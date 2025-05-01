Discover the Full List of Special Projects and Participants of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Circularity Handbook / PILLS, JIN ARTS, typo_d, Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office, Róng Design Library, Valeria Tatano, Massimiliano Condotta, Xiaoqing Cui, Zhengwei Tang. Image Courtesy of Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition, organised by La Biennale di Venezia under Carlo Ratti's curatorship and the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective," is set to transform Venice into a "Living Laboratory" of experimentation and collaboration. This year's special projects extend beyond the exhibition grounds, integrating into various city locations and Forte Marghera in Mestre, providing an alternative perspective that expands the reach of architectural discourse.

The Biennale promises to be a dynamic platform uniting over 750 participants from diverse backgrounds, including architects, engineers, mathematicians, climate scientists, and artists. Such a broad coalition of over 280 projects underlines the Exhibition's focus on inclusivity and interdisciplinary collaboration, an essential aspect for adaptation. The selection process proposed a bottom-up, open call approach through the Space for Ideas initiative, which ran between May and June 2024. It encouraged participation from global teams, from Pritzker Prize winners and Nobel laureates to emerging architects and scientists.

+ 16

These endeavors reflect a paradigm shift in authorship, emphasizing a collective approach inspired by scientific research. Special projects brought to life by La Biennale di Venezia include Margherissima at Forte Marghera. Designed by Nigel Coates and a collaborative team, it focuses on the contaminated area near Ponte della Libertà. Meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert Museum's "On Storage," curated with Brendan Cormier and Diller, Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), delves into global storage architecture and features a new film by DS+R. Additionally, Roofscapes, one of the emerging offices selected as one of ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices, presents an installation on adapting Parisian buildings to heatwaves, demonstrating possible adaptations for dense urban environments..

This year's exhibition also introduces collaboration at a global level, linking with institutions like the UN's COP30, C40, and the Davos Baukultur Alliance. Read on to discover the full list of projects and participants, as outlined by the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

0.5

1. Caterina Miralles

708 + 10%

2. Eric Owen Moss Architects

10,000 Hours of Care

3. Lina Ghotmeh—Architecture

100 Facts

4. Ye Yuan

5. Ziyue Zhang

14°C

6. Imma Sierra

7. Clémence Althabegoïty

A House for the Price of a Car

8. Philippe Starck

A Real-Time Twin in Venice

9. Zhang Li, Urban Ergonomics Lab, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

10. Xie Qixu

11. Deng Huishu

12. Wang Ziheng

13. Pang Lingbo

14. Chen Yuhong

15. Mei Xiaohan

16. Ye Yang

A Robot's Dream

17. Gramazio Kohler Research, ETH Zurich

18. MESH

19. Studio Armin Linke

A Satellite Symphony

20. Space Caviar

21. Robert Gerard Pietrusko

22. Ersilia Vaudo

Acapulco: Selective Memories

23. a|911

24. Cadena Concepts

25. Esrawe

ACROS Fukuoka Prefectural International Hall

26. Emilio Ambasz & Associates

After the End

27. Liam Young

Agentic Architecture: Synthesising Complexity for Regenerative Futures

28. Alisa Andrasek

Akiya (空き家): Kazunori`s case

29. Lucia Filippini

30. Andrea Terceros Barron

31. Linshiro Ono

32. Kazunori Hamana

Alizi

33. Idaaf Architects

Alternative Skies

34. Wesam Al Asali

35. Sigrid Adriaenssens

36. Romina Canna

37. Robin Oval

Alternative Urbanism: The Self-Organized Markets of Lagos

38. Tosin Oshinowo, Oshinowo Studio

Alusta Pavilion for Multispecies Encounters

39. Suomi/Koivisto Architects

40. Maiju Suomi

41. Elina Koivisto

Am I a Strange Loop?

42. Takashi Ikegami

43. Luc Steels

AMARE (Atlas of Migrations, Acrossings and Rootings in Europe)

44. Marco D'Annuntiis, Le città di Villard

Amazonian Agroecology Hub

45. Al Borde

An Architectural Spacesuit for a Colombian Rainforest

46. Kurt Hollander

An Atlas of Forest Occupations

47. Bernadetta Budzik

48. Rachel Rouzaud

An Electric Future: What Green Industrialists Can Learn From the Chicago World's Fair

49. Eckholm Studios

50. Gensler

An Urbanism of Emergent Intelligence: The Waters of Naples

51. laboratorio architettura nomade lan

52. OBRA Architects

53. PRAUD

54. CoolCity

Ancestral Innovation

55. Instituto Humanitas360

Ancient Future: Bridging Bhutan's Tradition and Innovation

56. Bjarke Ingels Group

57. Laurian Ghinitoiu

58. Arata Mori

ANTI-RUIN

59. OZRUH

AquaPraça

60. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)

61. Eric Höweler and J. Meejin Yoon, Höweler + Yoon

ARBOR.Pilae

62. Maria Kuptsova

Architecton

63. Victor Kossakovsky

Architectural Intelligence for Space

64. Jacques Rougerie

Architecture as a Living System: The Theory and Practice of an Evolutionary Design Process

65. John Frazer

66. Julia Frazer

Architecture as Trees, Trees as Architecture

67. OLA Office for Living Architecture

68. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich

Archive and the City: Serendipity Between Memory and Urban Space

69. Studio FM Milano

70. DensityDesign Lab

71. Luigi Farrauto

72. Jon Kleinberg

73. Achille C. Varzi

74. Marco Santambrogio

With the Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts of La Biennale di Venezia

Ascents: Events: Implements

75. modem

76. Smout Allen

Atlas of Popular Transport

77. Civic Data Design Lab, MIT with Norman B. Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism, MIT

Atomized/Retrofitted Functioning

78. fabric | ch

Bangkok Bastards

79. Chat Architects

Before New York

80. Eric Sanderson

81. Lucinda Royte

82. Annie Fu

83. Jesse Moy

BeLieving in the Mountains

84. Laura Fregolent

85. Mary Anne Ocampo

86. Rebecca Ocampo

87. Sabrina Meneghello

88. Cale Wagner

Biorock Pavilion

89. Kelly Hill

90. Michael Pawlyn

91. Adam Holloway

92. Karen Bird

93. Ed Clark

94. Andy Hayles

95. Jon Stevens

Biotopia

96. Winy Maas

97. Federico Diaz

Blue Garden: The Architecture of Emergence

98. Tanvi Khurmi

99. Rita Espinha Dos Santos Abreu Morais

Born in a Camp

100. Rizvi Hassan

101. Khwaja Fatmi

102. Alice Cochrane

Born of the Land: The Typology of the Cretan House

103. Areti Kotsoni

Boucaneries

104. Atelier Pierre Thibault

Brain-Storm Streaming

105. Mirna Zordan

106. Freddy Curiél

Bridging The Health Divide: Achieving Equitable Healthcare Access in Rural Kenya Through Artificial Intelligence

107. Geoffrey Mosoti Nyakiongora

Bringing Back the Past, Another Way of Looking Into the Future

108. Peter Pichler Architecture

Building Amphibious Natures

109. Amina Chouairi

Building as Collective Prototyping

110. Vicente Guallart

111. Daniel Ibañez

Building for Quantum

112. Marina Otero Verzier

113. Manuel Correa Correa

114. Manu Clementina Sancho

115. Emil Nygård Olsen

Bungalow Compounds: Accumulating Interest, Building Values in Johannesburg

116. Kirsten Dörmann

117. Sarah de Villiers

Bursting Bubbles

118. VOLUME

Calculating Empires: A Geneology of Technology and Power Since 1500

119. Kate Crawford

120. Vladan Joler

California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, CA

121. Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Canal Café

122. Diller Scofidio + Renfro

123. Natural Systems Utilities

124. SODAI

125. Aaron Betsky

126. Davide Oldani

Cantico Tiberino: Cradle of More-than-Human Intelligences

127. Laboratorio Roma050

128. Enrico Alleva

129. Davide Curatola Soprana

130. Frame by Frame

Carosello

131. John Lin

132. Christopher Roth

133. Lidia Rățoi

134. Davide Spina

135. Kaiho Yu

Circularity Handbook

136. PILLS

137. JIN ARTS

138. typo_d

139. Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office

140. Róng Design Library

141. Valeria Tatano

142. Massimiliano Condotta

143. Xiaoqing Cui

144. Zhengwei Tang

Circularity on the Edge

145. Kateryna Lopatiuk

146. Herman Mitish

147. Yana Buchatska

148. Orest Yaremchuk

149. Oleksandr Sirous

150. Roman Puchko

City of Plants

151. Ma Yansong / MAD

Climate Realignment: Tactical Adaptations to Urban Heat

152. Roofscapes Studio

153. Tim Cousin

154. Olivier Faber

155. Eytan Levi

Co-Poiesis

156. Philip Yuan

157. Bin He

Coding Plants: An Artificial Reef and Living Kelp Archive

158. Terreform ONE

159. Mitchell Joachim

160. Peder Anker

161. Melanie Fessel

162. Paul D. Miller aka Dj Spooky

Collective Baukultur

163. Oliver Martin, Swiss Federal Office of Culture

164. Jeff Merritt, World Economic Forum

165. Thomas Selby, Davos Baukultur Alliance

Common Futures: the AlUla Oasis as a Laboratory

166. Lucio Frigo, MATERIA

Community Land Trust, Corso Giulio: Building an Inclusive Community with a Collaborative Housing Project

167. Fondazione Community Land Trust - Terreno Comune

168. Fondazione di Comunità Porta Palazzo

169. Sandra Giannini, Santiago Gomes, and Paolo Maccario, Follow the Architect Studio

CONQ - Marine biobased building materials

170. Angie Dub

171. Heidi Jalkh

Conscriptio: Co-Designing Customization in Architecture

172. Sofia Lorenzo and Nayla Cefarelli, XAARCHIVE Studio

Constructing La Biennale

173. Albert-László Barabási, BarabasiLab, Northeastern University

174. Michele Bonino, DAD, Politecnico di Torino

175. Paolo Ciuccarelli, Center for Design, Northeastern University

176. Albena Yaneva, DAD, Politecnico di Torino

Cool Forest

177. Kate Orff, SCAPE Landscape Architecture

178. Marco Scano

179. Max Piana

180. Craig Douglas

Cool My City / Oasis Montpellier

181. Coldefy

Cradle of Consciousness

182. Mphethi Morojele , MMA Design Studio

183. Kgaugelo Lekalakala, Black Space

Crisis Formalism

184. ANY

Cultivating in Shallow Waters: The Messolonghi Saltworks Production Landscape

185. Andreas Nikolovgenis

Data Centres and the City: From Problem to Solution on the Path to Sustainable Urbanism

186. Grimshaw Architects

187. Arup Australia

Data Clouds

188. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT

189. JOURNEY

190. Gareth Doherty

191. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT

192. Washington Fajardo

193. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT

194. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT

Deserta Ecofolie: A Prototype for Minimum Dwelling in the Atacama Desert and Beyond

195. Pedro Ignacio Alonso

196. Pamela Prado

Design as an Astronaut

197. Valentina Sumini

198. Cody Paige

199. Tommy Nilsson

Design for Communities

200. Aurelie Callegari

201. Giacomo Moor

202. Silvia Orazi

Design for Freedom: Eradicating Forced and Child Labor from the Building Materials Supply Chain

203. Grace Farms Foundation

Designing Resilient Blue-Green Infrastructures in the Peri-Urban Landscape of Antananarivo, Madagascar

204. Adrienne Grêt-Regamey

205. Philipp Urech

206. Nicolas Salliou

207. Christophe Girot

Digital Dérives of Ableist Cities

208. Kirsten Day

209. Andrew Martel

210. Peter Raisbeck

Diriyah Art Futures - A New Art Center to Digital Arts. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

211. Schiattarella Associati

Doxiadis' Informational Modernism

212. Farzin Lofti-Jam

213. Mark Wasiuta

Earthen Rituals

214. Lola Ben-Alon

215. Natural Materials Lab, Columbia University GSAPP

Elephant Chapel

216. Boonserm Premthada

Energy Boulevard

217. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)

218. Andreas Kipar

Epidermitecture; a radically new perspective on how to maintain our urban and architectural surfaces

