25 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year: 50 Colorful Trend-Matching Projects

Known internationally as the world’s foremost voice on all things color, Pantone’s Color of the Year program has been predicting and even directing color trends for 25 years – reflecting the cultural environment across multiple creative sectors that use the language of color and color psychology such as branding, marketing, fashion, and product design to name a few, as well as architecture and design.

But color trends aren’t just about what’s hot and what’s not. Color plays an important role in stimulating the senses, evoking memories or feelings based on past experiences and collective influences around the world. In the color psychology of retail design, for example, the existence of specific hues has been found to alter consumers’ comfort and energy levels, ultimately dictating shoppers’ preferences and behavior. In medical environments, combining a neutral base with calming accent colors has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety.

Color psychology, however, is not an exact science. When used in simple, single-line statements, the ‘science’ part has often been simplified to such an extent that it’s rendered meaningless, even entering the realm of unhelpful pseudoscience, and can result in the demonization or typecasting of certain colors. By each year focusing on a new cultural color phenomenon, one of the original purposes of the Color of the Year program, as Pantone explains, is to ‘inspire people to look at color in a different way,’ opening up a new world of colorful opportunity.

Combined with personal preferences, a small dose of color psychology and, of course, inspiration from ArchDaily’s project archive, architects and designers can refer to the Pantone Colors of the Year to ensure they hit just the right tone, whether it's on-trend or not. Here’s a look back at some of the most recent colors of the year, along with project examples that use them.

2023 Pantone Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

A deep, rich red with hints of dark and mature pink, ‘Viva Magenta is brave and fearless,’ introduces Pantone of their choice for Color of the Year 2023. ‘A pulsing color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,’ Viva Magenta became part of the trending movement of maximalism in 2023. The strong color choice was representative of a ‘verve for life and a rebellious spirit, full of audacity, wit and inclusivity.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta:

2022 Pantone Color of the Year: Very Peri

In 2022, Pantone showed their Color of the Year selection wasn’t simply about pointing to a spot on the colorwheel. Without an existing shade they felt could suitably represent the current color culture, Very Peri was specifically created for the purpose. Named after Periwinkle, a shade somewhere between lavender and blue, the choice represented the transformative times in which it was selected. ‘Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways’ explains Pantone.

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 – Very Peri:

2021 Pantone Color (combination) of the Year: Illuminating (yellow) and Ultimate Gray

At a time (late 2020) when the COVID-19 pandemic had broken apart the world, the combination of two colors for Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year was ‘a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting,’ recall Pantone. Choosing a color combination – of ‘bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity [and a] quietly assured Ultimate Gray encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and resilience’ – for only the second time in the program’s history, the two colors highlight the best in each other when brought together.

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color(s) of the Year 2021 – Illuminating and Ultimate Gray:

2020 Pantone Color of the Year: Classic Blue

‘Suggestive of the sky at dusk,’ explains Pantone, of the 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue is filled with the peacefulness of an unending night sky. Associated with the setting of one day and the speculative emergence of another, Pantone describes the selection as ‘highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 – Classic Blue

2019 Pantone Color of the Year: Living Coral

Combining effervescent vibrancy with the authenticity of nature, Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Living Coral is ‘an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens,’ introduces Pantone. The bright, enigmatic, and almost fluorescent mixture of pink, orange, and red was chosen in ‘reaction to the onslaught of digital technology in daily life. Seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy, the engaging nature of Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity, symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits.’

10 projects that use Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 – Living Coral

