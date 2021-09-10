We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Italy
  5. Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture

Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture

Save this project
Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture

© Alex Filz© Alex Filz© Alex Filz© Alex Filz+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Milano, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and people are closely intertwined and through the creation of a space, the connection between the individuals within a space is encouraged. This was the starting point for the installation designed by noa*. The concept proposes a kind of light and sound landscape, which welcomes visitors as they enter the exhibition. On either side of the doorway, a crown of structural light-beams open up, each one at different heights, visually amplifying the sequence of the 17th-century portico that serves as the setting for the installation.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The result is a sculptural work that combines various elements, including light, sound and movement, in direct dialogue with people and with the space. The light beams create relationships, building ‘bridges’ between people. The light reacts to the presence of visitors and at the same time interprets the way they relate to each other.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Through a ‘transsensorial’ mechanism, a light and musical score is created that is not only closely related to mass and volume, and thus to the number of visitors, but also becomes the driving force behind the installation. The result is an original and unique choreography of light and sound, which further enriches the visitors’ emotional journey.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The 34 beams forming the crown of lights on either side of the entrance are made of stainless steel and coated with mirror, amplifying the presence of the people encompassing the space around them. Each element varies in height from 2.50 m to 4.00 m and has a triangular cross-section of 7x7 cm2.

Save this picture!
Front View
Front View

The technical skill and know-how of the South Tyrolean company EWO has made it possible to translate the concept of interactivity into a functioning system of light and technology. The steal light-beams are illuminated by LED units which are installed vertically and equipped with an innovative anti-glare technology called ewoLightTile.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The sound, by Ebner Film + Music, was designed especially for this installation and programmed to react to the diversity of situations detected by the sensors. It is regulated by loudspeakers placed in the exhibition area of the installation, while the sensors that control light and sound according to the interactions between people are distributed along the 34 beams.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Festa del Perdono, 7, 20122 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
noa* network of architecture
Office

Products

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationItaly
Cite: "Transsensorial Gateway / noa* network of architecture" 10 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968210/transsensorial-gateway-noa-star-network-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream