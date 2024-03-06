Mariam’s Library / Parallel Studio

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Library, Community
Tanzania
  Architects: Parallel Studio
  Area: 100
  Year: 2024
  Photographs:
    Nassor Othman
  Lead Architect: Mai Al Busairi
Text description provided by the architects. The inspirations and key concepts for the development of the project stemmed from Parallel Studio's commitment to giving back to both local and global communities through their Parallel Gives Program. Mariam’s Library was conceived with the aim of providing enhanced educational opportunities to the students of Zanzibar. The project sought to align with the curriculum while serving both Beit Ras School students and the Mwanyanya community.

Difficulties and setbacks encountered included the challenge of balancing traditional architectural elements with modern design principles while respecting Zanzibar's architectural heritage. Additionally, as non-locals, every moment is crucial! Our daily tasks include material research, price analysis, budgeting, on-site supervision, project management, all done in 34 days. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the team, particularly in the face of health challenges. When a team member contracted a contagious eye disease that was spreading at that time, swift action was taken to safeguard the health and safety of the entire team."

Construction techniques employed in the project involved integrating traditional building methods with modern approaches to ensure structural integrity and sustainability. The principal materials used were carefully selected to honor both the environment and local craftsmanship, prioritizing sustainability and authenticity. Nature such as rain, sun and wind played a vital role as a member of the design team, helping to maintain sustainability efforts on track.

  • Clay bricks play the role of both exterior and interior materials, helping to cool down temperatures during the summer season.
  • Fiber corrugated roofing was installed along the edges of the building to allow daylight to filter in and provide ambient lighting that gently washes the walls.

The spatial configuration of Mariam’s Library was carefully planned to optimize functionality and ensure easy navigation for visitors. The space is divided into two zones. Firstly, a designated area for reading and study was designed akin to a stage to maximize seating capacity. Secondly, an open space for community engagement and group activities was integrated to promote collaboration and social interaction. The main objective behind these spatial decisions was to create a welcoming and inclusive environment conducive to learning, creativity, and community involvement. This was achieved through close collaboration between architects and community members, enabling a thorough understanding of their needs and preferences. The result is a space that fulfills both practical and aesthetic requirements.

Address: Unguja, Tanzania

Parallel Studio
