ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

City: Geel

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. A private pool with a canopy and pergola creates a new ‘garden room’ at the back of the garden. The wooden structure gets a soft blue color. This combines nicely with the greenery of the garden.

The color seems to be a perfect mixture of the blue shades of the pool and the sky, and the green of the garden.

The rhythm of the structure of the canopy takes on a slightly different cadence than the structure of the pergola. Under the canopy, there is a compact studio and sanitary facilities. This space is covered with polycarbonate. The construction is semi-transparent and lights up.

The pergola is kept in balance by a chimney. The chimney becomes the gathering place in the garden. The garden construction is light and fits completely into the greenery!