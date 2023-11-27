Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo

Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo

Save
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo

Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, ColumnGround Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior PhotographyGround Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, WindowsGround Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, WindowsGround Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: oitoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  221
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Attílio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column
© Attílio Fiumarella

Text description provided by the architects. Following the completion of the ground floor house, and the broader research, reground Porto, oitoo was commissioned with yet another opportunity to reuse and repurpose an unused ground floor space.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography
© Attílio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Attílio Fiumarella

We found a commercial space that has stayed vacant since it was originally built in 1996. After a quarter of a century, it became abundantly evident that other uses should be considered. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Attílio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Image 41 of 43
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink
© Attílio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Attílio Fiumarella

As it is often the case in similar contexts, these spaces present unique features that allow them to become generous, domestic spaces featuring relatively large areas, open spatial layouts, high ceilings, and a backyard asking to become something else. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Attílio Fiumarella

oitoo adapted this ground floor to a residential function, activating the relatively secluded street and restituting the permeability in the backyard, with a new garden. All this is in close vicinity to one of Porto's cultural landmarks - Serralves Park and Museum. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Image 38 of 43
Illustration - After

This project demanded a thorough reflection upon specific themes of interior design: mediating between the public and private realm, designing and organizing the internal domestic space; considering natural and artificial lighting needs in an exceptionally deep plot; considering finishes and materiality; considering the opportunities that high ceilings present to define an internal “topography”; rethinking the use of the backyard, from a logistic area to an effective expansions of the inside realm – an “outside room”, open towards the sky.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Image 40 of 43
Illustration - After
Save this picture!
Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Attílio Fiumarella

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
oitoo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Ground Floor House - Serralves / oitoo" [Casa no Rés do Chão - Serralves / oitoo] 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010202/ground-floor-house-serralves-oitoo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags