Refurbishment in Architecture

Tetuan Coliving / ch+qs arquitectos

Tetuan Coliving / ch+qs arquitectos
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Residential
Madrid, Spain
  Arquitectos: ch+qs arquitectos
  Area: 10764.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Imagen Subliminal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AACC MITSUBISHI, Claraboyas maydisa, Cortizo, Gresite Hisbalit

  • Lead Architects

    Jose Maria de Churtichaga, Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo, Nathanael Lopez

  • Builder

    Amarco
Text description provided by the architects. Urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg is known for his theory of the "third place". According to him, one's sense of personal fulfilment is derived from having beyond the realms of home and workplace an informal space where social bonds are formed.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Cowork and coliving are part of these new third-place-spaces created to develop human activity for the new generation of citizens, people that understand workspace and home as a service, but a service that has to be aligned with their aspirations and beliefs, a place that give them a sense of "belonging".

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

We refurbish this residential building from the 60s in a quiet traditional neighbourhood of Madrid, transforming traditional oversized apartments into a coliving experience for 20 people.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

This is a whole community, where every room has a private bathroom, and they share a whole set of common areas as kitchen, coworking place, living room, bike parking, amazon lockers, a private fridge in the kitchen area…and a fantastic terrace to enjoy Madrid´s weather.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Who are the users of this community? Mainly workers that come for a short mission to Madrid or people enjoying their first job, postgrad students…and even now a football player lives here and defends the advantages of sharing.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Section 02
Section 02
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The aim of the project was to respect and enhance the memory of the old building, keeping some of the character but transforming it in a vibrant space to live.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

It has been a great exercise of adaptive reuse, and we think this is the way to bring new life to the historical and central neighbourhoods.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

ch+qs arquitectos
Mixed Use Architecture Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Buildings Residential Spain
"Tetuan Coliving / ch+qs arquitectos" 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

