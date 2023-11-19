L’échappée / Atelier WOA

+ 13

Library • Herblay, France Architects: Atelier WOA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2227 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Salem Mostefaoui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Barthès bois , Briand Bois Construction , Philippe d’Art , Pouget Consultants

Architects: Atelier Angel Architecte , Studio Martial Marquet

Landscape Architect: Agence 22°

Program / Use / Building Function: Game and multimedia library

City: Herblay

Country: France

‘‘L’échappée’ (or the ‘escapade’) stands for a place of meetings and exchanges, and a call to culture. A contemporary forum where both younger and older generations should feel at home. “L’échappée” of Herblay-sur-Seine embodies the simple paradox of a landmark building that seeks to blend into its environment.

It maintains a strong relationship with its topography. From the ground, the forecourt transforms into terraced steps, gradually becoming a structure. The construction changes as it rises, transitioning from a mineral base with massive stone (extracted from the quarry of Saint-Maximin located 30 km away) to a fine metal mesh, culminating in a landscaped roof. This gentle curtain cascading from the roof offers nuances depending on the glazed or opaque sections it covers.

The dynamic effect of this uplift is a call—an invitation to enter, to be entertained, informed, and share. The expansive interior volume consists of a completely open plan, providing maximum flexibility and adaptability for future uses.

The roof is built as a fifth facade. Completely green and free of technical elements, it integrates the building into the landscape, offering a qualitative and unobstructed view to the surrounding structures. In the manner of Haussmannian buildings, wood and stone come together and interlock to form a durable and high-quality construction principle.