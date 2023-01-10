Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects

Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects

Save
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects

Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamWinthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenWinthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, BeamWinthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, BeamWinthrop Library / Johnston Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library, Other Facilities
Winthrop, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond

Text description provided by the architects. Washington State’s Methow Valley has a combined population of 14,000-20,000 part and full-time residents. The town of Winthrop in the heart of the valley was previously underserved by a small library with inadequate access to resources and services. Residents were eager for change. By prioritizing community collaboration in the design process, the architects were able to quantify the community’s hopes for their new library while directly addressing what wasn’t working, creating Winthrop’s ideal civic space.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond
Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography
© Benjamin Drummond

With considerable input from the community, the region's specific needs were met by Johnston Architects (JA) with local support from Prentiss Balance Wickline Architects (PBW) – namely, reimagined spaces for gathering, connection, and discovery. Their existing library lacked space for community programs, did not have adequate space to manage the library’s collection of materials, and limited the community’s access to technology, with little or no space to work or study.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Image 17 of 19
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan

Spearheaded by the Friends of Winthrop Library organization, hundreds of requests were collected through JA’s Hopes & Dreams charrette process, identifying the most important program elements desired by future patrons. To meet these needs, JA designed a new 7,300 SF library that supports the entire region.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Benjamin Drummond

When searching for design inspiration for the new library, JA looked first at the beauty of the surrounding natural environment. The building sits with its long axis pointing to Mt. Gardner, and its entrance toward the Methow River. It physically reflects the crossroads of the mountains and river, and the crossroads of the community, where neighbors can gather, learn and explore. A strict Westernization code for buildings near the historic frontier town’s center challenged the architects to create a design befitting the community’s identity while complementing the rugged natural environment and prevailing architectural vernacular of Winthrop.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond
Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond

Inspired by the open-air agrarian buildings in the region, the design includes broad overhangs, open roof trusses, and visible structures. Hay barns, with their wide, sheltering roofs and airy side walls composed of trusses and braces that give a delicate, yet strong impression proved a perfect model for the building. The hay barn form is historic, authentic, and practical; all qualities aligned with the new Winthrop Library.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond
Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving
© Benjamin Drummond

Completing numerous daylighting and energy studies, the design team shifted window openings, doorways, overhangs, and a slatted wooden scrim to best control heat gain and glare during the Methow Valley’s arid summers. Natural design elements were also brought into the space, including a sculptural “learning tree” that provides an interior niche. A cozy fireplace beckons patron from the front door to the far end of the space, where large windows frame the unique Methow landscape.

Save this picture!
Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Benjamin Drummond

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Winthrop, Washington 98862, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Johnston Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesUnited States
Cite: "Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects" 10 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994775/winthrop-library-johnston-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags