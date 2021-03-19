XYTS Shop / WGNB

+ 27

Client: Shinsegae International

City: Gangnam-gu

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. XYTS is a fashion select shop, showcasing over 100 brands in Gangnam, Seoul.

Our design for XYTS began with a spatial concept of “molding cocoon”. A simple geometric form undergoes through a molding frame, resulting an unexpected result. We treated each of the original form, the molding frame and the result as spatial objets that products are displayed within.

The original form became a monumental background of a lounge, and the molding frame and what came out from the frame shares an iconic color, orange, to illustrate the process of “molding cocoon”. Lastly, the outcome objet are developed into a pavilion structure resembling a cocoon, which greets customers into the store with sales items displayed within.

During the project, we collaborated with a Seoul-based acrylic artist and designer, Rahee Yoon, in fabricating translucent acrylic furniture that embodies the concept color of the store.