World
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, ChairCloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, HandrailCloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade, Chair

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten, Decoration & Ornament, Educational Interiors
China
  Architects: TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
  Area:  10236
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:MMCM Studio, HereSpace
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Co.Work, Dianyue, Nora
  Lead Architects: Xiang Wang, Wenmu Tian
  Collaborators: Ran Qi, Wentao Zhu, Qian Li, Xuebo Yang, Zhe Tang, Hui Li, Xueping Jiang, Jinshan Gan
  Clients: Chengdu Wanxiang Mengtai Education Management Group Co. Decoration Centre of Chengdu Wanhua New City Development Co.
  Client Team: zhen Song、Taoyu Wang、Xijun Liu、Xiaoxu Fu、Lidan Luo
  China
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows
© HereSpace

Text description provided by the architects. Cloud Kindergarten is located in Chengdu's LuxeLakes next to the Cloud Park, near one of LuxeLake's early water surfaces. 16 classes of kindergarten are integrated into the technologically advanced building volume, as if it were a spaceship from the future.

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© HereSpace
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 29 of 36
Axonometric
Axonometric
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair
© MMCM Studio

In addition to the functionality required to fulfil the pedagogical needs, we wanted to make some changes in the design. In the last decade, the dissemination of information and knowledge has changed dramatically, but we still have certain images of kindergartens: bright colours, neat and tidy activity units, etc. We tried to construct an interior organisation with a system of public spaces to present a miniature city and society. We try to construct an indoor organisation with a system of public space, presenting a miniature city and society. We hope that children can learn manners and proportion through public space, build friendship through sharing and respect, and develop a sense of scale and materialised aesthetic perception through physical measurement from an early age.

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© MMCM Studio
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 32 of 36
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© MMCM Studio

Instead of the usual entrance hall, we chose to create a sense of ritual and spatial hierarchy rather than a larger spatial scale to create the feeling of entering the park. We built a science fiction dome to divide the multiple functions of the entrance, to fit the art installation, to return to the size of the children and to create more spatial layers. From the public space to the classroom, the connecting space is not only a walkway, but also a shelter for open and closed spaces: pocket parks, corner plazas and sports facilities. Using shaped and poorly lit spaces, we have created experiential spaces linked by story lines: a baking barn, a space farm, a buildable construction site, a stockpile warehouse, and a vertical forest. We intentionally blurred the boundaries between play and learning in the space, allowing children to discover, extend and learn through the experience.

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© HereSpace
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 30 of 36
Axonometric
Axonometric
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 34 of 36
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Arch
© HereSpace

The classrooms have taken on the role of "home" and are no longer separated into activity rooms and group bedrooms. We introduced the elements of a home: bread tiles, warm coloured bathrooms, furniture with lines. The classroom is no longer a closed box, but rather a living room with freely arranged activity spaces visible through the windows, which not only expresses the different personalities of each class, but also gives the children a sense of being at home.

Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Handrail
© MMCM Studio

Project location

Address:Luxelakes Eco-City, Tianfu Avenue South Extension, Tianfu New District, CD，Sichuan，China

About this office
TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
Materials

WoodSteelStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenInterior DesignDecoration & OrnamentEducational InteriorsChina

"Cloud Kindergarten of Luxelakes / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS" 17 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

© MMCM Studio

