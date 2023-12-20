Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects

25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects

Save
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects

Known internationally as the world’s foremost voice on all things color, Pantone’s Color of the Year program has been predicting and even directing color trends for 25 years – reflecting the cultural environment across multiple creative sectors that use the language of color and color psychology such as branding, marketing, fashion, and product design to name a few, as well as architecture and design.

But color trends aren’t just about what’s hot and what’s not. Color plays an important role in stimulating the senses, evoking memories or feelings based on past experiences and collective influences around the world. In the color psychology of retail design, for example, the existence of specific hues has been found to alter consumers’ comfort and energy levels, ultimately dictating shoppers’ preferences and behavior. In medical environments, combining a neutral base with calming accent colors has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety.

25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 2 of 5625 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 3 of 5625 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 4 of 5625 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 5 of 5625 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - More Images+ 51

Color psychology, however, is not an exact science. When used in simple, single-line statements, the ‘science’ part has often been simplified to such an extent that it’s rendered meaningless, even entering the realm of unhelpful pseudoscience, and can result in the demonization or typecasting of certain colors. By each year focusing on a new cultural color phenomenon, one of the original purposes of the Color of the Year program, as Pantone explains, is to ‘inspire people to look at color in a different way,’ opening up a new world of colorful opportunity.

Combined with personal preferences, a small dose of color psychology and, of course, inspiration from ArchDaily’s project archive, architects and designers can refer to the Pantone Colors of the Year to ensure they hit just the right tone, whether it's on-trend or not. Here’s a look back at some of the most recent colors of the year, along with project examples that use them.

2023 Pantone Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 2 of 56

A deep, rich red with hints of dark and mature pink, ‘Viva Magenta is brave and fearless,’ introduces Pantone of their choice for Color of the Year 2023. ‘A pulsing color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,’ Viva Magenta became part of the trending movement of maximalism in 2023. The strong color choice was representative of a ‘verve for life and a rebellious spirit, full of audacity, wit and inclusivity.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta:

Ground Floor House – Serralves / oitoo

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 6 of 56
© Attílio Fiumarella

Sikbang Maru Pavilion / one-aftr

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 7 of 56
© Jang Mi

Gwang-ju View Folly / Moon Hoon

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 8 of 56
© Kim Chang Mook

Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 9 of 56
© Carolina Lacaz

A6K Workspace / Traumnovelle

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 10 of 56
© Philippe Braquenier

Delphi LUX, Cinema / Batek Architekten + Ester Bruzkus Architekten

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 11 of 56
© Marcus Wend

Call Me MOSAIC Bookstore / TurtleHill

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 12 of 56
© Jason Guo

Crimson Sequence / Admin Studio

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 13 of 56
© Seyed MohammadHossein Sadatian

Miryang Pool Villa / Moon Hoon

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 14 of 56
© Facestudio

Collective Housing in Baró Tower / MIAS Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 15 of 56
© José Hevia

2022 Pantone Color of the Year: Very Peri

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 3 of 56

In 2022, Pantone showed their Color of the Year selection wasn’t simply about pointing to a spot on the colorwheel. Without an existing shade they felt could suitably represent the current color culture, Very Peri was specifically created for the purpose. Named after Periwinkle, a shade somewhere between lavender and blue, the choice represented the transformative times in which it was selected. ‘Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways’ explains Pantone.

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 – Very Peri:

Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 16 of 56
© Alex Filz

House TEC 205 / Moneo Brock Studio

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 17 of 56
© Adrián Llaguno – Documentación Arquitectónica

YU! Hotel / Alfredo De León Méndez

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 18 of 56
© JAG Studio

Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 19 of 56
© Luke Hayes

The Year / Estudio Guto Requena

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 20 of 56
© Fran Parente

The Soundwave / penda

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 21 of 56
© Xia Zhi

Northwestern Sailing Center / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 22 of 56
© Mike Schwartz Photo

Massy Logements / du Besset-Lyon Architectes

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 23 of 56
Courtesy of du Besset-Lyon

Ziggo Dome / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 24 of 56
© Jannes Linders

Purple Hill House / IROJE KHM Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 25 of 56
© JongOh Kim

2021 Pantone Color (combination) of the Year: Illuminating (yellow) and Ultimate Gray

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 4 of 56

At a time (late 2020) when the COVID-19 pandemic had broken apart the world, the combination of two colors for Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year was ‘a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting,’ recall Pantone. Choosing a color combination – of ‘bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity [and a] quietly assured Ultimate Gray encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and resilience’ – for only the second time in the program’s history, the two colors highlight the best in each other when brought together.