219. Adam Hudec

220. Natália Štundová

221. Laura Rabbachin

222. Michelle Howard

223. Katja Sterflinger

224. Tomáš Tichomirov

Even in Arcadia…

225. Olalekan Jeyifous

Extant Leaves

226. Olivia Heung

227. Scott March Smith

Extinction Plan; Reimagining the Afterlife of Schools in Shrinking Cities

228. PRAUD

Eyes on the Street

229. Arianna Salazar-Miranda, Senseable City Lab, MIT

230. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT

231. Edward L. Glaeser

232. Simon Kuper

Fabbrica dell'Aria

233. PNAT

Fabricated Combines

234. Sara Codarin

235. Masataka Yoshikawa

First Steps in Architecture

236. Mark W. Moffett

Floating Ecosystems

237. Natura Futura

Flotta Alberi

238. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber

236. Bauhaus Earth

237. Margret Boysen

238. Green4Cities

239. Peter Spitaler

240. Lion Verheyden

Fog-X

241. Pavels Hedström

Forest Gens: Human-Nature Interrelations in Amazonia

242. POLES | Political Ecology of Space

243. AO | Architects Office

Fragile Frontlines: A Forensic Atlas of Loss and Damage in the Third Pole

244. Madeeha Merchant, Urban Justice League

245. Iza Khan

246. Andrew Kruczkiewicz

247. Austin Lord

248. Sue Lim

249. DOT – Design of Territories

Fratelli Tutti

250. Matteo Thun & Partners

Free Laundry, Human Connection, Unlikely Conversation

251. Nicholas Marchesi

Fresnillo Playground

252. Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

FRICKS: Upcycled Foamed Bricks

253. Juliana Mariz de Oliveira Simantob

254. Claudia Gowgiel

255. Pinelopi Filothei Karali

FRIDGES: Architectures of Preservation

256. Federico Coricelli

257. Federico Cadeddu

258. Giovanna Gattlen

259. Michele Andaloro

260. Carol Coricelli

From Belongings to Belonging

261. ELEMENTAL

From Liquid to Stone: A Reconfigurable Concrete Tectonic Against Obsolescence

262. Inge Donovan

263. Jenna Schnitzler

264. Caitlin Mueller

265. Keith J Lee

266. Pitipat Wongsittikan

From Nail to Network: Distributed Micro-Factories for Timber Housing

267. AUAR (Automated Architecture)

From Plantation to Pavilion: Weaving Ecologies in the Plantationocene

268. Zhicheng Xu

269. Kevin Mastro

From Waste to Energy: Infrastructures of Sociability

270. Hubert Klumpner, Chair of Architecture and Urban Design, ETH Darch Zurich

271. Pablo Levine Mardones

272. Thalía Reyes Zambrano

From Waste to Resource: Robotic 3D Printing Recycling Plastics

273. Building Construction Lab, Cornell University

274. David Costanza Studio

275. Fabiola Guzmán, Flora Rural

276. Luisel Zayas, Formateria

FundamentAI

277. ecoLogicStudio

278. Synthetic Landscape Lab, Innsbruck University

279. Urban Morphogenesis Lab, The Bartlett UCL

Gateway To Venice's Waterways

280. Norman Foster Foundation

281. Michael Mauer, Porsche

282. Miguel Kreisler, BAU + Empty

283. Ragnar Schulte, Porsche

284. Christopher Hornzee-Jones, Aerotrope

Geological Microbial Formations

285. Karen Antorveza Paez

286. Benjamin Dillenburger

287. Robert Kindler

288. Dimitrios Terzis

Gieđa dievva ullut / En neve ull / A Handful of Wool

289. Eduardo Cassina

290. Ragnhild Petrikke Gressnes

291. Anna Kristiansen

292. Simone Romy Ritter

293. National Center for Outsider Art / Trastad Collection

Gran Caffè Quadri

294. Teresa Sapey + Partners

295. Aaron Betsky

Great Together

296. Rocio Calzado and Jasper Meurer, Docar films

Grounded Growth: Groundwater's Blueprint for Intelligent Urban Form

297. Anthony Acciavatti

GUSTOSA (Graphic Umwelt Set Theory of Signs and Affordances)

298. Joaquín Perailes Santiago

299. Aitor Frías Sánchez

300. Lucía Jalón Oyarzun

301. Juana María Sánchez Gómez

302. Diego Jiménez López

Hope on Water

303. Sevince Bayrak and Oral Goktas, SO? Architecture and Ideas

Hope Village Community Building

304. Hassell

305. Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia

306. Eckersley O'Callaghan

Hopeful Monsters

307. Winka Dubbeldam and Justin Korhammer, Archi-Tectonics NYC

Hospedería del Teatro: Inhabiting in and from the Poetry of La Ronda

308. Andrés Garcés Alzamora

309. Erick Caro

310. Diletta Cimadamore

311. Rodrigo Daine

312. Ivan Ivelic

HOTLINE

313. Angela Almeida

314. Elyse Frenchman

HouseEurope!

315. HouseEurope!

316. s+ (station.plus, D-ARCH, ETH Zurich)

317. b+ Prototypen

318. CCA—Canadian Centre for Architecture

Housing Stock: Automated Building Layouts for Sustainable Cities

319. Ramon Elias Weber

Hybrid Ecologies: The Planetary Metabolism of AI

320. Martín Tironi

321. Manuela Garretón

Hyper Sponge

322. Huang Jia Wei

Image of the Forest

323. Sonia Litwin

324. Angela Vujic

Impermanences Tractatus

325. New-Territories_S/he_F.Roche

326. Emanuele Coccia

327. Dave Pigram with Shirley Tam, UTS-AFRL

328. Damien Sorrentino

329. Mika Tamori

In the Fold of Shadows: Prosthetic Dialogues

330. Mahwish Khalil

331. Laura-India Garinois

Ingesting Architectures

332. Sumayya Vally, Counterspace

Insoculae

333. Orproject

334. Orlab, University of Cincinnati

Insieme: Track, Trace, and Transform Reclaimed Stories

335. Catherine De Wolf, CEA, ETH Zurich

336. Vanessa Costalonga, CEA, ETH Zurich

337. Clara Blum, CEA, ETH Zurich

338. Océane Durand-Maniclas, CEA, ETH Zurich

Intelli-femina-gens from the Global-South-America

339. Francesca Franchi

340. William Hodges Hendrix

Intermediate Intelligences

341. Giancarlo Mazzanti, El Equipo Mazzanti

342. Lorenzo Castro

Interwoven

343. Diana Scherer

Istanbul: A Way Out

344. Eren Sezer

345. Egemen Sezer

346. Nour Fneich

347. Andrei Calin Teodorescu

348. Raşit Eren Cangür

Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum

349. Studio Zhu Pei

JUNCTION: Engineering an Imaginative Leap

350. WOOD-SKIN, Materea Industries

351. Mammafotogramma

Kampung Admiralty

352. WOHA Architects

Keep on Truckin'

353. Julia Hedges

Khudi Bari

354. Marina Tabassum Architects

La Libreria

355. Diller Scofidio + Renfro

356. Diane von Fürstenberg

357. Schlaich Bergermann Partner

358. Transsolar

Laguna

359. PRODUCTORA

Landscape of Regenerative Voices: Socio-Ecological Corridor

360. Fundación Cerros de Bogotá

361. Diana Wiesner Arquitectura y Paisaje

Le Nouvel KLCC

362. Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Liminis

363. Polymorf

Lithic Chords / Corda Litica

364. Andrea Granitzio, Fondazione Sciola

365. Cristina Morbi, Maetherea

366. Francesco Banchini

Living Architecture: Biophilia

367. Refik Anadol Studio

Living Architecture: From Indigenous Knowledge to Digital Design

368. Green Technologies in Landscape Architecture, Technical University of Munich

369. Living Bridge Foundation

370. Neue Kunst am Ried

Domino 3.0: Generated Living Structure

371. Kengo Kuma, SEKISUI HOUSE – KUMA LAB, The University of Tokyo

372. Yutaka Matsuo, Matsuo - Iwasawa Lab, The University of Tokyo

373. Norihiro Ejiri, Ejiri Structural Engineers

374. Minoru Yokoo, Kengo Kuma & Associates

Local Resource / Collective Knowledge

375. GXN

376. 3XN

377. CITA - Centre for Information Technology and Architecture

Lodging in Time

378. Hyperlocal Design

Lunar Ark

379. IVAAIU City

Machine Mosaic

380. Daniela Rus

Machine View of the City

381. Certain Measures

MAIIA - Mapping with AI for Informal Areas

382. Antonio Vazquez Brust

Manameh Pavilion

383. Rashid Bin Shabib

384. Ahmed Bin Shabib

385. Vladimir Yavachev

386. Yusaku Imamura

387. Jonathan Shannon

Map of Glass

388. Barkow Leibinger

389. capattistaubach

Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre

390. Peter Rich Architects

Margherissima

391. Nigel Coates Studio

392. Ingrid Schroeder, Architectural Association

393. Guan Lee, Grymsdyke Farm

394. John Maybury

395. Michael Keverne

396. Jan Bunge

Mars Hydrosphere

397. Clouds Architecture Office

398. Jun Sato Structural Engineers

Material Bank: Matters Make Sense

399. Stefano Capolongo, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

400. Ingrid Maria Paoletti, Department of Architecture, Built Environment, and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

401. Margherita Palli Rota

402. Konstantin Novosëlov, National University of Singapore

Meta Park: Climate Resilient Urban Planning

403. Ying Li

404. ChengHe Guan

Metabolic Home: New Forms of Cohabitation and Decarbonization in the Dense City

405. Lydia Kallipoliti

406. Areti Markopoulou

407. Post-Spectacular Office

Milano Urban Mine

408. Andrea Bortolotti, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

409. Matteo Clementi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

410. Federico Godino, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

411. Elena Luongo, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

Model Apartment: The Microcosm

412. Jiyong Jeon, Jangmin Choi, and Onejea Lee, Haenglim Architects & Engineers

Monumental Ground

413. Chiara Pradel

414. Michele Moreno

Mutabionts: New Neophyte Landings

415. Elisa T. Bertuzzo

416. Marta Orlando

417. Prerna Bishnoi

MycoMuseum

418. Bhakti V Loonawat and Suyash Sawant, Anomalia

Natural, Artificial, Collective São Paulo

419. Philip Yang

420. Milton Braga

421. Hugo Mesquita

422. Guilherme Wisnik

423. Carolina Bueno Andrade Silva

Nature Trilogy

424. Li Hu and Huang Wenjing, OPEN Architecture

425. Zhang Nan

NATURÓPOLIS

426. Jorge Mario Juaregui

Necto

427. SO-IL

428. Mariana Popescu

429. TheGreenEyl

Oasis d'Aboukir

430. Patrick Blanc

Ocean City

431. Transborder Studio

Oceanic Refractions

432. AM Kanngieser

433. Mere Nailatikau

434. Laisiasa Dave Lavaki

435. Tumeli Tuqota

436. Joseph Kamaru

437. Elise Misao Hunchuck

Open Regeneration of Housing Estates in Barcelona

438. Pere Joan Ravetllat Mira

439. Sara Vima Grau

440. Jesús Quintana Gómez

441. Aleix Salazar Aloy

442. Còssima Cornadó Bardón

443. Marta Domènech Rodríguez

444. Isaac Colin Ramió

Organizing in the Lobby

445. The Architecture Lobby

Orti Generali

446. Stefano Olivari

447. Matteo Baldo

448. Isabella De Vecchi

449. Marco Bottignole

450. Francesca Sardella

451. Giuseppe Moccia

452. Eleonora Ciampi

453. Giuseppe Olivari

454. Omor Faruk

Ostana: Two Community Architectures for Resettlement

455. Antonio De Rossi

Out of the Cave

456. Ana B. Marín-Arroyo

457. Federica Crivellaro

458. Gabriela Amorós

Oxyville

459. Jean-Michele Jarre

460. Maria Grazia Mattei, MEET Digital Culture Center

461. Antoine Picon

Palm Onto-Intelligence

462. Maria Paz Gutierrez

463. Donald Gensler

Participatory Urbanism

464. Zaha Hadid Architects

465. The Block by Block Foundation

466. BlockWorks

PERSPECTIVES

467. Future Cities Laboratory Global

Planet Brain

468. Jeffrey Huang

469. Frederick Chando Kim

470. Mikhael Johanes

471. Muriel Waldvogel

Plant Intelligence

472. Frederika Adam

Plantation Futures

473. Enrique Cavelier

474. Celina Chinyere Abba

Planting Buildings

475. Material Cultures

Post Office Pod: Working from Everywhere

476. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)

477. Recchi Engineering

478. Richard Florida

479. Marialena Nikolopoulou

480. Rohan Silva

481. Anna Maria Scaravella

Post-Extractivist Imaginaries: Ecotopias at the Cultural Boundaries of Global Climate Emergency

482. Maximillian Nowotka

483. Gabriel Visconti Stopello

Priests and Programmers

484. Adam Jasper

Probiotic Tower

485. Design & More International

Production Potential: The Future of Vacant Buildings

486. Versostudio, Arsenalia

487. Field States

Prompts & Provenance: Re-situating Place in Text-to-Image Models

488. Virginia Zangs

489. Judd Smith

Protest Architecture from German Climate Protests in Hambach Forest

490. Oliver Elser, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)

491. Forest Collective from Hambach Forest

492. Something Fantastic

493. MAK – Museum of Applied Arts

Proxy Ocean

494. Florian Kilian Jaritz

495. Franziska Gödicke

Public Map Platform

496. Flora Samuel

497. Irit Katz

498. Caitlin Shepherd

499. Alec Shepley

500. Piers Taylor

Rain and Shine: Climate Responsive Adaptive Architecture

501. Agnes Parker

Ray Harlem

502. Frida Escobedo Studio

503. William Klukowski, Ray

504. Laura Rog, LMXD

Re-Energizing the City : Nuclear Batteries and SMRs

505. INSTANCE

Re-Forming Materials

506. René Rissland

507. Robert M. Hazen

508. Martina Dietrich

509. Sofia Pfister

510. Jürgen Lehmeier

511. Matthias Massari

Re-Leaf

512. Martina Mazzarello, Senseable City Lab, MIT

513. Pietro Pagliaro

514. Sara Beery

515. Fabio Duarte, Senseable City Lab, MIT

516. Umberto Fugiglando, Senseable City Lab, MIT

517. Diego Morra, Senseable City Lab, MIT

518. Jae Joong Lee, Senseable City Lab, MIT

Recycling Intelligences

519. Lluis Ortega

520. Enrique Romero

521. Julia Capomaggi

522. Nil Brullet

Recypark

523. 51N4e

Reflected Heritage: Digital Cultural Landscapes of the US National Park Service

524. Julie Deanna McGilvray

525. Angelina Ribeiro-Jones

526. Brent R. Fortenberry

527. John-Mark Collins

528. Randall Frambes Mason

Reimagining Waters from Source to Land: The Living Archive of the Orontes River

529. Joelle Deeb

Relational Wood Systems

530. Helen & Hard Architects

Reservoirs of Venice

531. Dietmar Offenhuber

532. Orkan Telhan

Resourceful Intelligence: Enhance Urban Mining in the Built Environment

533. Park

534. Accurat

535. Gabriele Masera, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

536. Francesco Pittau, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

537. Michele Versaci, Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

Rethinking Materiality: Natural Resources and Human Resourcefulness

538. Anupama Kundoo

Revival of Ordinary Trees

539. Dong Gong, Vector Architects

Revolutionizing Clean Energy: Integrating Advanced Nuclear Solutions and the Built Environment

540. Pininfarina

541. newcleo

542. Fincantieri

Roma è una Cometa

543. Umberto Vattani

544. Giampaolo Nuvolati

545. María Margarita Segarra Lagunes

546. Cristiana Collu

547. Giuseppe D'Acunto

Rural Rebellion

548. Christoph Hesse Architects

Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA)

549. MASS Design Group

Sea Oasis - Survival Architecture

550. Dotdotdot

SEEK

551. Nicholas Negroponte

Sian Ka'an Reforestation Nursery

552. Rodríguez + de Mitri

Sidewalk Toronto's Master Innovation and Development Plan

553. Daniel L. Doctoroff

554. Joshua Sirefman

Smoke Screen

555. Virginia San Fratello

Soft Infrastructure

556. Jaakko Heikkilä

557. Emil Lyytikkä

Solar Cooker

558. GRACE

559. Ekaterina Golovatyuk

560. Giacomo Cantoni

Song of the Cricket

561. University of Melbourne with:

562. Alexander J. Felson, Urban Ecology and Design Lab (UEDLAB), Faculty of Architecture, Building and

Planning, University of Melbourne

563. Filippo Maria Buzzetti, Fondazione Museo Civico di Rovereto/IC Parise di Arzignano

564. Miriama Young, Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, University of Melbourne

565. Theresa Jones, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne

566. Enzo Moretto, Esapolis Grande Museo Vivente degli Insetti

567. Will Carter (Yiradyuri / Ngunnawal), Indigenous Partnerships, University of Melbourne

568. Alice Kesminas, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne

569. Jagannath Aryal, Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA), Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Melbourne

