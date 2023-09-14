Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. South Korea
  5. The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture

The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture

Save
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture

The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, ChairThe Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairThe Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, ShelvingThe Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, ShelvingThe Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library
Gangdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: G/O Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:tqtq studio
  • Lead Architect: Juyoung Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© tqtq studio

Text description provided by the architects. The library did not define its purpose by allowing it to be used in various ways, breaking away from the stereotype that it is a space for only reading books. Various spaces such as bar tables, seminar rooms, and long tables are good for use alone or for many people.

Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© tqtq studio
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Image 24 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© tqtq studio
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, Chair, Countertop
© tqtq studio

The type of visitor was also not specifically defined. Therefore, residents will visit the library more often. With frequent visits by residents, it becomes a village library where people gather and communicate through books and teas.

Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography
© tqtq studio
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© tqtq studio

This library has a different shape from the existing one. The bookcase was built on the wall rather than as furniture so that it became a wall. The pillar was also hidden by a book curation that selects books according to a specific subject, making them invisible.

Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© tqtq studio
Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Image 25 of 27
Diagram

The library consists of a space suitable for many people, alone in small groups, and several spaces that can be selected according to their use. Unlike conventional libraries, libraries with various spaces become spaces for residents' frequent cultural life.

Save this picture!
The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© tqtq studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gangdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
G/O Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea
Cite: "The Red Brick Library / G/O Architecture" 14 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006776/the-red-brick-library-g-o-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags