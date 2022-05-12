We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  The Courtyard Office / Sanjay Puri Architects

The Courtyard Office / Sanjay Puri Architects

The Courtyard Office / Sanjay Puri Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Raipur, India
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. A linear office space twists organically in the plan, creating a large landscaped courtyard within it. Varying from two to four levels sectionally, the office floors are lifted from the ground at the southwest and northeast sides to facilitate a south-westerly breeze through the courtyard.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Plan - Ground Floor
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Plan - 1st Floor
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The northeast and northwest corners of the building are also lifted, creating singular large volumes at both ends to allow visual contact between floors, where a cafeteria and a library are housed. The circulation spine skirts the internal courtyard, allowing the landscape to be visible while moving through the office and the work areas, skirting the external periphery opening towards external gardens.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Sections
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The building shape generates its longest sides oriented towards the north, with angled louvers on the other faces directing the internal spaces northwards. The orientation allows indirect light throughout the day into all of the internal spaces, rendering the building energy efficient.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Concept
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The courtyard office derives its principles from traditional Indian courtyard houses, resulting in office spaces that vary in volume and in orientation, allowing open spaces to be integrated with enclosed ones, and creating energy-efficient workspaces. 

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Project location

Address:Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India

Sanjay Puri Architects
