Libraries for Children: Dynamism, Flexibility, and Adaptability in Interiors

What is the vision for a 21st-century library? How can architecture professionals foster the interest of new and future generations in reading? Globally, the rapid growth of communication technologies, along with the increase in available information and the constant need to update knowledge, brings with it new educational approaches, cultural practices, and community activities that involve the creation of more dynamic spaces capable of adapting to different functions simultaneously. The connection with play, the integration of other uses, or even the incorporation of new technologies typically play a central role in the interiors of contemporary libraries designed for a young audience.

Beyond the various forms of expression or existing languages, the concept of the library as the quintessential space for storing books has evolved to involve multiple purposes and users simultaneously. Whether public or private, university, school, or specialized, the role of the library within the framework of the "information society" increasingly demonstrates a broad field of action from which to foster a love of reading and develop learning habits. As William S. Maugham states, "To acquire the habit of reading is to construct for oneself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life."

According to UNESCO, the planet is inhabited by 8.000 million people, with a large proportion still lacking access to information technologies. In a landscape of changing teaching and learning habits, adaptable and flexible interior designs using local construction techniques and materials, as seen in various micro-libraries developed in urban and rural environments, highlight the ability to introduce younger generations to topics related to environmental care, reducing the environmental footprint, respecting heritage, citizen participation, and more.

More Than Libraries: The Integration of Furniture and Recreational Installations

Given the many technological, recreational, and entertainment options available to children, it is a challenge to create fluid, multifaceted, and dynamic reading spaces that capture their attention away from these distractions while considering their needs. How can architecture contribute to the education and learning of young children?

At the Winthrop Library in the United States, the team at Johnston Architects chose to incorporate natural design elements into the space, such as a sculptural "learning tree," while the interior renovation of the Hebi Branch Library at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music's Experimental School featured perforated bookshelves with habitable "caves," creating more introverted environments for children. Just as reading and play coexist in the Pingtan Book House, the introduction of different types of spatial play allows for the creation of more exciting reading environments for children, where organically shaped seating, colorful community islands, and other furnishings are organized to maintain permeability, flexibility, and continuity in the interiors.

The combination of different materials such as wood, stone, textiles, nets, etc., provides ample possibilities for entertainment, dynamism, and adaptation to future uses. The L’échappée project in France blends with its surroundings by showcasing the use of different materials in an open-plan space, while the JUANZONG Bookstore & Café in China also aims to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior with an open-plan layout where the design and arrangement of furniture, along with lighting, guide people's experiences. Furniture is no longer just a utilitarian object; it becomes a tool for optimizing space, and shaping behaviors, and interactions.

In Dialogue with the Community: More Than Children's Reading Spaces

Extending beyond their mere function as book storage spaces, library projects such as the Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center or the Colonia Héctor Caballero Library in Mexico aim to rehabilitate deteriorated libraries or municipal infrastructures through citizen participation. By seeking to become community spaces, they strengthen the sense of belonging within communities and create meeting points with cultural activities, multipurpose areas, and more.

While projects like Mariam's Library in Tanzania also aim to create welcoming and inclusive environments for learning, creativity, and community participation, they also incorporate a commitment to the site's architectural heritage, an appreciation of local construction techniques, and sustainability. Similarly, the Warak Kayu Microlibrary in Indonesia seeks to foster people's interest in reading, but in this case, it aims to create a new urban landmark for the region. Alternative and complementary programs to the library are conceived, transforming the building into a community center, promoting sustainable design solutions, and adding value to the urban space.

On the other hand, the Qinfeng Library in China seeks to integrate with the environment by creating shared spaces for interaction between the school's cultural life and the community. The spatial composition extends beyond traditional reading areas to host seminars, exhibitions, exchanges, performances, and more. Additionally, the design explores a path towards low carbon emissions in harmony with the local natural environment.

Without Limits: The Opening of Libraries to Multiple Uses

While there are projects like The Red Brick Library in South Korea that do not define their purposes or users to break the stereotype of being just spaces for reading books, in many cases, defining the audience that will inhabit these spaces helps create personalized experiences where the needs to be met are clear. By putting children at the center of attention, the design of Adams Street Library in Brooklyn provides spaces for learning activities, storytelling, books, and views of Brooklyn Bridge Park, while also integrating new collections, technologies, and programming for teens and young adults. Another example conceived as a multifunctional reading space for both adults and children is The Book Room in India, which promotes reading and sharing knowledge through design thinking.

So, what is an open library, and what benefits do they bring to educational spaces? Located in the central hall of Vič Primary School in Ljubljana, the Open Library by ARP Studio creates a common space for children enriched by books as objects of knowledge. Being accessible at all times, it serves as a multifunctional space capable of transforming into a temporary classroom, storytelling area, book presentation venue, social space, or a place to do homework. This "open library" design principle is also present in Hankou Junior High School Library in China, where the reading space is expanded without boundaries.

