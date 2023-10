International Architecture Awards 2023 Announces Winners in Chicago, Illinois

Save this picture! © Cemal Emden, Gizem Uçar | Divan Kuruçesme Venue / GAD Architects

For the 18th year, the International Architecture Awards has returned to celebrate outstanding architectural achievements globally. Based in Chicago, these awards feature exceptional new buildings, urban planning projects, and landscape architecture of 2023. Additionally, this month, the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB 5) is currently taking place in the city. Both the awards and the Biennial attempt to shed light on each country’s architectural, design, cultural, and social trends.

Since the inception of the International Architecture Awards in 2005, this annual program has served as a platform for celebrating contemporary architecture. Moreover, the awards institution believes in architecture’s potential to enhance the quality of life for individuals globally. This year, the selected winners span 48 countries, from Ethiopia to Tokyo and New York to Nova Scotia.

Read on to discover the winners of the 2023 edition.

Civic and Community Centers

Commercial Buildings

SubStation No. 164, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fjmtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fjmtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd. Built Head Office/SubStation No. 164, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fimtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fimtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd. The Foundry, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fjmtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia by fjmtstudio Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd. The Press, Costa Mesa, California, USA by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Corporate Office Buildings

Culture and Museums

Displays and Installations

Column Matrix, Tangshan, China by Field Conforming Studio

Tangshan, China by Field Conforming Studio Boundless Theater, Shandong, China by Kong Xiangwei Design Studio

Shandong, China by Kong Xiangwei Design Studio ENERGY/SUSTAINABILITY

EDGE Suedkreuz Berlin, Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA

Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA Tower of Light, Manchester, United Kingdom by Tonkin Liu

Manchester, United Kingdom by Tonkin Liu Sunflower Station — The Electric Fuelling Station of the Future, Canada by Sanyou Architectural Design Firm (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Canada by Sanyou Architectural Design Firm (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Kobelco Power Moka Meline, Moka, Tochigi, Japan by Takenaka Corporation

Expositions

Government Buildings

Arthur J. Altmeyer Federal Building, Woodlawn, Maryland, USA by Snow Kreilich Architects and HGA Architects & Engineers

Woodlawn, Maryland, USA by Snow Kreilich Architects and HGA Architects & Engineers Royal Norwegian Embassy Renovation, Washington, D.C., USA by Fentress Architects

Washington, D.C., USA by Fentress Architects U.S. Consulate General Matamoros, Mexico, Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico by Richärd Kennedy Architects

Health Care/Hospitals

Burma Hospital, Magyizin, Myanmar by a+r Architekten

Magyizin, Myanmar by a+r Architekten Acıbadem Healthcare Group Headquarters Project, Istanbul, Turkiye by Gensler and Norm Architects Inc. and FXCollaborative

High Rises / Skyscrapers

Hotels / Hospitality

Two Triangles, Ulsan, South Korea by architect-K

Ulsan, South Korea by architect-K Umani Hotel, Varna, Bulgaria by STARH

Varna, Bulgaria by STARH Artificial Topography, Seoul, South Korea by LESS Architects

Seoul, South Korea by LESS Architects Faust Haus, St. Helena, California, USA by Aidlin Darling Design

St. Helena, California, USA by Aidlin Darling Design Hotel Natura Extension, Rogla, Slovenia by Enota, projektiranje, d.o.o.

Rogla, Slovenia by Enota, projektiranje, d.o.o. Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing, China by College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University

Nanjing, China by College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University DIVAN Kurucesme, Istanbul, Turkiye by GAD Architecture

Istanbul, Turkiye by GAD Architecture The Dean Hotel, Cork, Ireland by Wilson Architecture

Cork, Ireland by Wilson Architecture W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Aedas

Industrial

CheckMate Winery, Oliver, British Columbia, Canada by Olson Kundig Architects and Meiklejohn Architects Inc.

Oliver, British Columbia, Canada by Olson Kundig Architects and Meiklejohn Architects Inc. Hood Bike Park Pavilion, Boston, Massachusetts, USA Elkus Manfredi Architects and Offshoots Landscape Architects

Institutional

Staten Island Animal Care Center, Staten Island, New York, USA by Garrison Architects

Libraries

Three Centers and One Base of Meishan, Meishan City, China by Dalu Architecture Design Firm

Meishan City, China by Dalu Architecture Design Firm Charles Nègre Media Library, Grasse, France by Ivry Serres Architecture and Beaudouin Architectes

Manufacturing

New Manufacture De Haute Horlogerie Audemars Piguet, Le Locle, Switzerland by Kunik de Morsier architectes

Le Locle, Switzerland by Kunik de Morsier architectes Luxottica Digital Factory, Milan, Italy by Park Associati

Milan, Italy by Park Associati Sinovac High-Tech Achievements Transformation Project, Beijing, China by Aedas

Mixed-Use

Rosenthaler Strasse 43-45, Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA

Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA Pangyo Alphadom City 6-1, 6-2BL Mixed Use Development, Seongnam, Republic of Korea by Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd. and NBBJ

Seongnam, Republic of Korea by Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd. and NBBJ Benesta Benleo Acibadem, Istanbul, Turkiye by TAGO Architects

Istanbul, Turkiye by TAGO Architects With Harajuku, Tokyo, Japan by Takenaka Corporation

Tokyo, Japan by Takenaka Corporation Aviapolis X, Vantaa, Finland by Huttunen-Lipasti Architects

Vantaa, Finland by Huttunen-Lipasti Architects The Knigtsbridge Estate, London, United Kingdom| by Fletcher Priest Architects

Monuments

Zhuji Historical Memorial Hall, Zhuji, Shaoxing, China by The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)

Zhuji, Shaoxing, China by The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD) Kulturzentrum Mattersburg, Mattersburg, Austria by HOLODECK architects ZT GmbH

Multi-Family Housing

Mirai House of Arches, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India by Sanjay Puri Architects

Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India by Sanjay Puri Architects Lakeside Village at University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, USA by ArquitectonicaGEO

Coral Gables, Florida, USA by ArquitectonicaGEO CasaNova, Rotterdam, The Netherlands by Barcode Architects

The Netherlands by Barcode Architects Triiiple Housing, Vienna, Austria by Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT Gmb

Vienna, Austria by Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT Gmb Brückenkopf Bern | Conversion of Office Building Into Housing, Bern, Switzerland by Bauart Architekten und Planer AG

Bern, Switzerland by Bauart Architekten und Planer AG PEDRE, Mexico City, Mexico by JSa and MTA+V

Mexico City, Mexico by JSa and MTA+V Real de los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico by JSa and MTA+ V

Mexico City, Mexico by JSa and MTA+ MeyerHouse, Singapore, Republic of Singapore by WOHA

Singapore, Republic of Singapore by WOHA Case Nel Verde, Bisceglie, Italy by PS_Architetture

Private Houses

Monolithoi House, Mani, Greece by Desypri & Misiaris Architecture

Mani, Greece by Desypri & Misiaris Architecture Stairway to the Stars, Los Angeles, California, USA by MINARC

Los Angeles, California, USA by MINARC DNA Alpine, San Miguel County, Colorado, USA by CCY Architects

San Miguel County, Colorado, USA by CCY Architects Elk Range Overlook, Aspen, Colorado, USA by CCY Architects

Aspen, Colorado, USA by CCY Architects Mevorach Studio, Des Moines, Iowa, USA by substance

Des Moines, Iowa, USA by substance Liknon, Samos, Greece by K-Studio

Samos, Greece by K-Studio Suspension House, California, USA by Fougeron Architecture

California, USA by Fougeron Architecture Solarlux Beach Cabin On Baltic Sea, Poland by Peter Kuczia Architect

Poland by Peter Kuczia Architect Desert Palisades, Palm Springs, California, USA by Woods + Dangaran

Palm Springs, California, USA by Woods + Dangaran Manhattan Beach House, Manhattan Beach, California, USA by Montalba Architects

Manhattan Beach, California, USA by Montalba Architects Trestle Residence, Napa Valley, California, USA by Aidlin Darling Design

Napa Valley, California, USA by Aidlin Darling Design Spring Mill House, Virginia, USA by Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect

Virginia, USA by Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect RO54, Los Angeles, California, USA by Arshia Architects

Los Angeles, California, USA by Arshia Architects The Carapace Retreat, Healdsburg, California, USA by Studio VARA

Public Space

MPavilion 2021 - The Lightcatcher, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia by MAP studio

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia by MAP studio Brooklyn Botanic Garden Robert W. Wilson Overlook, Brooklyn, New York, USA by Weiss/Manfredi

Restaurants

NONSPACE Café, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea by On Architects Inc.

Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea by On Architects Inc. Brich Forest Restaurant, Xi'an, China by Kris Lin International Design

Xi'an, China by Kris Lin International Design RETAIL/SHOWROOMS

Zhengzhou Vanke Cuiwan Zhongcheng Demonstration Zone, Zhengzhou, China by Arch-Age-Design (AAD)

Zhengzhou, China by Arch-Age-Design (AAD) Gemdale · The New Bund Experience Center, Ruian, China by Shanghai PTArchitects

Ruian, China by Shanghai PTArchitects E xhibition Hall of Xingyang Suohe Country Park, Zhengzhou, China by gad Architectural (Shanghai) Design Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou, China by gad Architectural (Shanghai) Design Co., Ltd. Living Aesthetics Pavilions Ningbo Taoli Chunfeng Town Yuyao, Ningbo, China by gad Architectural (Shanghai) Design Co., Ltd.

Ningbo, China by gad Architectural (Shanghai) Design Co., Ltd. SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, The Netherlands by De Zwarte Hond

Restoration / Rennovation

Dongtai Library Complex Renovation Project, Dongtai, China by Shanghai ORIA Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Dongtai, China by Shanghai ORIA Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd. Renovation of Shajin Primary School, Chongqing, China by Chongqing Yueji Architectural Design Office

Chongqing, China by Chongqing Yueji Architectural Design Office Conversion And Renovation of the Listed Local, Probate and Guardianship Court Building in Tübingen, Tuebingen, Germany by Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

Tuebingen, Germany by Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner Battery Maritime Building – Casa Cipriani, New York, New York, USA by Marvel (Marvel Architects, Landscape Architects, Urban Designers, PLLC.)

New York, New York, USA by Marvel (Marvel Architects, Landscape Architects, Urban Designers, PLLC.) Ling Ling, Mexico City, Mexico by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Mexico City, Mexico by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Kulturbahnhof Aalen, Aalen, Germany by a+r Architekten

Aalen, Germany by a+r Architekten Zotov Centre, Moscow, Russia by SPEECH architectural office

Moscow, Russia by SPEECH architectural office Renovation and Rebuilding of Shenzhen Qilin Middle School, Shenzhen City, China by The Institute of Architectural Design & Research Shenzhen University

Shenzhen City, China by The Institute of Architectural Design & Research Shenzhen University La Cité, Toulouse, France by Taillandier Architectes Associés (TAA) and Historical Monument Architect

Toulouse, France by Taillandier Architectes Associés (TAA) and Historical Monument Architect A Restoration and Adaptive Reuse Project for Nizhny Novgorod’s Pack-houses, Moscow, Russia by SPEECH architectural office

Moscow, Russia by SPEECH architectural office Warwick Court, London, United Kingdom by Fletcher Priest Architects

London, United Kingdom by Fletcher Priest Architects Gabella Gate, Ripa Teatina, Italy by Rocco Valentini Architecture

Schools and Universities

Sports and Leisure

Stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, Chengdu, China by China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd.

Chengdu, China by China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. Bivouac Fanton, Forcella Marmarole, Dolomites, Italy by Demogo studio di architettura

Barça Stadium: Futur Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain by b720 Arquitectos, Pascual-Ausió Arquitectes, and Nikken Sekkei Ltd. and Idom

Barcelona, Spain by b720 Arquitectos, Pascual-Ausió Arquitectes, and Nikken Sekkei Ltd. and Idom Etihad Arena Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates by HOK and Pascall + Watson

Urban Planning / Landscape Architecture

Dock, Cork, Ireland by Wilson Architecture

Cork, Ireland by Wilson Architecture Rosenthaler Strasse 43-45, Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA

Berlin, Germany by Tchoban Voss Architects BDA New Kazan River Quarter, Kazan by Borgos Pieper

Kazan by Borgos Pieper The Urban Renovation of the Historical Center of Madrid, Madrid, Spain by Estudio Guadiana S.L. and Porras La Casta Arquitectos S.C.P. (Porras Guadiana Arquitectos S.L.)