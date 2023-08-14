Color Psychology in Retail Design: From Establishing Brand Identity to Influencing Customer Behavior

Save this picture! Brando Ice Cream Shop / SOLAR. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

In the world of retail, competition is fierce. Brands find themselves in pursuit of distinguishing their presence and developing intimate connections with their customers. Amidst the array of products they offer, thoughtful brands recognize the value of curating immersive retail environments that empathize with the core of consumers' sentiments and desires. In retail design, color stands as a powerful instrument that affords brands the means to articulate their values, evoke emotions, and carve memorable shopping experiences into the minds of their patrons. Color transforms retail centers into more than spaces for transactions - it positions strategic interior design as a marketing tool to attract and retain customers.

+ 2

At a fundamental level, human beings use their senses to collect information from the environment and ascribe meaning to it. Color, as a strong sensory input, can evoke various feelings and associations rooted in cultural and personal experiences. For instance, blue may evoke feelings of trust and reliability, while red can elicit excitement and urgency. The art of color theory finds its influence across diverse domains - in residential design to orchestrate moods across spaces, within hospitals and centers of care to facilitate healing, and in retail design to influence consumer behavior. A user's store preferences, dwell time, and shopping preferences are profoundly impacted by the presence of certain hues. By strategically employing colors, designers can mold customers' moods, attitudes, and purchase decisions, making it a crucial aspect of retail design.

Color theory and color psychology stand as essential pillars in retail design as their impact spreads through consumer emotions, perceptions, and behaviors. About 62% to 90% of consumers feel that they subconsciously judge a retail environment based on its color within the first 90 seconds of viewing a store. Thoughtful use of color can create a cohesive brand identity, evoke desired emotions, guide customer experiences, and ultimately drive purchase decisions, fostering a stronger connection between the brand and its customers. The selection of color and materials amplifies brand narratives, conjuring feelings of aspiration while articulating a brand's aims. It also aids customers in a holistic understanding of a brand’s ethos, which is becoming increasingly important as customers being to expect brand transparency. Color has the potential to set the initial impressions of space and the perceived quality of the offerings, thus shaping the consumer journey from the first encounter to the final transaction.

Related Article You Have to Be There: 4 Retail Spaces That Buy Into Experience

According to Cestrian, a visual brand communications company, “The human brain was not designed to navigate the retail environment. But the retail environment has been carefully crafted to navigate the peculiarities of the human brain.” Color has the power to shape influential retail designs in the following ways:

Establish Identity

Branding is the art of crafting a distinct identity for a company or product, and color emerges as a vital factor in this creative process. In retail design, color wields remarkable influence, firmly establishing and fortifying a brand's essence. Colors possess the capacity to evoke emotions, forge connections, and convey messages, making them an invaluable tool in shaping how consumers perceive and engage with a brand. A consistent infusion of specific colors across various touchpoints—logos, store interiors, packaging, or marketing materials—creates a bridge of visual recognition. The selection of unique and distinctive colors can elevate a brand above competitors while forming a visual emblem that lodges the brand firmly within consumer memory. Every color carries meaning. Brands strategically leverage this aspect to communicate their character - green might signify eco-friendliness, while gold exudes luxury. The choice of colors also delves into demographics and target audiences, tapping into their preferences to facilitate a strong rapport.

Guide Customer Journeys

Color storytelling takes branding a step further by using colors not only for recognition but also to create an immersive shopping experience and convey an emotional narrative. Colors cultivate distinct emotional spheres within a store, steering occupants through a variety of experiences. Employing color-coded segments and wayfinding strategies assists users in navigating the space, enhancing their shopping experience. A warm palette at the entrance may extend a cordial invitation, while serene hues in the layout coax visitors to explore leisurely. Within the layout, colors partition different zones—product showcases, checkouts, and unwinding spots. By using contrasting or bold colors in specific areas, retailers can draw attention to key sections and create focal points that guide customers through the store. Additionally, the colors employed at the storefront and entrance are pivotal in enticing passersby and luring them inside.

Enhance Brand Recall

In a world saturated with visual stimuli, the consistent application of specific colors within a retail setting cultivates brand recognition. Color amplifies brand recognition by an impressive 80%. This, in turn, catalyzes heightened sales, as brand familiarity fosters consumer trust. The strategic infusion of color within retail spaces serves as a mnemonic device, etching the brand into the subconscious memory of consumers. The association of products and services with brand-specific colors quietly shapes purchasing behaviors, standing as triggers that conjure the brand's presence when seen elsewhere. The store's overarching color palette and atmosphere influence the emotions and memories tied to the shopping journey. Positive recollections pave the way for revisits, as customers yearn to relive those pleasant moments.

Capture Attention

Colors possess an innate capability to capture attention, a trait that proves invaluable in the retail realm. This characteristic becomes a strategic asset when directing focus toward particular products and offerings, consequently amplifying sales potential. Among the spectrum, red emerges as an attention-grabbing color, surpassing other hues in its visual impact. It is effectively used during product sales to forge a sense of urgency, promoting impulse purchases. Alternatively, blue creates a tranquil environment, encouraging prolonged browsing within the store. This leisure atmosphere nurtures exploration, ensuring shoppers encounter the full array of offerings in the space. Employing contrast intensifies the power of attention manipulation by crafting distinct focal points. Color contrast highlights key products, promotions, or store sections, guiding customers' gaze and journeys. Color preferences vary among different demographics, which designers must keep in mind —vivid, bold hues resonate more with younger consumers, while neutral shades find favor among older shoppers.

Influence Behaviour

Understanding the psychological impacts of colors arms designers with a strategic toolkit to shape captivating shopping experiences, ultimately cultivating customer engagement and loyalty. Research shows that colors can be used to elevate or diminish desire, influence moods, soothe consumers, and even shorten perceived wait times. Employing warm shades within waiting zones manipulates users’ perception of time—customers feel more at ease and stay longer, encouraging exploration before making a purchase. Beyond this, colors influence how consumers perceive product value and quality. Serene, neutral tones insinuate dependability, while dynamic, vibrant shades beckon innovation and excitement. These nuanced perceptions intricately steer consumers along their purchasing journeys, coloring the decisions they make.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture presented by Sto.



Material, texture, sheen, and color are inseparable – the identity of a building becomes clear in an Architect’s choices of how these come together. Considering the lifecycle of a building from design, occupation, and legacy, we understand that achieving the right expression is tantamount to the success of a building. Sto’s innovative materials and data-driven color system complement design ambitions with technical knowledge and rigorous testing, to offer possibilities, accuracy, and longevity when Building in Color.



Produced by Sto, the short documentary ‘Building in Colour’ is a cinematic exploration into the role of materials and color in architecture, taking the work of Stirling Prize-winning architect Michael Wilford CBE (1938 – 2023) as its starting point.



Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.