..

This year's exhibition also introduces collaboration at a global level, linking with institutions like the UN's COP30, C40, and the Davos Baukultur Alliance. Read on to discover the full list of projects and participants, as outlined by the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

0.5
1. Caterina Miralles

708 + 10%
2. Eric Owen Moss Architects

10,000 Hours of Care
3. Lina Ghotmeh—Architecture

100 Facts
4. Ye Yuan
5. Ziyue Zhang

14°C
6. Imma Sierra
7. Clémence Althabegoïty
A House for the Price of a Car
8. Philippe Starck

A Real-Time Twin in Venice
9. Zhang Li, Urban Ergonomics Lab, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University
10. Xie Qixu
11. Deng Huishu
12. Wang Ziheng
13. Pang Lingbo
14. Chen Yuhong
15. Mei Xiaohan
16. Ye Yang

A Robot's Dream
17. Gramazio Kohler Research, ETH Zurich
18. MESH
19. Studio Armin Linke

A Satellite Symphony
20. Space Caviar
21. Robert Gerard Pietrusko
22. Ersilia Vaudo

Acapulco: Selective Memories
23. a|911
24. Cadena Concepts
25. Esrawe

ACROS Fukuoka Prefectural International Hall
26. Emilio Ambasz & Associates

After the End
27. Liam Young

Agentic Architecture: Synthesising Complexity for Regenerative Futures
28. Alisa Andrasek

Akiya (空き家): Kazunori`s case
29. Lucia Filippini
30. Andrea Terceros Barron
31. Linshiro Ono
32. Kazunori Hamana

Alizi
33. Idaaf Architects

Alternative Skies
34. Wesam Al Asali
35. Sigrid Adriaenssens
36. Romina Canna
37. Robin Oval

Alternative Urbanism: The Self-Organized Markets of Lagos
38. Tosin Oshinowo, Oshinowo Studio

Alusta Pavilion for Multispecies Encounters
39. Suomi/Koivisto Architects
40. Maiju Suomi
41. Elina Koivisto

Am I a Strange Loop?
42. Takashi Ikegami
43. Luc Steels

AMARE (Atlas of Migrations, Acrossings and Rootings in Europe)
44. Marco D'Annuntiis, Le città di Villard
Amazonian Agroecology Hub
45. Al Borde

An Architectural Spacesuit for a Colombian Rainforest
46. Kurt Hollander

An Atlas of Forest Occupations
47. Bernadetta Budzik
48. Rachel Rouzaud

An Electric Future: What Green Industrialists Can Learn From the Chicago World's Fair
49. Eckholm Studios
50. Gensler

An Urbanism of Emergent Intelligence: The Waters of Naples
51. laboratorio architettura nomade lan
52. OBRA Architects
53. PRAUD
54. CoolCity

Ancestral Innovation
55. Instituto Humanitas360

Ancient Future: Bridging Bhutan's Tradition and Innovation
56. Bjarke Ingels Group
57. Laurian Ghinitoiu
58. Arata Mori

ANTI-RUIN
59. OZRUH

AquaPraça
60. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
61. Eric Höweler and J. Meejin Yoon, Höweler + Yoon

ARBOR.Pilae
62. Maria Kuptsova

Architecton
63. Victor Kossakovsky

Architectural Intelligence for Space
64. Jacques Rougerie

Architecture as a Living System: The Theory and Practice of an Evolutionary Design Process
65. John Frazer
66. Julia Frazer

Architecture as Trees, Trees as Architecture
67. OLA Office for Living Architecture
68. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich

Archive and the City: Serendipity Between Memory and Urban Space
69. Studio FM Milano
70. DensityDesign Lab
71. Luigi Farrauto
72. Jon Kleinberg
73. Achille C. Varzi
74. Marco Santambrogio
With the Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts of La Biennale di Venezia

Ascents: Events: Implements
75. modem
76. Smout Allen

Atlas of Popular Transport
77. Civic Data Design Lab, MIT with Norman B. Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism, MIT

Atomized/Retrofitted Functioning
78. fabric | ch

Bangkok Bastards
79. Chat Architects

Before New York
80. Eric Sanderson
81. Lucinda Royte
82. Annie Fu
83. Jesse Moy

BeLieving in the Mountains
84. Laura Fregolent
85. Mary Anne Ocampo
86. Rebecca Ocampo
87. Sabrina Meneghello
88. Cale Wagner

Biorock Pavilion
89. Kelly Hill
90. Michael Pawlyn
91. Adam Holloway
92. Karen Bird
93. Ed Clark
94. Andy Hayles
95. Jon Stevens

Biotopia
96. Winy Maas
97. Federico Diaz

Blue Garden: The Architecture of Emergence
98. Tanvi Khurmi
99. Rita Espinha Dos Santos Abreu Morais

Born in a Camp
100. Rizvi Hassan
101. Khwaja Fatmi
102. Alice Cochrane

Born of the Land: The Typology of the Cretan House
103. Areti Kotsoni

Boucaneries
104. Atelier Pierre Thibault

Brain-Storm Streaming
105. Mirna Zordan
106. Freddy Curiél

Bridging The Health Divide: Achieving Equitable Healthcare Access in Rural Kenya Through Artificial Intelligence
107. Geoffrey Mosoti Nyakiongora

Bringing Back the Past, Another Way of Looking Into the Future
108. Peter Pichler Architecture

Building Amphibious Natures
109. Amina Chouairi

Building as Collective Prototyping
110. Vicente Guallart
111. Daniel Ibañez

Building for Quantum
112. Marina Otero Verzier
113. Manuel Correa Correa
114. Manu Clementina Sancho
115. Emil Nygård Olsen

Bungalow Compounds: Accumulating Interest, Building Values in Johannesburg
116. Kirsten Dörmann
117. Sarah de Villiers

Bursting Bubbles
118. VOLUME

Calculating Empires: A Geneology of Technology and Power Since 1500
119. Kate Crawford
120. Vladan Joler

California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, CA
121. Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Canal Café
122. Diller Scofidio + Renfro
123. Natural Systems Utilities
124. SODAI
125. Aaron Betsky
126. Davide Oldani

Cantico Tiberino: Cradle of More-than-Human Intelligences
127. Laboratorio Roma050
128. Enrico Alleva
129. Davide Curatola Soprana
130. Frame by Frame

Carosello
131. John Lin
132. Christopher Roth
133. Lidia Rățoi
134. Davide Spina
135. Kaiho Yu

Circularity Handbook
136. PILLS
137. JIN ARTS
138. typo_d
139. Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office
140. Róng Design Library
141. Valeria Tatano
142. Massimiliano Condotta
143. Xiaoqing Cui
144. Zhengwei Tang

Circularity on the Edge
145. Kateryna Lopatiuk
146. Herman Mitish
147. Yana Buchatska
148. Orest Yaremchuk
149. Oleksandr Sirous
150. Roman Puchko

City of Plants
151. Ma Yansong / MAD

Climate Realignment: Tactical Adaptations to Urban Heat
152. Roofscapes Studio
153. Tim Cousin
154. Olivier Faber
155. Eytan Levi

Co-Poiesis
156. Philip Yuan
157. Bin He

Coding Plants: An Artificial Reef and Living Kelp Archive
158. Terreform ONE
159. Mitchell Joachim
160. Peder Anker
161. Melanie Fessel
162. Paul D. Miller aka Dj Spooky

Collective Baukultur
163. Oliver Martin, Swiss Federal Office of Culture
164. Jeff Merritt, World Economic Forum
165. Thomas Selby, Davos Baukultur Alliance

Common Futures: the AlUla Oasis as a Laboratory
166. Lucio Frigo, MATERIA

Community Land Trust, Corso Giulio: Building an Inclusive Community with a Collaborative Housing Project
167. Fondazione Community Land Trust - Terreno Comune
168. Fondazione di Comunità Porta Palazzo
169. Sandra Giannini, Santiago Gomes, and Paolo Maccario, Follow the Architect Studio

CONQ - Marine biobased building materials
170. Angie Dub
171. Heidi Jalkh

Conscriptio: Co-Designing Customization in Architecture
172. Sofia Lorenzo and Nayla Cefarelli, XAARCHIVE Studio

Constructing La Biennale
173. Albert-László Barabási, BarabasiLab, Northeastern University
174. Michele Bonino, DAD, Politecnico di Torino
175. Paolo Ciuccarelli, Center for Design, Northeastern University
176. Albena Yaneva, DAD, Politecnico di Torino

Cool Forest
177. Kate Orff, SCAPE Landscape Architecture
178. Marco Scano
179. Max Piana
180. Craig Douglas

Cool My City / Oasis Montpellier
181. Coldefy

Cradle of Consciousness
182. Mphethi Morojele , MMA Design Studio
183. Kgaugelo Lekalakala, Black Space

Crisis Formalism
184. ANY

Cultivating in Shallow Waters: The Messolonghi Saltworks Production Landscape
185. Andreas Nikolovgenis

Data Centres and the City: From Problem to Solution on the Path to Sustainable Urbanism
186. Grimshaw Architects
187. Arup Australia

Data Clouds
188. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT
189. JOURNEY
190. Gareth Doherty
191. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
192. Washington Fajardo
193. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT
194. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT

