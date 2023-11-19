Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  5. L’échappée / Atelier WOA

Library
Herblay, France
  • Architects: Atelier WOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salem Mostefaoui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Barthès bois, Briand Bois Construction, Philippe d’Art, Pouget Consultants
  • Architects: Atelier Angel Architecte , Studio Martial Marquet
  • Landscape Architect: Agence 22°
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Game and multimedia library
  • City: Herblay
  • Country: France
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Salem Mostefaoui

‘‘L’échappée’ (or the ‘escapade’) stands for a place of meetings and exchanges, and a call to culture. A contemporary forum where both younger and older generations should feel at home. “L’échappée” of Herblay-sur-Seine embodies the simple paradox of a landmark building that seeks to blend into its environment.

L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Column, Beam, Arcade
© Salem Mostefaoui
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Salem Mostefaoui
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Image 16 of 18
Plan - Ground floor
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Beam
© Salem Mostefaoui

It maintains a strong relationship with its topography. From the ground, the forecourt transforms into terraced steps, gradually becoming a structure. The construction changes as it rises, transitioning from a mineral base with massive stone (extracted from the quarry of Saint-Maximin located 30 km away) to a fine metal mesh, culminating in a landscaped roof. This gentle curtain cascading from the roof offers nuances depending on the glazed or opaque sections it covers.

L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows
© Salem Mostefaoui
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Salem Mostefaoui
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Image 17 of 18
Section

The dynamic effect of this uplift is a call—an invitation to enter, to be entertained, informed, and share. The expansive interior volume consists of a completely open plan, providing maximum flexibility and adaptability for future uses.

L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Closet, Handrail
© Salem Mostefaoui
L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Salem Mostefaoui

The roof is built as a fifth facade. Completely green and free of technical elements, it integrates the building into the landscape, offering a qualitative and unobstructed view to the surrounding structures. In the manner of Haussmannian buildings, wood and stone come together and interlock to form a durable and high-quality construction principle.

L’échappée / Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Salem Mostefaoui

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Herblay sur Seine, France

Atelier WOA
Materials

WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryFrance

Cite: "L’échappée / Atelier WOA" 19 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009915/lechappee-atelier-woa> ISSN 0719-8884

