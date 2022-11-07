Submit a Project Advertise
Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Courtyard

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Library, Community Center
Monterrey, Mexico
  • Architects: Proyecto Reacciona
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Comex, Trimble
  • Lead Architect : Antonio Garza Ferrigno
  • City : Monterrey
  • Country : Mexico
Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Courtyard
© Paco Alvarez

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of the abandoned school building in Colonia Pueblo Nuevo was the fifth intervention within the Crear Comunidad-program by the Asociación Civil Proyecto Reacciona. Crear Comunidad seeks to locate libraries or municipal infrastructures in poor condition to reform them through citizen participation.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paco Alvarez

Our fifth project consisted of the renovation of an abandoned public school building. This old school, which is now administered by the municipal authorities, will be the new home of a new secretary of the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo León. The old campus is made up of five roofed areas, divided by a central courtyard and a multipurpose field on one side. This old school was reformed using a methodology that aims to provide a quality public space that would serve as a positive meeting point for the community, allowing the crime prevention secretary to carry out their daily activities.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Interior Photography
© Paco Alvarez

While working on the project, we were able to identify three main problems. 1) The space lacked a uniform facade and a union between all its areas 2) the interior spaces were already obsolete and needed reconfiguration to adapt to their new needs 3) The sense of belonging of the community needed to be reinforced with the space of the project.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Paco Alvarez

To solve the first point, we proposed to generate a second facade that would unite, through its outline, the five working areas. This second facade was made of concrete blocks exposing its holes towards the outside. We wanted this wall that embraced the old school building to allow us to create a new facade that stood out in height and shape from the context. The old school building was painted in its entirety in a yellow tone, which can be seen through the holes of the aforementioned latticework. With the selection of colors we seek to unify both elements.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona
Elevation
Elevation

The vastness of this wall is interrupted by extractions in most of the corners, which allows for creating a better connection between the exterior and interior space. Cylinder-shaped benches were placed around the entire development, with the purpose of forming spaces for contemplation. A garden area was created in the central part of the project, which allows the user to have a relaxation space at the door of each interior area.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Interior Photography, Shelving, Sofa, Table, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Paco Alvarez
Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Paco Alvarez

The crime prevention secretary needed administrative areas and spaces for psychological consultations. They also required a space where they would be able to give talks to large groups. On the other hand, the community requested a space where they could go to study outside of class hours and a place to watch movies and/or documentaries. Through the use of different shapes and colors, we seek to achieve dynamic spaces. Multifaceted spaces, that will encourage the development of multiple activities according to the needs of each moment.

Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Paco Alvarez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

About this office
Proyecto Reacciona
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico
Cite: "Casa Nueva Esperanza Community Center / Proyecto Reacciona" 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