Deserta Ecofolie: A Prototype for Minimum Dwelling in the Atacama Desert and Beyond
195. Pedro Ignacio Alonso
196. Pamela Prado

Design as an Astronaut
197. Valentina Sumini
198. Cody Paige
199. Tommy Nilsson

Design for Communities
200. Aurelie Callegari
201. Giacomo Moor
202. Silvia Orazi

Design for Freedom: Eradicating Forced and Child Labor from the Building Materials Supply Chain
203. Grace Farms Foundation

Designing Resilient Blue-Green Infrastructures in the Peri-Urban Landscape of Antananarivo, Madagascar
204. Adrienne Grêt-Regamey
205. Philipp Urech
206. Nicolas Salliou
207. Christophe Girot

Digital Dérives of Ableist Cities
208. Kirsten Day
209. Andrew Martel
210. Peter Raisbeck

Diriyah Art Futures - A New Art Center to Digital Arts. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
211. Schiattarella Associati

Doxiadis' Informational Modernism
212. Farzin Lofti-Jam
213. Mark Wasiuta

Earthen Rituals
214. Lola Ben-Alon
215. Natural Materials Lab, Columbia University GSAPP

Elephant Chapel
216. Boonserm Premthada

Energy Boulevard
217. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
218. Andreas Kipar

Epidermitecture; a radically new perspective on how to maintain our urban and architectural surfaces
219. Adam Hudec
220. Natália Štundová
221. Laura Rabbachin
222. Michelle Howard
223. Katja Sterflinger
224. Tomáš Tichomirov

Even in Arcadia…
225. Olalekan Jeyifous

Extant Leaves
226. Olivia Heung
227. Scott March Smith

Extinction Plan; Reimagining the Afterlife of Schools in Shrinking Cities
228. PRAUD

Eyes on the Street
229. Arianna Salazar-Miranda, Senseable City Lab, MIT
230. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
231. Edward L. Glaeser
232. Simon Kuper

Fabbrica dell'Aria
233. PNAT

Fabricated Combines
234. Sara Codarin
235. Masataka Yoshikawa

First Steps in Architecture
236. Mark W. Moffett

Floating Ecosystems
237. Natura Futura

Flotta Alberi
238. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber
236. Bauhaus Earth
237. Margret Boysen
238. Green4Cities
239. Peter Spitaler
240. Lion Verheyden

Fog-X
241. Pavels Hedström

Forest Gens: Human-Nature Interrelations in Amazonia
242. POLES | Political Ecology of Space
243. AO | Architects Office

Fragile Frontlines: A Forensic Atlas of Loss and Damage in the Third Pole
244. Madeeha Merchant, Urban Justice League
245. Iza Khan
246. Andrew Kruczkiewicz
247. Austin Lord
248. Sue Lim
249. DOT – Design of Territories

Fratelli Tutti
250. Matteo Thun & Partners

Free Laundry, Human Connection, Unlikely Conversation
251. Nicholas Marchesi

Fresnillo Playground
252. Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

FRICKS: Upcycled Foamed Bricks
253. Juliana Mariz de Oliveira Simantob
254. Claudia Gowgiel
255. Pinelopi Filothei Karali

FRIDGES: Architectures of Preservation
256. Federico Coricelli
257. Federico Cadeddu
258. Giovanna Gattlen
259. Michele Andaloro
260. Carol Coricelli

From Belongings to Belonging
261. ELEMENTAL

From Liquid to Stone: A Reconfigurable Concrete Tectonic Against Obsolescence
262. Inge Donovan
263. Jenna Schnitzler
264. Caitlin Mueller
265. Keith J Lee
266. Pitipat Wongsittikan

From Nail to Network: Distributed Micro-Factories for Timber Housing
267. AUAR (Automated Architecture)

From Plantation to Pavilion: Weaving Ecologies in the Plantationocene
268. Zhicheng Xu
269. Kevin Mastro

From Waste to Energy: Infrastructures of Sociability
270. Hubert Klumpner, Chair of Architecture and Urban Design, ETH Darch Zurich
271. Pablo Levine Mardones
272. Thalía Reyes Zambrano

From Waste to Resource: Robotic 3D Printing Recycling Plastics
273. Building Construction Lab, Cornell University
274. David Costanza Studio
275. Fabiola Guzmán, Flora Rural
276. Luisel Zayas, Formateria

FundamentAI
277. ecoLogicStudio
278. Synthetic Landscape Lab, Innsbruck University
279. Urban Morphogenesis Lab, The Bartlett UCL

Gateway To Venice's Waterways
280. Norman Foster Foundation
281. Michael Mauer, Porsche
282. Miguel Kreisler, BAU + Empty
283. Ragnar Schulte, Porsche
284. Christopher Hornzee-Jones, Aerotrope

