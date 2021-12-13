We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Pantone Reveals "Inventive and Transformative" 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone Reveals "Inventive and Transformative" 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone has revealed its Color of the Year for 2022; 17-3938 Very Peri, a brand new color "whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity". The shade falls under the blue color family but with violet red undertones, illustrating the fusion of our modern times and how the digital world has morphed with our physical one. In architecture, shades of periwinkle blue and lavender have long been used in installations, commercial spaces, and lighting, instilling an overall calming, optimistic, and positive effect on the human mind.

OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro SorokevychHotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAAMathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke HayesAera Bakery / Gonzalez Haase Architects. Image © Thomas Meyer / Ostkreuz+ 13

Inspired by the transformative times the world is currently undergoing, Very Peri represents the global zeitgeist of the moment and our emergence from a long period of isolation. Using the dynamic virtual world - following the rise of gaming and the metaverse - as a main source of inspiration, the shade reflects the liberation, exploration, and creativity that the digital space delivers. 

The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer. Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us. -- Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute

Read on to discover 10 projects that use Pantone’s 2022 color of the year.

Welcome Gallery / Thomas Roszak Architecture

Welcome Gallery / Thomas Roszak Architecture. Image © Scott McDonald-Hedrich
Welcome Gallery / Thomas Roszak Architecture. Image © Scott McDonald-Hedrich

Tori Tori Restaurant / Rojkind Arquitectos + ESRAWE Studio

Tori Tori Restaurant / Rojkind Arquitectos + ESRAWE Studio. Image © Paul Rivera
Tori Tori Restaurant / Rojkind Arquitectos + ESRAWE Studio. Image © Paul Rivera

Helix Bridge / Cox Architecture with Architects 61

Helix Bridge / Cox Architecture with Architects 61. Image © Cristopher Frederick Jones
Helix Bridge / Cox Architecture with Architects 61. Image © Cristopher Frederick Jones

Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture

Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz
Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz

Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA
Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA

Twin Bricks / Atelier Tekuto

Twin Bricks / Atelier Tekuto. Image © Makoto Yoshida
Twin Bricks / Atelier Tekuto. Image © Makoto Yoshida

OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau

OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro Sorokevych
OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro Sorokevych

Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes
Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

Aera Bakery / Gonzalez Haase Architects

Aera Bakery / Gonzalez Haase Architects. Image © Thomas Meyer / Ostkreuz
Aera Bakery / Gonzalez Haase Architects. Image © Thomas Meyer / Ostkreuz

Constituyentes Fachada Iluminada / Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Constituyentes Fachada Iluminada / Taller David Dana Arquitectura. Image © Alessandro Bo
Constituyentes Fachada Iluminada / Taller David Dana Arquitectura. Image © Alessandro Bo

For the past 23 years, the Pantone Color of the Year selection, which is put together yearly by Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute™ look into design trends, socio-economic conditions, art, entertainment industry, technology, fashion, and all areas of design for new color influences. Every year, the selection inspires product development and purchasing decisions in numerous industries, such as fashion, interior design, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

For more projects that use Very Peri and similar shades, check the author's MyAD Folder.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Pantone Reveals "Inventive and Transformative" 2022 Color of the Year " 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973451/10-projects-that-use-pantones-newly-revealed-inventive-and-transformative-2022-color-of-the-year> ISSN 0719-8884

