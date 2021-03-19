We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
XYTS Shop / WGNB

XYTS Shop / WGNB

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  Architects: WGNB
  Year:  2020
  Client:Shinsegae International
  City:Gangnam-gu
  Country:South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. XYTS is a fashion select shop, showcasing over 100 brands in Gangnam, Seoul.

Diagram 01
Diagram 01
Our design for XYTS began with a spatial concept of "molding cocoon". A simple geometric form undergoes through a molding frame, resulting an unexpected result. We treated each of the original form, the molding frame and the result as spatial objets that products are displayed within.

The original form became a monumental background of a lounge, and the molding frame and what came out from the frame shares an iconic color, orange, to illustrate the process of "molding cocoon". Lastly, the outcome objet are developed into a pavilion structure resembling a cocoon, which greets customers into the store with sales items displayed within.

Diagram 02
Diagram 02
During the project, we collaborated with a Seoul-based acrylic artist and designer, Rahee Yoon, in fabricating translucent acrylic furniture that embodies the concept color of the store.

Project location

Address:442 Dosan-daero, Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

WGNB
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "XYTS Shop / WGNB" 19 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

