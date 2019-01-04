World
  6. KerryOn Living Room / Spark Architects

KerryOn Living Room / Spark Architects

  • 19:00 - 4 January, 2019
KerryOn Living Room / Spark Architects
Courtesy of Spark Architects

  • Interiors Designers

    Spark Architects

  • Location

    KerryOn Park, No.1378 Huamu Rd, Pudong, Shanghai, China

  • Designers in Charge

    Stephen Pimbley, Wenhui Lim

  • Design Team

    William Nguyen Van Thanh Ha, Luca Maccarinelli, Xi Yang

  • Client

    Kerry

  • Area

    120.0 m2
Courtesy of Spark Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The living room is a place for gathering, a space for parents to spend time with their children and a place for workshops and events. Spatial flexibility, mobility and privacy are key considerations in integrating and layering of key functions such as concierge, event space, library, parents’ zone and washroom.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
This child’s garden of curiosities is set in a forest clearing and is surrounded by 3-dimensional treehouse stages for curated events. The space is illuminated by a canopy of large backlit tree leaves and colourful forest birds sitting on branches. The forest floor is lined with child friendly stepped seating that also houses space for books and cushions in the colours of the KerryOn brand. The colours in hues of orange, yellow, blue and green are used throughout in the spirit of a fun place to be.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
Activities like parent-child yoga, arts and crafts workshops, movie screenings and marketing launches are held in the forest clearing. A large artwork and projection wall faces the clearing and is visible from the entrance to “the living room” an attractor of curious passersby.

Axonometric
Treehouses
The “Open House” which sits at the threshold of the living room and the shopping mall houses the concierge, storeroom and washroom. A privacy screen formed by a “forest fence’ with integrated shoe storage for leaning on, reading and phone charging while parents wait for their children.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
The “parents’ menagerie” terraced seating with locker storage is a hangout space where parents can watch and engage with activities. The area also contains an information panel and vending machine.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
The “Learning House” is an extension of the terrace seating around the forest clearing and is the most private space of within the “Living room” with library shelves and reading “nooks” clad in padded fabrics.

Sketch. Image Courtesy of Spark Architects
The KerryOn Living Room was inspired by Henri Rousseau’s naïve paintings of exotic landscapes, an environment that we believe would be exciting and inspiring for young children.

— Stephen Pimbley, Director of Spark.

Sketch. Image Courtesy of Spark Architects
Forest fauna and flora
The layout, scale and detail of the KerryOn “Living Room” are designed ergonomically prioritising child safety with ease of adult monitoring. The theme of the enchanted forest is applied across the spatial planning and design detailing. Timber textures are applied across the majority of the interior with “touch and feel” lively orange, yellow green and blue tones of the KerryOn visual identity providing contrast.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
The treehouses are designed with abstracted silhouette cutouts of overlapping tree branches, detailed with functional devices camouflaged in mini versions of the treehouses and the forest bird lights.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
A playful glowing KerryOn super graphic “K” greets passers-by at the threshold of the Living Room welcoming members to the Enchanted Forest and a culturally enriched day out at the mall. According to Stella Zheng, the project manager, the team aims to create a parent-child care design which offers liveliness and great memories for users of the space.

Courtesy of Spark Architects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spark Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Interior Design China
Cite: "KerryOn Living Room / Spark Architects" 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898188/living-room-at-kerry-pudong-spark-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

上海浦东嘉里城 LIVING ROOM / SPARK 思邦建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