Geological Microbial Formations
285. Karen Antorveza Paez
286. Benjamin Dillenburger
287. Robert Kindler
288. Dimitrios Terzis

Gieđa dievva ullut / En neve ull / A Handful of Wool
289. Eduardo Cassina
290. Ragnhild Petrikke Gressnes
291. Anna Kristiansen
292. Simone Romy Ritter
293. National Center for Outsider Art / Trastad Collection

Gran Caffè Quadri
294. Teresa Sapey + Partners
295. Aaron Betsky

Great Together
296. Rocio Calzado and Jasper Meurer, Docar films

Grounded Growth: Groundwater's Blueprint for Intelligent Urban Form
297. Anthony Acciavatti

GUSTOSA (Graphic Umwelt Set Theory of Signs and Affordances)
298. Joaquín Perailes Santiago
299. Aitor Frías Sánchez
300. Lucía Jalón Oyarzun
301. Juana María Sánchez Gómez
302. Diego Jiménez López

Hope on Water
303. Sevince Bayrak and Oral Goktas, SO? Architecture and Ideas

Hope Village Community Building
304. Hassell
305. Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia
306. Eckersley O'Callaghan

Hopeful Monsters
307. Winka Dubbeldam and Justin Korhammer, Archi-Tectonics NYC

Hospedería del Teatro: Inhabiting in and from the Poetry of La Ronda
308. Andrés Garcés Alzamora
309. Erick Caro
310. Diletta Cimadamore
311. Rodrigo Daine
312. Ivan Ivelic

HOTLINE
313. Angela Almeida
314. Elyse Frenchman

HouseEurope!
315. HouseEurope!
316. s+ (station.plus, D-ARCH, ETH Zurich)
317. b+ Prototypen
318. CCA—Canadian Centre for Architecture

Housing Stock: Automated Building Layouts for Sustainable Cities
319. Ramon Elias Weber

Hybrid Ecologies: The Planetary Metabolism of AI
320. Martín Tironi
321. Manuela Garretón

Hyper Sponge
322. Huang Jia Wei

Image of the Forest
323. Sonia Litwin
324. Angela Vujic

Impermanences Tractatus
325. New-Territories_S/he_F.Roche
326. Emanuele Coccia
327. Dave Pigram with Shirley Tam, UTS-AFRL
328. Damien Sorrentino
329. Mika Tamori

In the Fold of Shadows: Prosthetic Dialogues
330. Mahwish Khalil
331. Laura-India Garinois

Ingesting Architectures
332. Sumayya Vally, Counterspace

Insoculae
333. Orproject
334. Orlab, University of Cincinnati

Insieme: Track, Trace, and Transform Reclaimed Stories
335. Catherine De Wolf, CEA, ETH Zurich
336. Vanessa Costalonga, CEA, ETH Zurich
337. Clara Blum, CEA, ETH Zurich
338. Océane Durand-Maniclas, CEA, ETH Zurich

Intelli-femina-gens from the Global-South-America
339. Francesca Franchi
340. William Hodges Hendrix

Intermediate Intelligences
341. Giancarlo Mazzanti, El Equipo Mazzanti
342. Lorenzo Castro

Interwoven
343. Diana Scherer

Istanbul: A Way Out
344. Eren Sezer
345. Egemen Sezer
346. Nour Fneich
347. Andrei Calin Teodorescu
348. Raşit Eren Cangür

Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum
349. Studio Zhu Pei

JUNCTION: Engineering an Imaginative Leap
350. WOOD-SKIN, Materea Industries
351. Mammafotogramma

Kampung Admiralty
352. WOHA Architects

Keep on Truckin'
353. Julia Hedges

Khudi Bari
354. Marina Tabassum Architects

La Libreria
355. Diller Scofidio + Renfro
356. Diane von Fürstenberg
357. Schlaich Bergermann Partner
358. Transsolar

Laguna
359. PRODUCTORA

Landscape of Regenerative Voices: Socio-Ecological Corridor
360. Fundación Cerros de Bogotá
361. Diana Wiesner Arquitectura y Paisaje

Le Nouvel KLCC
362. Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Liminis
363. Polymorf

Lithic Chords / Corda Litica
364. Andrea Granitzio, Fondazione Sciola
365. Cristina Morbi, Maetherea
366. Francesco Banchini

Living Architecture: Biophilia
367. Refik Anadol Studio

Living Architecture: From Indigenous Knowledge to Digital Design
368. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich
369. Living Bridge Foundation
370. Neue Kunst am Ried

Domino 3.0: Generated Living Structure
371. Kengo Kuma, SEKISUI HOUSE – KUMA LAB, The University of Tokyo
372. Yutaka Matsuo, Matsuo - Iwasawa Lab, The University of Tokyo
373. Norihiro Ejiri, Ejiri Structural Engineers
374. Minoru Yokoo, Kengo Kuma & Associates

Local Resource / Collective Knowledge
375. GXN
376. 3XN
377. CITA - Centre for Information Technology and Architecture

Lodging in Time
378. Hyperlocal Design

Lunar Ark
379. IVAAIU City

Machine Mosaic
380. Daniela Rus

Machine View of the City
381. Certain Measures

MAIIA - Mapping with AI for Informal Areas
382. Antonio Vazquez Brust

Manameh Pavilion
383. Rashid Bin Shabib
384. Ahmed Bin Shabib
385. Vladimir Yavachev
386. Yusaku Imamura
387. Jonathan Shannon

Map of Glass
388. Barkow Leibinger
389. capattistaubach

Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre
390. Peter Rich Architects

Margherissima
391. Nigel Coates Studio
392. Ingrid Schroeder, Architectural Association
393. Guan Lee, Grymsdyke Farm
394. John Maybury
395. Michael Keverne
396. Jan Bunge

Mars Hydrosphere
397. Clouds Architecture Office
398. Jun Sato Structural Engineers

Material Bank: Matters Make Sense
399. Stefano Capolongo, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering,  Politecnico di Milano
400. Ingrid Maria Paoletti, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
401. Margherita Palli Rota
402. Konstantin Novosëlov, National University of Singapore

Meta Park: Climate Resilient Urban Planning
403. Ying Li
404. ChengHe Guan

Metabolic Home: New Forms of Cohabitation and Decarbonization in the Dense City
405. Lydia Kallipoliti
406. Areti Markopoulou
407. Post-Spectacular Office

Milano Urban Mine
408. Andrea Bortolotti, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
409. Matteo Clementi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
410. Federico Godino, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
411. Elena Luongo, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

Model Apartment: The Microcosm
412. Jiyong Jeon, Jangmin Choi, and Onejea Lee, Haenglim Architects & Engineers

Monumental Ground
413. Chiara Pradel
414. Michele Moreno

Mutabionts: New Neophyte Landings
415. Elisa T. Bertuzzo
416. Marta Orlando
417. Prerna Bishnoi

MycoMuseum
418. Bhakti V Loonawat and Suyash Sawant, Anomalia

Natural, Artificial, Collective São Paulo
419. Philip Yang
420. Milton Braga
421. Hugo Mesquita
422. Guilherme Wisnik
423. Carolina Bueno Andrade Silva

Nature Trilogy
424. Li Hu and Huang Wenjing, OPEN Architecture
425. Zhang Nan

NATURÓPOLIS
426. Jorge Mario Juaregui

Necto
427. SO-IL
428. Mariana Popescu
429. TheGreenEyl

Oasis d'Aboukir
430. Patrick Blanc

Ocean City
431. Transborder Studio

Oceanic Refractions
432. AM Kanngieser
433. Mere Nailatikau
434. Laisiasa Dave Lavaki
435. Tumeli Tuqota
436. Joseph Kamaru
437. Elise Misao Hunchuck

Open Regeneration of Housing Estates in Barcelona
438. Pere Joan Ravetllat Mira
439. Sara Vima Grau
440. Jesús Quintana Gómez
441. Aleix Salazar Aloy
442. Còssima Cornadó Bardón
443. Marta Domènech Rodríguez
444. Isaac Colin Ramió

Organizing in the Lobby
445. The Architecture Lobby

Orti Generali
446. Stefano Olivari
447. Matteo Baldo
448. Isabella De Vecchi
449. Marco Bottignole
450. Francesca Sardella
451. Giuseppe Moccia
452. Eleonora Ciampi
453. Giuseppe Olivari
454. Omor Faruk

Ostana: Two Community Architectures for Resettlement
455. Antonio De Rossi

Out of the Cave
456. Ana B. Marín-Arroyo
457. Federica Crivellaro
458. Gabriela Amorós

Oxyville
459. Jean-Michele Jarre
460. Maria Grazia Mattei, MEET Digital Culture Center
461. Antoine Picon

Palm Onto-Intelligence
462. Maria Paz Gutierrez
463. Donald Gensler

Participatory Urbanism
464. Zaha Hadid Architects
465. The Block by Block Foundation
466. BlockWorks

PERSPECTIVES
467. Future Cities Laboratory Global

Planet Brain
468. Jeffrey Huang
469. Frederick Chando Kim
470. Mikhael Johanes
471. Muriel Waldvogel

Plant Intelligence
472. Frederika Adam

Plantation Futures
473. Enrique Cavelier
474. Celina Chinyere Abba

Planting Buildings
475. Material Cultures

Post Office Pod: Working from Everywhere
476. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
477. Recchi Engineering
478. Richard Florida
479. Marialena Nikolopoulou
480. Rohan Silva
481. Anna Maria Scaravella

Post-Extractivist Imaginaries: Ecotopias at the Cultural Boundaries of Global Climate Emergency
482. Maximillian Nowotka
483. Gabriel Visconti Stopello

Priests and Programmers
484. Adam Jasper

Probiotic Tower
485. Design & More International

Production Potential: The Future of Vacant Buildings
486. Versostudio, Arsenalia
487. Field States

Prompts & Provenance: Re-situating Place in Text-to-Image Models
488. Virginia Zangs
489. Judd Smith

Protest Architecture from German Climate Protests in Hambach Forest
490. Oliver Elser, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)
491. Forest Collective from Hambach Forest
492. Something Fantastic
493. MAK – Museum of Applied Arts

Proxy Ocean
494. Florian Kilian Jaritz
495. Franziska Gödicke

Public Map Platform
496. Flora Samuel
497. Irit Katz
498. Caitlin Shepherd
499. Alec Shepley
500. Piers Taylor

Rain and Shine: Climate Responsive Adaptive Architecture
501. Agnes Parker

Ray Harlem
502. Frida Escobedo Studio
503. William Klukowski, Ray
504. Laura Rog, LMXD

Re-Energizing the City : Nuclear Batteries and SMRs
505. INSTANCE

Re-Forming Materials
506. René Rissland
507. Robert M. Hazen
508. Martina Dietrich
509. Sofia Pfister
510. Jürgen Lehmeier
511. Matthias Massari

Re-Leaf
512. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT
513. Pietro Pagliaro
514. Sara Beery
515. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT
516. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT
517. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT
518. Jae Joong Lee, Senseable City Lab, MIT

Recycling Intelligences
519. Lluis Ortega
520. Enrique Romero
521. Julia Capomaggi
522. Nil Brullet

Recypark
523. 51N4e

Reflected Heritage: Digital Cultural Landscapes of the US National Park Service
524. Julie Deanna McGilvray
525. Angelina Ribeiro-Jones
526. Brent R. Fortenberry
527. John-Mark Collins
528. Randall Frambes Mason

Reimagining Waters from Source to Land: The Living Archive of the Orontes River
529. Joelle Deeb

Relational Wood Systems
530. Helen & Hard Architects

Reservoirs of Venice
531. Dietmar Offenhuber
532. Orkan Telhan

Resourceful Intelligence: Enhance Urban Mining in the Built Environment
533. Park
534. Accurat
535. Gabriele Masera, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
536. Francesco Pittau, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano
537. Michele Versaci, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

Rethinking Materiality: Natural Resources and Human Resourcefulness
538. Anupama Kundoo

Revival of Ordinary Trees
539. Dong Gong, Vector Architects

Revolutionizing Clean Energy: Integrating Advanced Nuclear Solutions and the Built Environment
540. Pininfarina
541. newcleo
542. Fincantieri

Roma è una Cometa
543. Umberto Vattani
544. Giampaolo Nuvolati
545. María Margarita Segarra Lagunes
546. Cristiana Collu
547. Giuseppe D'Acunto

Rural Rebellion
548. Christoph Hesse Architects

Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA)
549. MASS Design Group

Sea Oasis - Survival Architecture
550. Dotdotdot

SEEK
551. Nicholas Negroponte

Sian Ka'an Reforestation Nursery
552. Rodríguez + de Mitri

Sidewalk Toronto's Master Innovation and Development Plan
553. Daniel L. Doctoroff
554. Joshua Sirefman

Smoke Screen
555. Virginia San Fratello

Soft Infrastructure
556. Jaakko Heikkilä
557. Emil Lyytikkä

Solar Cooker
558. GRACE
559. Ekaterina Golovatyuk
560. Giacomo Cantoni

Song of the Cricket
561. University of Melbourne with:
562. Alexander J. Felson, Urban Ecology and Design Lab (UEDLAB), Faculty of Architecture, Building and

Planning, University of Melbourne
563. Filippo Maria Buzzetti, Fondazione Museo Civico di Rovereto/IC Parise di Arzignano
564. Miriama Young, Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, University of Melbourne
565. Theresa Jones, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne
566. Enzo Moretto, Esapolis Grande Museo Vivente degli Insetti
567. Will Carter (Yiradyuri / Ngunnawal), Indigenous Partnerships, University of Melbourne
568. Alice Kesminas, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne
569. Jagannath Aryal, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne
570. Michael Kearney, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne
571. Ary Hoffmann, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne

Sound Greenfall
572. Sofia Boarino

Space Garden
573. Aurelia Institute
574. Heatherwick studio
575. Brent Sherwood

SpaceSuits.Us: A Case for Ultra Thin Adjustments
576. Emily Ezquerro
577. Jerónimo Ezquerro
578. Charles Kim
579. Stephanie Rae Lloyd
580. Emma Sheffer
581. Sam Sheffer

Speakers' Corner
582. Christopher Hawthorne
583. Johnston Marklee
584. Florencia Rodriguez

Specific Gravity
585. Mattaforma

Stone Clouds: European Data Centers
586. Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect

Stonecrust: The Microbeplanetary Infrastructure of Lithoecosystems
587. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
588. Gokce Ustunisik

Sun Stone
589. Ensamble Studio

Surface/Subsurface: The Contours of Changing Climates
590. WEISS/MANFREDI - Michael A. Manfredi, Marion Weiss

T-an, the art of Utushi
591. Tomohisa Miyauchi
592. Naoko Tamura
593. Kunimitsu Hata
594. Atsuko Mochida
595. Simone Shu-Yeng Chung

Talking to Elephants
596. Marc Sherratt Sustainability Architects
597. Franco Schoeman

Teatro Verde
598. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
599. Chuck Hoberman
600. Hanif Kara and Ed Tibuzzi, AKTII

Tech-Community Driven Living Labs: Fostering Care Ecologies at Tecnológico de Monterrey
601. Alfredo Hidalgo
602. Emanuele Giorgi
603. Carlos Cobreros
604. Maria Elena de la Torre Escoto
605. Maximillian Nowotka

Terms and Conditions
606. Transsolar
607. Bilge Kobas
608. Daniel A. Barber
609. Sonia Seneviratne

Terraforms: Designing Complex Material Systems
610. Enza Migliore
611. Matteo Convertino
612. Amedeo Martines

Territorial Design and Long Institutions of Intelligence
613. Chen Chu

Thammasat Urban Rooftop Farm
614. Watcharapon Nimwattanagul and Kotchakorn Voraakhom, LANDPROCESS

The 10%
615. Sebastian Gonzalez Quintero

The Analects of Gaudí
616. Mark Burry

The Architecture of Virtual Water
617. Benedetta Tagliabue - EMBT Architects
618. w a t e r s p a c e

The Biology of the City
619. Manuel Orazi

The Curse of Dimensionality
620. Laura Kurgan
621. Adeline Chum
622. Michael Krisch
623. Adam Vosburgh
624. Jia Zhang

The Dis-Orientalist
625. Lina Ahmad
626. Roberto Fabbri
627. Omair Faizullah
628. Marco Sosa

The Dunes: Resilient Communities
629. WXY architecture + urban design
630. RISE (Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity), Jeanne DuPont

The Earth After X Billion
631. Joyce Hsiang and Bimal Mendis, Plan B Architecture & Urbanism

The Kitintale Collective
632. Priscilla Namwanje

The Langtou Experiment
633. Yung Ho Chang , Atelier FCJZ
634. Shen Min, Guangdong Vipshoop Philanthropic Foundation

The Living Orders of Venice
635. Studio Gang

THE ORIGIN: The Venetian Lagoon
636. Yann-Arthus Bertrand

The Only Flowering Plant in the Ocean
637. Vessel

The Other Side of the Hill
638. Beatriz Colomina
639. Roberto Kolter
640. Patricia Urquiola
641. Geoffrey West
642. Mark Wigley

The Perimeter of Architecture: Amid the Elements
643. Sylvia Lavin
644. Emanuel Admassu and Jen Wood, AD—WO
645. Erin Besler, Besler & Sons
646. Rachaporn Choochuey, all(zone)
647. DESIGN EARTH
648. First Office
649. Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample, MOS
650. DK Osseo-Asare
651. A/P Practice

The Refreshing Choir
652. Philippe Rahm architectes

The Reincarnated Grid
653. Trung Mai

The Ritual, The Void, The Repair
654. Limbo Accra

The Shifting Alpine Landscape
655. Francesco Garofalo, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
656. Chiara Geroldi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano
657. Cecilia Furlan, Boku University
658. Edoardo Bracchi, Openfabric
659. Jennifer Fauster, Boku University
660. Maria Camila Katich, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
661. Luis Miguel Ocampo
662. Laura Cristina Parra, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano
663. Emilie Stecher, Boku University

The Storm: Architectures of Vernacular Geoengineering
664. Eva Franch i Gilabert and Jose Luis de Vicente, FAST

The Third Paradise Perspective
665. Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte

The Tide
666. Marco Bressan
667. Mat Travizano
668. Jose Aguirre
669. Andrés Ortiz
670. Ivan Raskovsky
671. Joaquin Bressan
672. Albert Martinez

THERMOCENE
673. Giorgio Ferrero and Rodolfo Mongitore, MYBOSSWAS
674. EX.
675. ARTECO
676. KINO Produzioni

Thoravej 29—Repurposing Itself
677. Hampus Berndtson
678. philmann architects

Three Landscape Essays: Mobile Ecosystems for Future Climates
679. Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco
680. Lys Villalba
681. Montserrat Bonvehi
682. Seth Denizen

Time Reclaiming Structures
683. Dima Srouji
684. Piero Tomassoni

Tiny Penthouses: A Reincarnating Masterplan via XL 3D printing
685. Hedwig Heinsman

To Grow a Building
686. Nof Nathansohn

Tracing the Voids: Adapting the Ordinary
687. Shweta Ranpura

Tradition meets Innovation: Evolving Stoneworks Through 3D Concrete Printing
688. Marco Galasso
689. Roberto Cognoli
690. Giovanni Marinelli
691. Ernesto Cesario
692. Daniele Berdini

Transforming Legacy: The Evolution of Extractive Cultures in the European Arctic
693. Stefano Tornieri
694. Agatino Rizzo

Transspecies Kitchen
695. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
696. Natalie Schrauwen

Uncommon Knowledge: Plants as Sensors
697. Sonia Sobrino Ralston

Underground Climate Change
698. Subsurface Opportunities and Innovations Laboratory, Northwestern University
699. GEOEG
700. ENERDRAPE

Uni(wi)fied: Community-Designed, Community-Owned WiFi Structures in Harlem
701. Catherine Ahn
702. Fabrizio Furiassi

Unpredictable Atmosphere
703. Lucia Rebolino

Urban Evaporative Cooling and the Ecological Semiotics of Heat and Pollution in Athens
704. Jon Goodbun
705. Aran Chadwick
706. Flora McLean
707. Rosa Schiano-Phan
708. Juan Vallejo

Urban Heat Chronicles
709. Emma Greer, C40 Cities
710. Azra Aksamija, MIT Future Heritage Lab
711. Elisabetta Bianchessi, T12 Lab
712. Alberto Wolfango Amedeo D'Asaro, QuasiQuasi
713. Anna Doneda, Project for People

VAMO
714. Circular Engineering for Architecture Lab, ETH Zurich
715. Digital Structures Group
716. MIT Morningside Academy for Design
717. Anku

Vela Celeste: Reimagining Home
718. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)
719. Gaetano Manfredi
720. Laura Lieto

Venice Forever: From Reality to Imagination
721. Cibic Workshop
722. Andrea Rinaldo

Venice in Conversation
723. Eytan Mann
724. Eliyahu Keller
725. Mark Jarzombek

Vessels for Liminal Dialogues
726. Fundación Organizmo
727. Alice Grandoit-Šutka

Voice of Commons
728. Giulia Foscari, UNA/UNLESS

Volcanic Infrastructures
729. Cristina Parreño Alonso
730. J. Roc Jih
731. Skylar Tibbits

Water Cities
732. Taller Capital

Water-Filled Glass: Fluid Architecture and Liquid Engineering
733. Water-Filled Glass
734. Hydro Building Systems, Wicona Europe

Weather Premium
735. Eduardo Castillo-Vinuesa
736. Luiza Crosman

Wetland Enmeshments: Water Cables and Data in Quilicura, Chile.
737. Serena Dambrosio
738. Nicolas Diaz
739. Marina Otero Verzier

Wetland Games
1. Nomeda Urbonas
2. Gediminas Urbonas
3. Raphael Mathevet
4. Indre Umbrasaite
5. Alexander Eriksson Furunes

Where Everyone is an Architect
740. Hady Sanad

Where the Flow Ends
741. Mass Collective

WikiHouse: Architecture for the People by the People
742. Open Systems Lab

Wine Country
743. David Hurtado

Wireframe of Life
744. Better Shelter

X-UTOPIA
745. FUTURESEARCH STUDIO

Yawanawá Sacred Village
746. André Corrêa do Lago
747. Marcelo Rosenbaum
748. Fernando Serapião
749. Guilherme Wisnik

Zero-Carbon Futures: AI-Driven Participatory Building Design
750. George Guida
751. Daniel Escobar
752. Tatjana Crossley
753. Giovanna Elizabeth Pillaca Morote

Zhangjiakou Village - Research Centre for Earth Architecture
754. Christoph Hesse Architects
755. Luo Studio