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color(s) of the Year 2021 – Illuminating and Ultimate Gray:

Industria / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 26 of 56
© Fred Howarth

Speising Fire Station / Illiz Architektur

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 27 of 56
© tschinkersten

Student Hotel / The Invisible Party

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 28 of 56
© Steve Herud

Tetuan Coliving / ch+qs arquitectos

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 29 of 56
© Imagen Subliminal

Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 30 of 56
© Jomar Bragança

Treves & Hyde / Grzywinski+Pons

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 31 of 56
© Nicholas Worley

Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 32 of 56
© Mariela Apollonio

Ham on Wheels / External Reference Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 33 of 56
© Lorenzo Patuzzo

Plataforma Zero KIOSK / A2OFFICE

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 34 of 56
© AL.MA Photography | Alexandra Marques

Gymnastics Building / Heams & Michel Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 35 of 56
© Serge Demailly

2020 Pantone Color of the Year: Classic Blue

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 5 of 56

‘Suggestive of the sky at dusk,’ explains Pantone, of the 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue is filled with the peacefulness of an unending night sky. Associated with the setting of one day and the speculative emergence of another, Pantone describes the selection as ‘highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 – Classic Blue

ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 36 of 56
© Johnny Umans

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 37 of 56
© MMCM Studio

Aera Bakery / Gonzalez Haase Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 38 of 56
© Thomas Meyer / Ostkreuz

Tricolor Trilogy Pavilions / People’s Architecture Office

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 39 of 56
© Suzhou International Design Week

Papyrus Flagship Store / WGNB

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 40 of 56
© Yongjoon Choi

School René Beauverie / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 41 of 56
© Eugeni Pons

Nostos House / TANAT

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 42 of 56
© Sergio López

Deepsea Coffee / Parallect Design

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 43 of 56
© Yixiang Wang

The Lighthouse Young People’s Centre / Associated Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 44 of 56
© Craig Holmes

Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 45 of 56
© Junia Mortimer

2019 Pantone Color of the Year: Living Coral

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 46 of 56

Combining effervescent vibrancy with the authenticity of nature, Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Living Coral is ‘an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens,’ introduces Pantone. The bright, enigmatic, and almost fluorescent mixture of pink, orange, and red was chosen in ‘reaction to the onslaught of digital technology in daily life. Seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy, the engaging nature of Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity, symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 – Living Coral

Uncommon Store / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 47 of 56
© Yongjoon Choi

Donut & Coffee Shop in Daejeon / KKOL Studio

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 48 of 56
© Dong-gyu Kim

XYTS Shop / WGNB

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 49 of 56
Courtesy of WGNB

Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 50 of 56
© Raul Jichici

KerryOn Living Room / Spark Architects

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 51 of 56
Courtesy of Spark Architects

Bullguer Center / SuperLimão

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 52 of 56
© Israel Gollino

Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 53 of 56
© Adrien Williams

Innovation Lab / AIM Architecture

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 54 of 56
© Dirk Weiblen

4 Nurseries / Schemaa

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 55 of 56
© Sébastien Andréi

University Library of the University of Amsterdam / Ira Koers + Roelof Mulder

Save this picture!
25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects - Image 56 of 56
© Roelof Mulder & Ira Koers

Find out about Pantone’s latest Color of the Year 2024: Peach Fuzz

Find these colorful projects in this ArchDaily folder created by the author.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects" 20 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011240/25-years-of-the-pantone-color-of-the-year-50-colorful-trend-matching-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags