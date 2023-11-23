Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Belgium
  5. ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

Save
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Facade, Steel, Windows, Beamge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Facadege(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Facade, Gardenge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Facadege(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Geel, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Janda Vanderghote
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Johnny Umans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HMG, Rubio Monocoat
  • Lead Architects: Indra Janda, Menno Vanderghote
  • Structure Engineer: Stansoen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. A private pool with a canopy and pergola creates a new ‘garden room’ at the back of the garden. The wooden structure gets a soft blue color. This combines nicely with the greenery of the garden.

Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Johnny Umans

The color seems to be a perfect mixture of the blue shades of the pool and the sky, and the green of the garden.

Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Facade
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography
© Johnny Umans

The rhythm of the structure of the canopy takes on a slightly different cadence than the structure of the pergola. Under the canopy, there is a compact studio and sanitary facilities. This space is covered with polycarbonate. The construction is semi-transparent and lights up.

Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography
© Johnny Umans

The pergola is kept in balance by a chimney. The chimney becomes the gathering place in the garden. The garden construction is light and fits completely into the greenery!

Save this picture!
ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Johnny Umans

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Geel, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Janda Vanderghote
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionBelgium
Cite: "ge(LUIF)el Pool Pavilion / Atelier Janda Vanderghote" 23 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010061/ge-luif-el-pool-pavilion-atelier-janda-vanderghote> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags