Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library, Elementary & Middle School, Educational Interiors
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: TALI DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey! Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fórmica
  • Lead Architect: Tsai Shian-Gung
© Hey! Cheese
Text description provided by the architects. Reverse the traditional image about libraries in school!　

Hankou junior school has a 30-year-old campus which is a square layout classroom building. Time gave the campus a courtyard full of trees, and the corridors are like around the forest. The library is located on the second floor, a 180 m² rectangle, the longitudinal side has faced the forest, but the windows and anti-theft bars blocked the view. The library turned into a storeroom filled with books.

© Hey! Cheese
Plan
Plan
© Hey! Cheese
“Open Library” is the basic principle for design. We tore down the window sills and placed glass walls. Bring the light into the library, and let the view out of the forest. The simple design lets the reading space expand unlimitedly.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
“Place A Forest” is the main spirit of the library layout. The irregular curved shelves are like the forest in the courtyard, the aisle around the shelves is like the corridors around the forest. The shelves contain the rich knowledge in the books, just like the forest conserves the rich ecology. The different concaves are not only to increase the collection of books but also create the funny reading space. Besides the interior, we try to extend the reading atmosphere to the outside. Along the corridor, we create the bar reading table toward the forest.

© Hey! Cheese
Axo
Axo

White is the base color of space, and the wood figure of Arauco plywood shelves is the main character of the library. On the ceiling, we reuse the abandoned aluminum latticed windows, hang on the ceiling like the branches and leaves, the light leaks from the sky!

© Hey! Cheese
This is a small library for the school, but it also is a window for students to explore the world outside the classroom, let us make the space more interesting to attract kids to open the window.

© Hey! Cheese
Cite: "Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN" 04 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969536/lishin-elementary-school-library-tali-design> ISSN 0719-8884