570. Michael Kearney, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne

571. Ary Hoffmann, School of Biosciences, University of Melbourne

Sound Greenfall

572. Sofia Boarino

Space Garden

573. Aurelia Institute

574. Heatherwick studio

575. Brent Sherwood

SpaceSuits.Us: A Case for Ultra Thin Adjustments

576. Emily Ezquerro

577. Jerónimo Ezquerro

578. Charles Kim

579. Stephanie Rae Lloyd

580. Emma Sheffer

581. Sam Sheffer

Speakers' Corner

582. Christopher Hawthorne

583. Johnston Marklee

584. Florencia Rodriguez

Specific Gravity

585. Mattaforma

Stone Clouds: European Data Centers

586. Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect

Stonecrust: The Microbeplanetary Infrastructure of Lithoecosystems

587. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

588. Gokce Ustunisik

Sun Stone

589. Ensamble Studio

Surface/Subsurface: The Contours of Changing Climates

590. WEISS/MANFREDI - Michael A. Manfredi, Marion Weiss

T-an, the art of Utushi

591. Tomohisa Miyauchi

592. Naoko Tamura

593. Kunimitsu Hata

594. Atsuko Mochida

595. Simone Shu-Yeng Chung

Talking to Elephants

596. Marc Sherratt Sustainability Architects

597. Franco Schoeman

Teatro Verde

598. CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)

599. Chuck Hoberman

600. Hanif Kara and Ed Tibuzzi, AKTII

Tech-Community Driven Living Labs: Fostering Care Ecologies at Tecnológico de Monterrey

601. Alfredo Hidalgo

602. Emanuele Giorgi

603. Carlos Cobreros

604. Maria Elena de la Torre Escoto

605. Maximillian Nowotka

Terms and Conditions

606. Transsolar

607. Bilge Kobas

608. Daniel A. Barber

609. Sonia Seneviratne

Terraforms: Designing Complex Material Systems

610. Enza Migliore

611. Matteo Convertino

612. Amedeo Martines

Territorial Design and Long Institutions of Intelligence

613. Chen Chu

Thammasat Urban Rooftop Farm

614. Watcharapon Nimwattanagul and Kotchakorn Voraakhom, LANDPROCESS

The 10%

615. Sebastian Gonzalez Quintero

The Analects of Gaudí

616. Mark Burry

The Architecture of Virtual Water

617. Benedetta Tagliabue - EMBT Architects

618. w a t e r s p a c e

The Biology of the City

619. Manuel Orazi

The Curse of Dimensionality

620. Laura Kurgan

621. Adeline Chum

622. Michael Krisch

623. Adam Vosburgh

624. Jia Zhang

The Dis-Orientalist

625. Lina Ahmad

626. Roberto Fabbri

627. Omair Faizullah

628. Marco Sosa

The Dunes: Resilient Communities

629. WXY architecture + urban design

630. RISE (Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity), Jeanne DuPont

The Earth After X Billion

631. Joyce Hsiang and Bimal Mendis, Plan B Architecture & Urbanism

The Kitintale Collective

632. Priscilla Namwanje

The Langtou Experiment

633. Yung Ho Chang , Atelier FCJZ

634. Shen Min, Guangdong Vipshoop Philanthropic Foundation

The Living Orders of Venice

635. Studio Gang

THE ORIGIN: The Venetian Lagoon

636. Yann-Arthus Bertrand

The Only Flowering Plant in the Ocean

637. Vessel

The Other Side of the Hill

638. Beatriz Colomina

639. Roberto Kolter

640. Patricia Urquiola

641. Geoffrey West

642. Mark Wigley

The Perimeter of Architecture: Amid the Elements

643. Sylvia Lavin

644. Emanuel Admassu and Jen Wood, AD—WO

645. Erin Besler, Besler & Sons

646. Rachaporn Choochuey, all(zone)

647. DESIGN EARTH

648. First Office

649. Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample, MOS

650. DK Osseo-Asare

651. A/P Practice

The Refreshing Choir

652. Philippe Rahm architectes

The Reincarnated Grid

653. Trung Mai

The Ritual, The Void, The Repair

654. Limbo Accra

The Shifting Alpine Landscape

655. Francesco Garofalo, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano

656. Chiara Geroldi, DAStU, Politecnico di Milano

657. Cecilia Furlan, Boku University

658. Edoardo Bracchi, Openfabric

659. Jennifer Fauster, Boku University

660. Maria Camila Katich, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano

661. Luis Miguel Ocampo

662. Laura Cristina Parra, Openfabric/Politecnico di Milano

663. Emilie Stecher, Boku University

The Storm: Architectures of Vernacular Geoengineering

664. Eva Franch i Gilabert and Jose Luis de Vicente, FAST

The Third Paradise Perspective

665. Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte

The Tide

666. Marco Bressan

667. Mat Travizano

668. Jose Aguirre

669. Andrés Ortiz

670. Ivan Raskovsky

671. Joaquin Bressan

672. Albert Martinez

THERMOCENE

673. Giorgio Ferrero and Rodolfo Mongitore, MYBOSSWAS

674. EX.

675. ARTECO

676. KINO Produzioni

Thoravej 29—Repurposing Itself

677. Hampus Berndtson

678. philmann architects

Three Landscape Essays: Mobile Ecosystems for Future Climates

679. Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco

680. Lys Villalba

681. Montserrat Bonvehi

682. Seth Denizen

Time Reclaiming Structures

683. Dima Srouji

684. Piero Tomassoni

Tiny Penthouses: A Reincarnating Masterplan via XL 3D printing

685. Hedwig Heinsman

To Grow a Building

686. Nof Nathansohn

Tracing the Voids: Adapting the Ordinary

687. Shweta Ranpura

Tradition meets Innovation: Evolving Stoneworks Through 3D Concrete Printing

688. Marco Galasso

689. Roberto Cognoli

690. Giovanni Marinelli

691. Ernesto Cesario

692. Daniele Berdini

Transforming Legacy: The Evolution of Extractive Cultures in the European Arctic

693. Stefano Tornieri

694. Agatino Rizzo

Transspecies Kitchen

695. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

696. Natalie Schrauwen

Uncommon Knowledge: Plants as Sensors

697. Sonia Sobrino Ralston

Underground Climate Change

698. Subsurface Opportunities and Innovations Laboratory, Northwestern University

699. GEOEG

700. ENERDRAPE

Uni(wi)fied: Community-Designed, Community-Owned WiFi Structures in Harlem

701. Catherine Ahn

702. Fabrizio Furiassi

Unpredictable Atmosphere

703. Lucia Rebolino

Urban Evaporative Cooling and the Ecological Semiotics of Heat and Pollution in Athens

704. Jon Goodbun

705. Aran Chadwick

706. Flora McLean

707. Rosa Schiano-Phan

708. Juan Vallejo

Urban Heat Chronicles

709. Emma Greer, C40 Cities

710. Azra Aksamija, MIT Future Heritage Lab

711. Elisabetta Bianchessi, T12 Lab

712. Alberto Wolfango Amedeo D'Asaro, QuasiQuasi

713. Anna Doneda, Project for People

VAMO

714. Circular Engineering for Architecture Lab, ETH Zurich

715. Digital Structures Group

716. MIT Morningside Academy for Design

717. Anku

Vela Celeste: Reimagining Home

718. CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati (Coordinator)

719. Gaetano Manfredi

720. Laura Lieto

Venice Forever: From Reality to Imagination

721. Cibic Workshop

722. Andrea Rinaldo

Venice in Conversation

723. Eytan Mann

724. Eliyahu Keller

725. Mark Jarzombek

Vessels for Liminal Dialogues

726. Fundación Organizmo

727. Alice Grandoit-Šutka

Voice of Commons

728. Giulia Foscari, UNA/UNLESS

Volcanic Infrastructures

729. Cristina Parreño Alonso

730. J. Roc Jih

731. Skylar Tibbits

Water Cities

732. Taller Capital

Water-Filled Glass: Fluid Architecture and Liquid Engineering

733. Water-Filled Glass

734. Hydro Building Systems, Wicona Europe

Weather Premium

735. Eduardo Castillo-Vinuesa

736. Luiza Crosman

Wetland Enmeshments: Water Cables and Data in Quilicura, Chile.

737. Serena Dambrosio

738. Nicolas Diaz

739. Marina Otero Verzier

Wetland Games

1. Nomeda Urbonas

2. Gediminas Urbonas

3. Raphael Mathevet

4. Indre Umbrasaite

5. Alexander Eriksson Furunes

Where Everyone is an Architect

740. Hady Sanad

Where the Flow Ends

741. Mass Collective

WikiHouse: Architecture for the People by the People

742. Open Systems Lab

Wine Country

743. David Hurtado

Wireframe of Life

744. Better Shelter

X-UTOPIA

745. FUTURESEARCH STUDIO

Yawanawá Sacred Village

746. André Corrêa do Lago

747. Marcelo Rosenbaum

748. Fernando Serapião

749. Guilherme Wisnik

Zero-Carbon Futures: AI-Driven Participatory Building Design

750. George Guida

751. Daniel Escobar

752. Tatjana Crossley

753. Giovanna Elizabeth Pillaca Morote

Zhangjiakou Village - Research Centre for Earth Architecture

754. Christoph Hesse Architects

755. Luo Studio

Editor's Note: The information displayed about each pavilion here has been officially provided by the organization.

